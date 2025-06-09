Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 9, 2025
Monday, 9 June 2025, 19:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
New HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma keen to promote Hong Kong as best partner for global enterprises
- Advance connectivity, build multinational supply chain management centre and drive innovation

HONG KONG, Jun 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)’s new Chairman Prof Frederick Ma met with media today, outlining the HKTDC’s strategic direction to help Hong Kong enterprises navigate global challenges and seize new opportunities.

Prof Ma said: “The international trade landscape is turbulent, and enterprises urgently need to reassess their development strategies. As both a springboard for the country and an international hub, Hong Kong possesses the unique advantages of internal and external connectivity and is poised to play a pivotal role in the new trade landscape.”

He pointed out that HKTDC will help Hong Kong businesses connect globally and turn challenges into opportunities. Through three strategic directions —1) reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector and super value-adder to highlight its international status and deepen ties with global markets, 2) building a multinational supply chain management centre, and 3) promote trade digitalisation to position Hong Kong as the best partner for global enterprises, helping SMEs to stand out in an ever-changing world.

The HKTDC will leverage its network of 51 offices globally and 49 Hong Kong business associations to support enterprises in exploring new markets and enhancing competitiveness. Prof Ma said: “Hong Kong has always been a city of opportunities. The HKTDC will stand side by side with Hong Kong businesses, seizing opportunities in an ever-changing world, integrating Hong Kong into national development and telling the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China.”

Five directions to forge a new chapter for Hong Kong

1.Advancing our strengths in internal and external connectivity and leveraging our global network, enhancing overseas visits and flagship promotions: Reviewing the HKTDC’s global network of 51 offices to reinforce our work in key markets and enhance Hong Kong’s international competitiveness. The HKTDC will continue organising more trade missions to tell the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China. A prime example is our flagship campaign Think Business, Think Hong Kong, which will be held in Milan, Italy in November.
2.Optimising existing flagship events: By incorporating industry collaboration elements into the annual Asian Financial Forum (AFF), we will transform it into AFF Plus to facilitate connections between finance and the real economy, driving innovation, regional integration and sustainable development. For trade fairs, we will strengthen content related to global trends, including elements of robotics and higher education. Additionally, we will host new events targeting key markets, like the Middle East, inviting mainland enterprises to participate, to promote trade and investment cooperation between Hong Kong and countries in the Middle East region.
3.Building an international supply chain management centre: In response to the trend of mainland industrial chains extending overseas, the HKTDC will actively position Hong Kong as a supply chain command centre to support mainland firms in going global.
4.Driving the innovation engine and promoting trade digitalisation: The HKTDC will enhance existing support services, focusing on core elements of trade digitalisation to help SMEs leverage technologies - such as IOT, AI, blockchain and big data – to boost efficiency. In the long term, the HKTDC aims to position Hong Kong as a value chain centre, utilising technology, data analytics and collaborative networks to refine value chains for global enterprises, creating added value and addressing market changes and uncertainties.
5.Explore long term demand for the convention and exhibition industry: The HKTDC will support the Hong Kong SAR Government in reviewing the needs of the convention and exhibition sector in the long term.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/440xPHs   

HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma and Executive Director Margaret Fong met with media today to introduce the latest strategies for HKTDC to support SMEs and help them tackle business challenges

HKTDC Chairman, Professor Frederick Ma

Picture

Think Business, Think Hong Kong Paris organised by the HKTDC was successfully held in Paris, France in 2023, attracting more than 1,300 participants. The event will be held in Milan, Italy this November

The annual Asian innovation and technology event, InnoEX presents a range of low-altitude economy solutions, such as drones and aerial vehicles, to drive innovative development

The HKTDC hosts numerous major exhibitions and conferences in Hong Kong annually to foster trade collaboration. Pictured is this year’s Hong Kong International Jewellery Show held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

The HKTDC has organised a delegation of Hong Kong enterprises to participate in the China International Import Expo for seven consecutive years. Last November, it led 52 Hong Kong companies to exhibit at the Hong Kong Product Pavilion and Hong Kong Service Pavilion. Moving forward, the HKTDC will continue to promote Hong Kong’s high-quality products and professional services to the mainland and international business communities.


Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Serena Cheung

Tel: (852) 2584 4272

Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Sunny Ng

Tel: (852) 2584 4357

Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org

Agnes Wat

Tel: (852) 2584 4554

Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org


About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus




Topic: Press release summary
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Trade Shows, Transport & Logistics, Daily News, Local Biz, Startups, SMEs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
June 3, 2025 11:57 HKT/SGT
20 Start-ups Showcase at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion in VivaTech 2025
June 2, 2025 16:35 HKT/SGT
New HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang meets with management team
May 28, 2025 19:57 HKT/SGT
Asia Summit on Global Health and Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Wrap Up Successfully
May 26, 2025 18:27 HKT/SGT
International Healthcare Week kicks off today
May 19, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
'Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025' celebrates city's role as hub for cultural exchange and IP trading
May 15, 2025 12:33 HKT/SGT
International Medical and Healthcare Week Highlights Hong Kong's Strengths in Medical and Innovation
May 14, 2025 21:37 HKT/SGT
Business delegation concludes Middle East mission in Kuwait
May 12, 2025 22:02 HKT/SGT
Business Delegation Forges New Collaborations in Qatar
Apr 30, 2025 21:56 HKT/SGT
Seven HKTDC mega events attract some 100,000 global buyers
Apr 28, 2025 22:46 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference Open Today
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       