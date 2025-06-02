Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 2, 2025
Monday, 2 June 2025, 23:33 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
New HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang meets with management team

 

HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang (centre right) met with Executive Director Margaret Fong (centre left) and the management team today (2 June).


HONG KONG, Jun 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Professor Frederick Ma, the newly appointed Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), assumed office on 1 June and met with the management team this morning. 

Professor Ma said, "It is both an honour and a tremendous responsibility to take up the chairmanship at this juncture of Hong Kong's economic transformation. While I am delighted to contribute to deepening Hong Kong's integration into the national development agenda, the unprecedented challenges of our era compel me to remain vigilant in leveraging Hong Kong's unique roles as a 'super-connector' and 'super-value-adder'." 

"I am confident that through the collective efforts of the HKTDC team, we will strengthen Hong Kong's core advantages as a global trading and international financial hubs while serving as a bridge linking the Mainland and global markets.  Simultaneously, we will proactively explore emerging markets, drive enterprise innovation, sustainable development and digital transformation. This will ensure Hong Kong's enduring vitality on the global trading stage."   

Biography of HKTDC Chairman Professor Fredrick Ma: https://bit.ly/4mIEHBI  

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3SRqDZ3

Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang assumed the chairmanship of the HKTDC on 1 June


Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Agnes Wat

Tel: (852) 2584 4554

Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

Sam Ho

Tel: (852) 2584 4569

Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.




Source: HKTDC
