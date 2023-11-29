

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC X, Inc., the pioneering venture studio backed by NEC Corporation’s world-class technological innovation and expertise, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA) today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to strengthen support for entrepreneurs, which includes NEC’s investment in ERA Investors Fund 8. ERA focuses on early-stage startups and has invested in over 300 startups to date. ERA companies are innovating in a variety of significant industries, all with businesses ready to take advantage of its platform of more than 1,000 expert mentors and its experienced team for helping early-stage companies progress rapidly into exciting, viable, venture-scale businesses. The partnership between NEC X and ERA will include mutual collaboration and support for innovative founders to positively impact the trajectory of their startups. NEC X was established in 2018 to accelerate the creation of new business through open innovation. NEC X has been actively involved in supporting entrepreneurs through its "Elev X!" venture studio program, focused primarily on Silicon Valley. With this partnership, NEC X aims to enhance support for entrepreneurs on the East Coast of the U.S. seeking new business opportunities, with a special focus on New York. As part of this partnership, entrepreneurs accepted into NEC X's venture studio program, "Elev X! Ignite Batch11," will be eligible to apply for ERA's program. Simultaneously, startups admitted to ERA's accelerator program will receive preferred access leveraging NEC's technology through "Elev X! Boost" to further grow their businesses. "We’re very excited to be partnering with NEC and NEC X, a leading technology innovator in both Japan and the United States," said Murat Aktihanoglu, Managing Partner, ERA. "We are pleased to be helping NEC X extend their reach to New York City and the East Coast and look forward to collaborating with them to support the growth of startups for years to come." "NEC X is committed to ensuring the success of startups by helping to co-create and support them jointly with accelerators, venture capitalists and early adopters," said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO, NEC X. "Through the partnership with ERA, we aim to strengthen support for entrepreneurs on the East Coast, in addition to Silicon Valley, and pursue new business opportunities." NEC and ERA will continue to strengthen support for entrepreneurs through collaboration with diverse organizations, contributing to the future of innovation. To learn more about the Elev X! Program, visit: https://elev-x.com. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All rights reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2023 NEC Corporation. About NEC X



NEC X, Inc. offers its Venture Studio Program "Elev X!" to empower startup founders to elevate their ideas into dynamic tech-driven ventures. Building on the strength of NEC Corporation’s technologies, NEC X helps founders swiftly launch and magnify their business scale. Strategically located in Silicon Valley, the company taps into the heart of the startup ecosystem and remains at the forefront of the high-technology market. Discover more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com.



About ERA



(ERA) Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator is New York City’s leading technology accelerator and early-stage venture capital fund. ERA has invested in 300+ start-ups since launching in 2011. ERA alumni companies, who come from all over the world, are already playing leading roles in the evolution of virtually every major global industry. To date, ERA alumni companies have raised more than $2 billion in investor capital and collectively exceed $10 billion in market capitalization. Notable investments include Glia, TripleLift, Katapult, Thirty Madison, Nayya, Order, Bespoke Post, User Interviews, Fund That Flip, CardFlight, and Scentbird. Learn more at https://www.eranyc.com/.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





