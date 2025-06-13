

KEY HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue up by 7.4% to HK$1,576.9 million

- Profit from continuing operations rose by 43.1% to HK$300.8 million

- Net gearing ratio down to 8.3% from 12.2%

- Recommended Final Cash Dividend of HK5.50 Cents Per Share and Special Cash Dividend of HK6.00 Cents Per Share

- Continued enrichment of pipeline through R&D and strategic in-licensing

- Improved operational efficiency by enhancing capacity and optimizing production leverage efficiency HONG KONG, Jun 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ("Jacobson Pharma" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of essential medicines and specialty drugs, today announced the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2025 ("FY2025" or the "Reporting Period"). Building on the growth momentum of previous years, Jacobson Pharma continued to make promising progress, achieving total revenue of approximately HK$1,576.9 million during the Reporting Period, a year-on-year growth of 7.4%. Profit for the year from continuing operations increased by 43.1% to HK$300.8 million, reflecting the Group’s steadfast commitment to strategic execution and operational excellence. The Group’s financial position remains strong, providing a solid foundation for fuelling future development and dividend returns to shareholders. Bolstered by a robust business performance and persistent cost management, the Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of HK$572.8 million. Net gearing ratio improved to 8.3% from 12.2% at the close of FY2025, and cash reserves held steady at HK$509.0 million. The Board recommends the payment of a final cash dividend of HK5.50 cents per share (FY2024: HK3.00 cents per share) and a special cash dividend of HK6.00 cents per share (FY2024: Nil). Including the interim cash dividend of HK3.50 cents per share already paid, the total cash dividend for FY2025 would be HK15.00 cents per share (FY2024: HK5.50 cents per share), up by 172.7% year-on-year. Robust Portfolio Meets Rising Healthcare Demand The Group’s sales growth in FY2025 was driven by multiple factors. Hong Kong’s extended flu season, compounded by circulating respiratory pathogens, led to a significant surge in demand for cold and flu treatments. Broader healthcare trends further supported this momentum, including an aging population, high rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and growing mental health needs. Additionally, public health initiatives heightened awareness of preventive care, reinforcing demand for medications and medical consultations. Together, these trends contributed to sustained sales momentum across the Group's businesses throughout the Reporting Period. The Group remains well-positioned to meet Hong Kong’s growing healthcare needs with its broad portfolio of essential medicines and specialty drugs. Backed by an efficient supply chain, it ensures reliable access to cost-effective treatment choices while reinforcing its role as a trusted healthcare service provider. Sustained R&D Momentum and Specialty Portfolio Expansion Momentum in expanding the Group’s R&D pipeline of the Group was sustained throughout the Reporting Period, advancing its strategy to broaden the product portfolio. As of 31 March 2025, the pipeline comprised 219 products at various development stages. To expand its specialty drugs portfolio, the Group concluded various in-licensing agreements with global manufacturers for 20 high-performing products across key therapeutic areas such as immunology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and rare diseases. Selected for their strong clinical profiles and market potential, these additions support sustained growth and reflect the Group’s commitment to advancing patient care through innovative therapies. Bringing Innovation to Enhance Patient Outcomes The Group continues to expand market reach for Arsenic Trioxide Oral Solution, co-developed with The University of Hong Kong to treat acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APL). Clinical trials show a 97% survival rate and 100% molecular remission, earning it the Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. FDA and EMA. A global Phase III trial will be launched in 2026 with market approval targeted for 2028. Jacobson Pharma also achieved a significant milestone on 20 February 2025, with the launch of supply chain liaison services for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yikaida) – a CAR-T therapy - in partnership with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. and Fosun Kairos Biotechnology Inc.. Supported by an Advanced Therapeutic Product (ATP) logistics license, this breakthrough therapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma marks a major advance in next-generation cancer care. Powering Growth with Smart Production In line with the Groups’ strategic goal of enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, Jean Marie Pharmacal Co Limited, a member of the Group, commenced the development of a new pharmaceutical facility at Tai Po InnoPark in February 2025. Supported by the Hong Kong Government’s New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme, the facility will house 10 smart production lines for sterile eye drops, solid dosage forms, and oral liquids. Leveraging AI, robotics, and real-time analytics, the advanced facility will boost production efficiency and quality standards. Trial production is slated for late 2026, with a focus on developing specialty products to cater to unmet medical needs. This investment strengthens the Group’s industry leadership and supports Hong Kong’s emergence as a hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, stated, “FY2025 has been another eventful year for Jacobson Pharma, underscoring the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our stakeholders. These foundations continue to position us as a leading force in Hong Kong’s generic pharmaceutical sector. Looking to 2026, we remain optimistic about our prospects and growth. Healthcare policy reforms and rising medication demand from an aging population and chronic conditions will fuel the growth of the generic drugs market. With a strong pipeline, expanding partnerships, and digital innovation, we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities and create sustainable values for the Group’s businesses” About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2633)

Jacobson Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company in Hong Kong vertically integrated and engaged in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of essential medicines and specialty drugs. As a major provider of generic drugs in Hong Kong, the Group has one of the most extensive sales and distribution coverage for both the private and public sectors in Hong Kong, with an expanding reach into strategically selected Asian markets. Carrying a broad product portfolio and taking a pre-eminent market position in a number of therapeutic categories, the Group operates a host of 9 PIC/S GMP licensed production facilities for generic drugs in Hong Kong. The Group is committed to strategically enhancing its portfolios by introducing high-value-added specialty products. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan and Cambodia, forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group's website: http://www.jacobsonpharma.com





