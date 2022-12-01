Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 1, 2022
Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:55 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power to Upgrade Two Gas Turbines at Tuas Power to Achieve 16.9 kilo-tonnes of Carbon Emissions Reduction Annually
- Introduction of the latest technologies for two M701F gas turbines will help enhance plant's output and generating efficiency.
- Upgrade of two 360MW GTCC power plants can cut CO2 emissions by 16.9 kilo-tonnes annually, with work scheduled for completion in 2023.

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a contract from Tuas Power Generation Pte. Ltd., a major power company in Singapore, for upgrades to two of the four M701F gas turbines (CCP3 and CCP4) in its gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation facility. This upgrade is part of Tuas Power's efforts to achieve energy efficiency improvements and fulfil decarbonization measures in accordance with the Singapore government's energy policies. It was adopted following a positive assessment of a proposal from Mitsubishi Power, which drew on the company's extensive experience in gas turbine technologies. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Tuas Power's GTCC power generation facility

The Tuas Power facility is located in the southwest region of Singapore. Since 2001, Mitsubishi Power had supplied four gas turbines to Tuas Power, each with a rated output of 360 megawatts (MW).

The upgrade will introduce the latest gas turbine technologies, achieving a heat rate improvement by reducing the volume of cooling air, which allows for reduced carbon emissions of approximately 16.9 kilo-tonnes annually combined for the two CCPs.

Commenting on the conclusion of this contract, Mr. Cheng Tin Swan, Vice President (Generation)/Plant Manager) of Tuas Power said: "As one of Singapore's leading power generation companies, we are dedicated to the country's decarbonization efforts, and this gas turbine upgrade marks another step in our journey of innovation and sustainability. This upgrade will enable us to generate power while reducing emissions, yet without compromising the energy supply at our power plant. Tuas Power is happy to have a company like Mitsubishi Power that has superior technical expertise to help us achieve high levels of energy efficiency improvements."

Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific commented: "Mitsubishi Power has not only supplied Tuas Power with power generation equipment, but also provides support under a long-term service agreement (LTSA) to ensure a high operating rate of its facilities, for stable and efficient power generation. We have developed a long-standing relationship with Tuas Power, and it is an honor to receive this contract, which plays an important role in Singapore's clean power generation while enhancing the asset value of Tuas Power's facilities."

Mitsubishi Power will continue to focus on similar projects covering renovation and performance improvements of existing facilities, along with its services business. Building on this contract from Tuas Power, Mitsubishi Power will remain committed to helping customers achieve stable and efficient power generation, and will continue to contribute to furthering decarbonization and the production of sustainable energy.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives
