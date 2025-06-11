

HONG KONG, Jun 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Design Gallery continues to champion original Hong Kong designs. The annual “Love HK” exhibition returns from 11 June to 6 July, in partnership with STICKYLINE, a prominent creative team in Hong Kong, and will debut their latest artwork, “The Carved Duo”, at the Design Gallery Wan Chai shop, featuring large-scale artistic paper sculptures that capture the essence of a traditional dragon and phoenix grand hall. Carved dragon and phoenix statues were iconic decorations in Hong Kong’s banquet halls during the 1970s. STICKYLINE reimagines these symbols through contemporary geometric paper sculptures, incorporating pixel-like grid patterns into the Design Gallery’s window. This artwork retains the auspicious meanings of the dragon and phoenix while refining their forms, exploring how cultural heritage can evolve within modern contexts. STICKYLINE’s co-founder Mic Leong said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the HKTDC Design Gallery on the ‘Love HK’ exhibition. In line with the theme, we have created paper sculptures inspired by the traditional dragon and phoenix grand halls found in old restaurants which were used to symbolise the city’s economic boom and opulence. Although modern restaurants have phased out such designs, these motifs are resurfacing in unexpected ways, such as tattoo art, wedding backdrops, and avant-garde photography, reflecting younger generations’ reinterpretation of tradition. Through this piece, we aim to revive the collective memories of old-school restaurants and showcase Hong Kong's unique charm.” In addition to the dragon and phoenix installation, the main entrance of the Design Gallery features a playful paper sculpture of the word “HEY”. Soilworm Lai, Co-Founder, STICKYLINE, explained, “‘HEY’ is a phonetic nod to the word ' (double happiness)’. We aspire to merge modern elements with the traditional dragon and phoenix theme, offering a friendly greeting to visitors.” Curated selection of Hong Kong-themed products During the exhibition, the Design Gallery will feature a curated selection of Hong Kong-themed products, including AMAZING STUDIO Neon Light Hong Kong Metal Badge Pin, CAMEL Modern Hong Kong Culture Glass Vacuum Flask, IRON WORKSHOP Hong Kong Silk Scarf Map, and PLAYFUL SOCKS Dragon Phoenix Happiness Socks. Share on social media for shopping discount Visitors can enjoy an additional 10% discount on purchases during the exhibition by taking photos of the exhibits and sharing these on social media, tagging @HKTDC Design Gallery. Design Gallery Love HK x STICKYLINE – “The Carved Duo” Exhibition Date 11 June – 6 July 2025 Venue HKTDC Design Gallery

G/F, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Opening hours Monday – Sunday & Public Holidays: 10:30am – 7:30pm Enquiries 2584 4146 / 2584 4149 Website https://hkdesigngallery.hktdc.com/ Social Media Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKTDC.DesignGallery

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hktdc_designgallery

Photo download: https://bit.ly/4dXb9fz The HKTDC Design Gallery annual “Love HK” exhibition returns from 11 June to 6 July, in partnership with STICKYLINE, a prominent creative team in Hong Kong, to debut their latest artwork, “The Carved Duo”, at the Design Gallery Wan Chai shop, featuring large-scale artistic paper sculptures that capture the essence of traditional dragon and phoenix grand hall STICKYLINE, founded in Hong Kong by creative designers Mic Leong (left) and Soilworm Lai (right), creates unique, large-scale polyhedral sculptures that showcase the complexity of creative engineering, mathematics and geometric structures Curated selection of Hong Kong-themed products AMAZING STUDIO

Neon Light Hong Kong Metal Badge Pin

Price: HK$78 CAMEL

Modern Hong Kong Culture Glass Vacuum Flask

Price: HK$439 IRON WORKSHOP

Hong Kong Silk Scarf Map

Price: HK$370 KONSEPT

Remote Control Block Hong Kong Tram

Price: HK$799 PLAYFUL SOCKS

Dragon Phoenix Happiness Socks

Price: HK$99 YI-MING

POLA Hong Kong Print Chinese Folding Fan

Price: HK$168

Website HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: Serena Cheung

Agnes Wat Tel: (852) 2584 4272

Tel: (852) 2584 4554 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org About STICKYLINE STICKYLINE, founded in Hong Kong in 2011 by creative designers Mic Leong and Soilworm Lai, creates unique, large-scale polyhedral sculptures that showcase the complexity of creative engineering, mathematics and geometric structures. They transform two-dimensional planes into three-dimensional forms through a process of deconstruction and reconstruction. They have collaborated with international brands including Hermès, Ralph Lauren, and Mercedes-Benz. Discover more at: https://www.stickyline.hk About HKTDC Design Gallery Established in 1991, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Design Gallery (DG) promotes Hong Kong’s creativity innovation in design. With two physical outlets in Hong Kong and Taobao and JD International online stores, DG helps Hong Kong brands connect and collaborate with buyers to grow and expand in Mainland China and beyond. The DG online shop also provides suppliers with local online sales channels. DG’s entry into the ASEAN market enables Hong Kong brands to connect with overseas consumers and buyers. Discover more at: https://hkdesigngallery.hktdc.com/ About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.





