

- On the Final Pitching Day of Start-up Express, 10 winners were selected, with xxx and AniTech Limited receiving the ESG Award and the My Favourite Start-up Award respectively

- More than 200 industry players attended, helping start-ups to establish connections and increase exposure, and continue to promote Hong Kong's entrepreneurial ecosystem

- Majority of the 10 winners are health tech start-ups, while others represented sectors such as green tech, smart city and AI Solutions HONG KONG, Jun 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 10 start-ups were selected as winners at the eighth edition of Start-up Express, an entrepreneurship development programme organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) which came to a successful conclusion. The ESG Award was presented to Green Vigor Limited in recognition of the best sustainable and socially impactful business solution, and AniTech Limited won the My Favourite Start-up Award as determined through audience live polling. The 10 start-ups will participate in a series of local and overseas business events organised by HKTDC to develop their profiles through building connections, exploring markets, seeking partners and enhancing brand awareness. HKTDC is fully committed to supporting and promoting the development of start-ups, helping them to expand into Mainland and international markets to showcase Hong Kong’s strengths in innovation and technology. Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of HKTDC said: “Start-up Express serves as the launchpad for Hong Kong’s brightest tech innovators. As HKTDC’s flagship start-up development programme, our mission is to help local tech start-ups build capability and connections, explore new markets, seek business and funding partners, and enhance their brand awareness. I am proud to share that we have already assisted 70 Hong Kong start-ups to scale-up in Hong Kong and expand into overseas markets since we first held Start-up Express in 2018. Many of these start-ups have achieved remarkable success, earning global awards, securing significant investments, and forming key business partnerships. This demonstrates how the HKTDC platform helps bring Hong Kong start-ups into the limelight and accelerate their success.” This year’s Start-up Express attracted more than 200 applications. The majority of the 10 winners are health tech start-ups while the rest represent green tech, smart city and AI solutions. Booths were also set up during the event enabling the Start-up Express finalists to showcase their businesses to all attendees and participants. Comprehensive range of networking and matching initiatives provided to winning start-ups The 10 winners were chosen from 20 contestants during the final pitching round with each presenting their innovative business ideas and answering questions raised by the distinguished judging panel. The 10 winning start-ups are: ACTuWISE Limited, Decennium Platforms Limited, AniTech Limited, Digitoe Limited, CELLmeric Limited, RT Healthtech Co. Limited, Firefilm Group Limited, Albacastor Technology Limited, Entoptica Limited and Green Vigor Limited. Click here to download the list of winners and their company profiles. The HKTDC will arrange a series of exposure opportunities for the winning teams to interact with potential investors, buyers and partners. Judges praised the winners for their performance and awareness of market trends One of the judges, Herbert Chia, Senior Advisor of Alibaba Cloud (North APAC Region), said: “We are always surprised by the new start-ups in each year's awards. In the face of rapid AI development, many local start-ups have quickly incorporated AI into their business operations, showing that they are innovative, capable and also closely following the market trend.” Another judge, Jimmy Tao, Chairman of Hong Kong Startup Council, said: “The quality of this year's competition is high, with products and services covering different technologies, especially artificial intelligence, green tech and medical innovation. We are pleased to see the new generation of start-ups continue to break new grounds in innovation and technology, demonstrating their unlimited potential and creativity, thereby contributing to society’s advancement. Hong Kong's start-up scene continues to grow vigorously, with a record number of 4,694 start-ups last year, demonstrating Hong Kong's promising outlook and increasing attractiveness to do business and as an ideal to set up a start-up. We believe that this year's winning start-ups will gain valuable opportunities to expand their markets and build networks through Start-up Express.” Start-up Express helps start-ups secure investment and partnership opportunitiesStart-up Express provides extensive promotional opportunities for start-ups with winners able to take part in exhibitions in Mainland China and internationally, attend meetings with investors to learn more about the industry, market trends and investors’ preference. Libpet Tech, a Start-up Express winner in 2024, has recently completed a US$3 million seed funding, and the investment will be utilized for technology upgrades and international market expansion. Jojo Xu, CEO of Libpet Tech, said: "Participating in Start-up Express has given us more exposure and enhanced our brand awareness, as seen from the increased attention from potential customers and investors. We are grateful for the investors' confidence in our company. We will join hands with our public and private partners to integrate robotics into daily life and promote human-centric smart mobility.” The 4th Start-up Express International returns in December with global start-ups The HKTDC has always given its full support to Hong Kong’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping to maintain the city’s status as a competitive business centre and hub for innovation. Start-up Express International was launched in 2022 for overseas early-stage start-ups to share the stage with local Start-up Express winners. The past three editions have attracted participants from around the world, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Turkey, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States. The 4th Start-up Express International will return during Entrepreneur Day in December and the HKTDC will support the winners in setting up their businesses in Hong Kong and to explore the mainland and Greater Bay Area markets. Start-up Express: https://portal.hktdc.com/start-upexpress/ Photo download: http://bit.ly/4jPwedc Representatives of the 10 winners of Start-up Express took a group photo with the judges and guests. Back row, from left to right: Herbert Chia, Senior Advisor of Alibaba Cloud (North APAC Region), Alan Cheung, Chairman & Managing Director of Grandion Group, Anthony Chan, CEO of Isola Capital, Iris Wong, HKTDC’s Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations, Matthias Knobloch, Managing Partner & CEO of Betatron Venture Group, Lui Tong, Chairman of PRD Angels and Jimmy Tao, Chairman of Hong Kong start-up Council Students from local schools were invited to the Final Pitching Day of Start-up Express to present their innovative solutions. They were mentored by Sarah Tong, co-founder of Big Bang Academy, winner of Start-up Express 2023, who also presented the awards More than 200 industry players attended the Final Pitching Day of Start-up Express, giving the opportunity for start-ups to network with investors and business leaders Booths were also set up during the event, where finalists showcased their businesses to all attendees and participants

