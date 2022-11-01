Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 12:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC's New iPASOLINK VR4 and IAP3 ODU now support Channel Aggregation to easily double link capacity for 5G networks

TOKYO, Nov 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leading provider of wireless solutions, today announced the global release of its new iPASOLINK VR4 and IAP3 ODU variants supporting Channel Aggregation (CA) for telecommunications providers looking to cost effectively expand network capacity.



NEC's iPASOLINK microwave radio products are well known and trusted for their reliability and performance by operators who require high availability and high-capacity operations across a wide range of network applications and environmental conditions. The iPASOLINK VR4 with new MC-AVC now supports Channel Aggregation and allows operators to easily double the link capacity by simultaneously transmitting two radio channels via a single IAP3 ODU, without the need to add additional hardware.

Renowned for providing market-leading RF performance, NEC's iPASOLINK IAP3 ODUs are deployed globally by operators looking for reliable radio links operating across the widest range of environmental conditions. The IAP3 ODU delivers high-power at high modulation, ensuring the best system gain for higher capacity links and a minimal lightweight body for easy mounting. The IAP3 ODU now also supports Channel Aggregation while IAP3 frequency bands are being rolled out sequentially.

The Channel Aggregation feature is licensed and enabled in software on the iPASOLINK VR4 with the new MC-AVC main card. A single IF cable connected between the iPASOLINK VR4 modem port and the IAP3 ODU enables operators to double the link capacity by simply adding a second radio channel. Operators gain increased capacity with less hardware and significantly reduce operating costs when compared to traditional 2+0 systems. In the near future, NEC will also add support for Channel Aggregation to the optional MODEM card, thereby extending Channel Aggregation support to the VR4 and VR10 plugin slots.

The iPASOLINK VR4 with MC-AVC also supports NEC's Multi-Traffic Aggregation (MTA) and Radio Traffic Aggregation (RTA) features, as well as four 10Gbps SFP Ethernet interfaces, redundant power supplies and is interoperable with other iPASOLINK products.

"NEC will continue to provide innovative products that meet the needs of our customers. An important factor in 5G network deployments, is to provide high-density, simple and fast transport," said Yukio Hioki, General Manager, Wireless Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "In addition, to aggregate radios of various bands and realize flexible channel arrangement, it is important that many band options are available and the optimum radio-head can be selected. NEC is pleased that this not only avoids excessive capital investment, but also reduces unnecessary waste, reduces the environmental burden, and contributes to the sustainable activities of our customers."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Oct 31, 2022 14:10 HKT/SGT
NEC deploys Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix Open and Disaggregated Optical Whitebox Transponder in South Africa
Oct 27, 2022 09:06 HKT/SGT
NEC becomes First Vendor to be Awarded "Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge" for 5G Open RAN Radio Units in Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.1
Oct 24, 2022 14:53 HKT/SGT
NEC launches worldwide pre-sales of hearable device through Makuake Global
Oct 21, 2022 10:30 HKT/SGT
DXAS, a joint venture established by Kagome and NEC, to provide AI farming advice and automated irrigation control services for pulse drip irrigation
Oct 18, 2022 16:56 HKT/SGT
NEC Selected as Technology Partner in the Implementation of Biometric Solutions for NIISe
Oct 18, 2022 10:09 HKT/SGT
NEC to build 5G Innovation lab for the NSW Telco Authority
Oct 17, 2022 13:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Signs Long-term Charter Contract with Global Marine Systems Limited for Optical Submarine Cable-laying Ship
Oct 16, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's five autumn technology fairs conclude
Oct 13, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Five HKTDC autumn technology fairs open today
Oct 11, 2022 14:46 HKT/SGT
NEC C&C Foundation Awards 2022 C&C Prize
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       