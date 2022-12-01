Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Acquires 2 Additional AHTS and Celebrates the 12th Anniversary of Listing on IDX

JAKARTA, Nov 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk (WINS:JK), has acquired 2 units of 7000BHP Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS), to be named SMS Sonnet and SMS Stanza. The two AHTS will be delivered by December 2022, are ABS classed and have DP1 and FiFi1 capability, and expected to be utilized from 1Q2023.



Including these two vessels, Wintermar has added 8 vessels to the fleet for the year 2022, comprising 1 unit Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), 2 units 5000BHP AHTS, 1 unit 6000BHP AHTS and this latest addition of two units of 7000BHP AHTS, for a total capex of US$ 12 million.



With this latest purchase, Wintermar's fleet will be increased the fleet to 41 Vessels by end December 2022. The Company is positioning for strong growth in the current environment of higher global OSV demand and is optimistic that charter rates will continue to rise in 2023.



Wintermar's 12th IPO anniversary



Today also marks the Company's 12th IPO anniversary, as Wintermar's shares were first listed on the IDX on November 29, 2010. Upon listing, the Company's fleet comprised 59 vessels of which 40 were low tier comprising of small tugs and barges, landing crafts and crew boats, while only 2 units were high tier vessels comprising Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs).



In the following years since IPO, Wintermar has grown and transformed into an international operator of Offshore Supply Vessels with high quality DP2 vessels and a strong international client base. Of the 41 vessels in the fleet by end 2022, only 1 unit is in the low tier vessel category and 11 units are high tier vessels.



As at the end of October 2022, the total remaining contracts on hand amount to US$69.4 million.



About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group



Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real-time by shore-based Vessel Teams.



Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.



For further information, please contact:

Ms. Pek Swan Layanto, CFA

Investor Relations

PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk

Tel (62-21) 530 5201 Ext 401

Email: investor_relations@wintermar.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk

Sectors: Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

