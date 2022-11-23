Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference concludes Industry heavyweights explore opportunities to work together

HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With a lengthy history as a global trading port, Hong Kong this week hosted the 6th edition of Hong Kong Maritime Week. The week's flagship event was the 12th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), which came to a close today. This signature two-day event for the maritime, air freight, logistics and supply chain management sectors and shippers from diverse manufacturing industries drew more than 90 industry experts and leaders sharing insights at over 30 sessions. ALMAC this year attracted more than 14,000 online and physical participants from over 50 countries and regions.

The 12th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, jointly organised by the Government of HKSAR and HKTDC, concluded successfully today, attracting more than 14,000 physical and online participants from over 50 countries and regions.

Daryl Tay, President, North Asia District of UPS Parcel Delivery Service, said RCEP opens up huge opportunities in Asia.

Simon Bennett, Deputy Secretary General of International Chamber of Shipping, said fuel producers and shipowners needed incentives to invest in the uptake of new fuels.

Themed "The Future of the Sustainable Supply Chain: Connectivity, Collaboration, Innovation", the hybrid-format conference attracted industry players from around the world who expanded business connections and explored partnership opportunities both face-to-face and virtually. Satellite conference venues across Mainland China, the wider Asian region, Australia and Europe also hosted physical events. In addition to relaying the conference from Hong Kong, some satellite venues invited experts to address logistics issues and share their experiences as well as join face-to-face exchanges and business matching activities.



Collaboration on supply chain integration to create opportunities



In the first Power Dialogue session, industry leaders discussed how Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) economies create opportunities by integrating regional trade and supply chains, and discussed strategic plans to capture opportunities. Daryl Tay, President, North Asia District of UPS Parcel Delivery Service, said RCEP opened huge opportunities in Asia. Regional collaboration was the key, so it was important to help SMEs understand the agreements and capitalise on RCEP opportunities.



GBA, decarbonisation and sustainable development



Connectivity is a major component of cooperation among the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities. The two maritime forums on day one brought together experts from maritime and technology sectors to examine Hong Kong's unique role as an international maritime hub. Speakers discussed shipping sustainability, decarbonisation and digitalisation through practical collaborative action and uncovered potential opportunities and benefits switching to sustainable and digitalised shipping. Simon Bennett, Deputy Secretary General of International Chamber of Shipping, said moves towards sustainable supply chains through measures, such as greener fuels, played a key role in supply chain optimisation. Limited time meant it was important that economic measures be developed at a global level because, despite positive progress, investors needed a prompt signal, while fuel producers and shipowners should have incentives to invest in new fuel uptake.



Exhibitors showcase logistics solutions



Complementing the conference, an exhibition featured more than 50 stalls showcasing supply chain solutions and innovative logistics technologies to help SMEs enhance supply chain management. The HKTDC organised business matching meetings for participants and exhibitors to facilitate collaboration.



Hong Kong Maritime Week flagship event



ALMAC is the flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week, organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The sixth Hong Kong Maritime Week runs from 20 to 26 November to showcase the vibrant Hong Kong maritime industry and promote Hong Kong as a preferred base for maritime business.



ALMAC: https://www.almac.hk/main/en/

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3V2OPqy



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



Media Enquiries

Please contact Impact Communications Company:

Cindy Chung, Tel: +852 9166 0827, Email: cindy.chung@impact-cc.com

Raymond Lee, Tel: +852 6539 4089, Email: raymond.lee@impact-cc.com



HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Clayton Lauw, Tel: +852 2584 4472, Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

Clementine Cheung, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Sam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Transport & Logistics, Airlines, Daily News, Marine & Offshore, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

