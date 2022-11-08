Monday, 7 November 2022, 20:27 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Nov 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), has signed a definitive agreement to supply electric last-mile delivery vehicles to the world's largest bakery company Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bimbo").

The first 10 testing units delivered in the first quarter this year match all requirements of Bimbo in meeting daily last mile delivery needs.

With Ev Dynamics chassis fitted with its rear body, the delivery vehicle of Bimbo, the world's largest bakery company, has the private label "VEKSTAR Electric Vehicles" boldly displayed on the exterior.

The contract has been signed for a period of five years, with the first batch of 200 vehicles expected to be shipped to Bimbo's Mexico City distribution center in the first quarter of 2023, and subsequent quantities to be determined by separate purchase orders. In total, no fewer than 1,000 vehicles are expected to be delivered under this master contract, making it the largest order in the Group's history.



The vehicles will have an e-platform chassis that houses the drivetrain, battery and vehicle control unit, and the cab to be fitted with Bimbo's existing delivery vehicle rear body. They will serve Bimbo's distribution channels in the Mexico City metropolitan area as well as the central and southern regions of Mexico.



Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said: "We are proud to support Bimbo's strong and long-standing commitment to environmentally friendly solutions. This new major global supply agreement from a leading multinational corporation is solid proof of the endorsement our B2B new energy vehicle solutions enjoy. With them, our customers can significantly reduce development costs and hasten regulatory approvals typically required for new vehicle designs, hence be able to quickly deploy electric vehicles."



With the first 10 testing units delivered in the first quarter this year found meeting Bimbo's daily last mile delivery needs, the Group is now focusing on mass production to warrant the status as one of the main electric van platform suppliers of Bimbo.



The new Ev Dynamics electric vehicles give a welcomed brace to Bimbo, which recently announced its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and its plan to add 4,000 NEVs to its fleet next year. Bimbo currently operates the largest fleet of electric distribution vehicles in Mexico and one of the largest distribution networks in the world. It has more than 3.3 million points of sale in 33 countries, and over 138,000 associates servicing more than 55,000 delivery routes.



Miguel Valldecabres Polop continued: "There is a huge demand for electric vehicle customization solutions in Latin America, Asia, and Europe. Proven capable of offering high-tech, sustainable and innovative electric vehicle solutions, we are optimistic about achieving fruitful results as we speed up promoting business and sales, capitalizing on our distinctive presence in the international electric vehicle segment."



About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world's new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions backed by its solid technological foundation in areas including new energy platform power systems and key components. Its NEV R&D center is in Shenzhen and manufacturing base is in Wulong, Chongqing, China, and has a sales network covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.



About Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. is the leader and largest baking company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has 203 bakeries and other plants and more than 1,600 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flat breads, salty snacks and confectionery products, among others.



Bimbo produces over 10,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.3 million points of sale, more than 55,000 routes and over 138,000 associates servicing those routes. Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the United States over-the-counter market with a Level 1 ADR under the ticker symbol BMBOY. To learn more, visit grupobimbo.com.







