Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 1, 2023
Friday, 1 December 2023, 13:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC named among IAM's 2023 Asia IP Elite

TOKYO, Dec 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC TSE: 6701) has been named among the 2023 Asia IP Elite by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM), a world-renowned intellectual property (IP) media platform run by UK-based Law Business Research Limited since 2003.

The Asia IP Elite is a list published by IAM annually to evaluate companies and organizations from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and recognize those that excel in creating value in intellectual property. The list includes companies that place their IP strategy at the heart of their business, generate continuous value from their IP, and constantly update their IP strategy. This year, 88 companies in Asia were selected*1 and honored at the awards ceremony held at IPBC Asia 2023*2 on November 29 in Tokyo. NEC has been featured in the list for the ninth consecutive time since 2013*3. This is a clear recognition of NEC's outstanding global intellectual property activities. To realize the NEC 2030Vision*4, NEC is particularly strengthening its intellectual property in the technological areas that will drive growth businesses and create the next pillars of growth. NEC also regards intellectual property as an important management resource for enhancing business competitiveness and business stability, as well as co-creation with customers and partners. For this reason, NEC is pursuing the strengthening and utilization of not only patents and know-how, but also the design rights and trademark rights that support its global brands.

(1) About the 2023 Asia IP Elite:
www.iam-media.com/article/iams-2023-asia-ip-elite-revealed
(2) About IPBC Asia 2023: 
https://ipbc.iam-media.com/event/4c6c270b-9da4-432b-8cbf-749539f5f003/summary
(3) Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(4) NEC 2030VISION: 
https://www.nec.com/en/global/about/vision/index.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Nov 29, 2023 17:37 HKT/SGT
NEC X and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA) Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance East Coast-based Startups
Nov 10, 2023 11:05 HKT/SGT
NEC Thailand collaborates with Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to monitor and manage industrial waste in 14 industrial estates
Nov 9, 2023 12:27 HKT/SGT
Yazaki Corporation and NEC use AI to automatically develop operation plans for multiple robots
Nov 9, 2023 11:15 HKT/SGT
Kagome, NEC and DXAS introduce agricultural ICT platform "CropScope" to tomato field in northern Italy, saving water and increasing yield
Nov 8, 2023 15:47 HKT/SGT
NEC and Gurobi Optimization Sign System Integration Partnership Agreement
Nov 7, 2023 12:25 HKT/SGT
Newly developed data infrastructure for accelerating Open Science through industry-university collaboration in Japan
Oct 19, 2023 10:18 HKT/SGT
NEC launches free "FireDucks" software for accelerating data analysis using Python
Oct 17, 2023 14:26 HKT/SGT
NEC and Freshwave Collaborate on Open RAN Project to Deliver Next-Generation Multi-Operator Neutral Host Small Cell Solution for High Traffic Areas
Oct 12, 2023 17:39 HKT/SGT
NEC awarded the Telecom Infra Project's "Silver Badge" for its disaggregated 400G transponder solution
Oct 12, 2023 09:32 HKT/SGT
NEC develops 150 GHz Antenna-on-Chip transmitter IC chip for Beyond 5G/6G radio equipment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       