Singapore, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The third block of the Muara Karang Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) power plant operated by PT. PLN (Persero) subsidiary PT. PLN Nusantara Power (PNP) and constructed by Mitsubishi Power, has won two awards at the Asian Power Awards 2022. It was conferred the Gold award for Gas Engine Combined Cycle Power Project of the Year (regional award) and Gas Power Project of the Year - Indonesia (country award).

Muara Karang Block-3 GTCC Power Plant - the most efficient power plant in Indonesia

Operating with 60.7% efficiency and heat rate of 1,415 kCal/kWh, the 500 MW facility is the most efficient power generation facility in Indonesia, and is one of the most advanced in terms of its environmental performance and generation costs. It plays a key role in meeting the rapidly rising demand for energy in West Java and supports the Indonesian government's plans to boost national power supply capability by an additional 35 GW between 2015 and 2019, and a further 45 GW by 2025.



Maryono, General Manager, Muara Karang Power Plant Unit, said: "The Muara Karang Power Plant plays an important role in supplying electricity to critical facilities in the metropolitan area and continues to be a role model in power plant development nationwide. PLN Nusantara Power is appreciative of Mitsubishi Power's unwavering support and strong partnership - from construction to maintenance and management of the facility - as we continue to empower the nation with secure and sustainable energy."



Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, said: "This recognition of the Muara Karang project is a reflection of the world-class technologies and services that we offer to help Indonesia take decisive steps in addressing energy security and sustainability. Through close relationships with local power providers such as PLN and PLN Nusantara Power built over the last half-century, Mitsubishi Power continues to uphold our commitment towards advancing reliable and efficient power generation in the country."



In 2016, Mitsubishi Power received an order for the full turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction solution of the third block of the Muara Karang power plant to increase the facility's power generation capacity. As part of the project, the company supplied an M701F gas turbine and a steam turbine, and provided maintenance support including installation of advanced control systems, remote monitoring and assignment of a full-time on-site service engineer. Despite challenges due to the pandemic, Mitsubishi Power managed to complete the expansion a month ahead of schedule in October 2021.



The award is testament to Mitsubishi Power Indonesia's strong legacy and technical expertise in power generation and partnerships across the country to support energy sector development in various ways. In addition to supporting Indonesia over the past 50 years, Mitsubishi Power Indonesia had helped facilitate visits as well as the exchange of expertise and knowledge between Japan and Indonesia to elevate efforts around the Muara Karang Power Plant.



Additionally, Mitsubishi Power recently signed an MoU with Indonesia Power to explore adapting less carbon intensive fuels in its power plants and embarked on a feasibility study for using ammonia in gas turbines with Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB). Since 2020, it has also been working with ITB to lecture on topics ranging from big data analysis, biomass energy and hydrogen usage to train Indonesia's future engineers.



The presentation of the 18th iteration of the Awards, which recognizes and celebrates ground-breaking projects and trailblazing initiatives in Asia's power sector, was held in a virtual ceremony on 25 November 2022.



About Mitsubishi Power



Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONITM solutions.



For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.



