Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Starts Sales of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model in North America

TOKYO, Nov 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will start sales of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, in Canada and the United States this November, and in Puerto Rico in December.

Outlander PHEV model

The all-new Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship which brings together its expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Based on the product concept of "I-Fu-Do-Do" or authentic and majestic in Japanese, Mitsubishi Motors redesigned everything from the body to chassis and powertrain. The new model delivers the practicality and powerful ride in various weather and road conditions expected of an SUV, as well as the smooth yet powerful acceleration and the safe, secure ride unique to an electric vehicle. In Japan, where sales commenced in December 2021, the all-new Outlander PHEV model became the best-selling PHEV in the first half of this fiscal year(1).



The Outlander was released in 2001(2) as Mitsubishi Motors' first crossover SUV, and it has become one of the core models in the company's lineup, comprising approximately 20 percent of the global sales volume in recent years. The gasoline model of the redesigned Outlander was launched in 2021 and has sold around 100,000 units globally and more than 70,000 units in North America thus far. The PHEV variant was added to the previous generation model and debuted in Japan in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV. Since then, a total of more than 310,000 units(3) has been sold globally and about 30,000 units have been sold in North America.



(1) First half of fiscal year is from April to September.

(2) Sold as Airtrek in Japan

(3) Sales figures include PHEV variants of the previous and current generation models, and is based on Mitsubishi Motors' internal sales data from January 2013 to September 2022.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification?launched the i-MiEV ?the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV ?the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.



For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.





