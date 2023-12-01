

TOKYO, Dec 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC TSE: 6701) has been named among the 2023 Asia IP Elite by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM), a world-renowned intellectual property (IP) media platform run by UK-based Law Business Research Limited since 2003.



The Asia IP Elite is a list published by IAM annually to evaluate companies and organizations from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and recognize those that excel in creating value in intellectual property. The list includes companies that place their IP strategy at the heart of their business, generate continuous value from their IP, and constantly update their IP strategy. This year, 88 companies in Asia were selected*1 and honored at the awards ceremony held at IPBC Asia 2023*2 on November 29 in Tokyo. NEC has been featured in the list for the ninth consecutive time since 2013*3. This is a clear recognition of NEC's outstanding global intellectual property activities. To realize the NEC 2030Vision*4, NEC is particularly strengthening its intellectual property in the technological areas that will drive growth businesses and create the next pillars of growth. NEC also regards intellectual property as an important management resource for enhancing business competitiveness and business stability, as well as co-creation with customers and partners. For this reason, NEC is pursuing the strengthening and utilization of not only patents and know-how, but also the design rights and trademark rights that support its global brands. (1) About the 2023 Asia IP Elite:

(2) About IPBC Asia 2023:

(3) Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(4) NEC 2030VISION:

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





