  • Monday, June 16, 2025
Monday, 16 June 2025, 20:47 HKT/SGT
Viva Technology 2025: Hong Kong Tech Pavilion Empowers Startups to Expand into European Market
- Impressive Results Showcase Hong Kong's Innovation and Technology Strength

- Viva Technology 2025 concluded successfully last Saturday with the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, effectively supporting local start-ups in entering the European market.
- A series of events, including seminars, start-up pitching sessions, workshop and networking reception and business matching, provided a robust platform for start-ups to demonstrate Hong Kong’s innovation and technology capabilities.
- The participating start-ups achieved successful outcomes, including Point Fit Technology, a Hong Kong healthtech start-up, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Kinomap, a French indoor training platform.

HONG KONG, Jun 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2025 in Paris, Europe’s biggest start-up and tech event, concluded last Saturday. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in collaboration with Strategic Partner, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, and Supporting Organisations including Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), and Hong Kong Cyberport, set up the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion. The Pavilion promoted 20 Hong Kong start-ups to investors and buyers, and hosted seminars, start-up pitching sessions, workshop and networking reception, inviting representatives from various enterprises and organisations to analyse trends in Hong Kong’s start-up ecosystem. Business matching meetings were also arranged to help start-ups explore opportunities in the European market.

Hong Kong tech ventures were the recipients of VivaTech awards including Ailytics Limited, which developed AI-Powered Video Surveillance Systems (AI-VSS) for operations, was awarded among the Top 30 of VivaTech Innovations of the Year Award and was also selected as one of the Top 5 winners of the Startup Challenge organised by Électricité de France (EDF). Imsight Technology, OKOsix, and Vismed Training were nominated as finalists in the VivaTech Tech for Change Award, recognising their positive impact respectively in cancer diagnostics, biomaterial composition, and medical training and care. Braillic Limited, specialising in Augmented Reality (AR) guided surgical navigation systems, was nominated in the Top 12 AI Tech Trail. AQUMON and Midas Analytics, which developed AI-driven wealth management and data analysis solutions, were nominated as the Top 12 FinTech Trail.

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion also achieved notable success. Point Fit Technology, a healthtech start-up signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kinomap, a French indoor training platform. Point Fit’s sweat sensor continuously monitors muscle fatigue without invasive blood tests, will integrate their sweat biomarker data into Kinomap’s platform. This will enhance indoor training experiences and expand Point Fit’s sales channels through Kinomap’s global partner network. During VivaTech, Point Fit Technology’s research attracted international interest. Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder & CEO of Point Fit Technology Limited, said: “Apart from signing an MoU with Kinomap, we also linked up with a top European football club, and secured key partners that will help us to further penetrate the European market.”

Founded in Singapore with an international office in Hong Kong, Ailytics’ AI-VSS products are used to enhance safety and maximise productivity by leveraging existing cameras. The company is in discussion with EDF and will conduct a trial run at EDF’s new power plants in France. Wei Zhuang Tan, CEO, Ailytics said: “We received enormous resources and support in Hong Kong, especially from HKTDC and HKSTP to expand into the international market. Through joining the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech, we have met customers and partners and have a deeper understanding about the requirements of French companies.”

Midas Analytics, which introduced its newly launched Asia Market Intelligence platform and AI Agent at VivaTech, drew strong interest from investors, analysts, and strategic partners. Founder Michele De Flippo said: “We have connected with a high-caliber audience that included institutional investors, corporate venture leaders, innovation executives from major banks and consulting firms, and decision-makers from government ecosystems. Through curated business matching sessions organised by the HKTDC and meeting with high-calibre audience, we identified multiple potential partners and expansion opportunities. The interest reinforced both the commercial potential of Midas Analytics and the clear demand in Europe for better visibility into fast-changing Asian markets.”

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, attended the workshop and networking reception themed under “From Hong Kong to the World: Embarking on the New Journey of Innovation" last Friday. Highlighting that Hong Kong being an ideal gateway for global enterprises to enter the Mainland market, Professor Sun said the HKSAR Government has been actively attracting overseas and the Mainland I&T enterprises to set up or expand their businesses in Hong Kong. Companies choosing HK for the international headquarters exemplify Hong Kong’s important role as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder" between Mainland China and the rest of the world, serving as a two-way springboard for attracting overseas enterprises and helping Mainland enterprises to "go global".

The subsequent discussions explored the strengths of Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem, and how to leverage Hong Kong’s advantages to seize new opportunities. Cindy Chow, Executive Director & CEO of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, together viAct, Sandbox VR, and Orcauboat founders, shared their success stories leveraging Hong Kong as the platform for global expansion. Chapman Lee, Director of Imsight Technology Co., Limited, highlighted the strengths of Hong Kong’s R&D capabilities and access to international investment.

According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 by Startup Genome, a research institute, during VivaTech 2025, Hong Kong entered the Top 40 ranking for the first time. The ecosystem jumped 20 positions to 27th in the 2025 ranking.

The HKTDC continues to lead Hong Kong businesses in participating in major international tech exhibitions, helping local start-ups expand overseas and reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a global innovation and technology hub. Following the Consumer Electronic Show 2025 in Las Vegas and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, HKTDC once again organised the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech in Paris, providing an effective platform for start-ups to showcase innovations, attract investment, and explore the European market.

The 9th edition of VivaTech attracted more than 14,000 start-ups, 180,000 visitors, and 3,600 investors from 171 countries and regions. Industry leaders from around the world shared unique insights, further making the event a key highlight of the global tech ecosystem.

List of 20 Start-ups at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:

 

Category

Company Name

1

AI & Robotics

Ailytics Limited

2

Anonymous Dots Technology Co., Limited

3

AutoKeybo Limited

4

Neufast Limited

5

Nuvatech Limited

6

Pantheon Lab Limited

7

Robocore Technology Limited

8

Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited

9

FinTech

AQUMON

10

Midas Analytics Limited

11

Health Tech

Braillic Limited

12

HairCoSys Limited

13

Imsight Technology Co., Limited

14

Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health

15

Metis Therapeutics HK Limited

16

Point Fit Technology Limited

17

Vismed Training Limited

18

Sustainable & Climate Tech

D-Shape Limited

19

Lacess Limited

20

OKOsix Limited


Photo download: https://bit.ly/446vDOt

  

20 Hong Kong start-ups showcased their innovative solutions and products at VivaTech 2025.

 

Healthtech start-up Point Fit Technology signed an MoU with Kinomap, a French indoor training platform.

 

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, delivered a keynote speech at the Workshop and Networking Reception “From Hong Kong to the World: Embarking on the New Journey of Innovation”.

 

HKTDC hosted a series of engaging events during VivaTech, inviting representatives from various sectors and arranged business matching to help Hong Kong startups expand into the European market.


Websites: https://vivatechnology.com/partners/hong-kong-tech-pavilion

Media enquiries

For enquiries, please contact HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Katy Wong

Tel: (852) 2584 4524

Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org

Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.




