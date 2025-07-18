Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 18, 2025
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 20:32 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
IP Roundtable and International Publishing Forum held at Hong Kong Book Fair today
- Strengthening Hong Kong's role as a regional IP trading centre

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 35th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair opened yesterday alongside the 8th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and the 5th HKTDC World of Snacks. The three events, which have attracted more than 770 exhibitors, are running until 22 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

To reinforce Hong Kong's position as a regional intellectual property (IP) trading centre, the HKTDC is hosting a series of onsite sales and cultural activities during the fairs. Notably, today’s IP Roundtable and International Publishing Forum provide a platform for industry professionals from 12 countries and regions to explore market trends and exchange insights. Both events are sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), attracting an audience of over 220 publishing professionals and enthusiasts and further strengthening Hong Kong's role as a regional IP trading centre.

Organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society (HKRRLS), the IP Roundtable ran under the theme “A Forward-Looking Copyright Framework – How to Balance Interests Between Innovation and IP Protection”, focusing on how different regions are developing forward-looking copyright frameworks in response to the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). This year’s event introduced a new business matching session that facilitated over 70 meetings to promote copyright trading and generate commercial opportunities for participants. The event opened with welcome remarks from Jenny Koo, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, followed by opening remarks from Dr Sharon Wong, Executive Director, HKRRLS, who also moderated the discussion session.

The panel discussion featured five distinguished speakers from the UAE, Belgium, Singapore, Japan and the United Kingdom, including Majd Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA); Sarah Tran, Head of Regional Policy and Public Affairs of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO); Andrew Fong, CEO of the Copyright Licensing and Administration Society of Singapore (CLASS); Toshimichi Ishijima, Secretary General of the Japan Academic Association for Copyright Clearance (JAC); and James Bennett, Head of Rightsholder Relations of The Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA).

Majd Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said: “The Hong Kong Book Fair brings together publishers from different places. Unlike other international book fairs that focus on B2B [business-to-business], the Hong Kong Book Fair serves as a B2C [business-to-consumer] platform. I am very happy to participate in the IP Roundtable as it provides an invaluable platform for industry professionals to gain insights into the publishing and IP sectors and explore new business opportunities.” She added that Hong Kong's robust IP protection system and world-class professional services make the city well positioned to act as a regional IP trading centre, viewing it as a great example.

The HKTDC joined with the Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited to organise the International Publishing Forum today, running under the theme “AI and Publishing”. The event opened with remarks by Anita Wan, Convenor of the Book Fair Committee of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited. Featured speakers included Xin Guangwei, former Editor-in-Chief of People’s Publishing House; Qu Hongbin, Director and President of Guomai Culture Media Co., Ltd; and Wayne Press, Global Product Director of Oxford University Press. The Q&A session that followed, moderated by Chan Ka-yeung, Director of City University of Hong Kong Press, was lively and in-depth, exploring how the publishing industry can respond to the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

Photo downloadhttp://bit.ly/3TKAZKI

The IP Roundtable, themed A Forward-Looking Copyright Framework – How to Balance Interest Between Innovation and IP Protection”, focused on how different regions are developing forward-looking copyright frameworks in response to AI advances.

The IP Roundtable introduced a new business matching session this year, facilitating over 70 meetings to promote copyright trading and create commercial opportunities for participants.

The International Publishing Forum ran under the theme “AI and Publishing”, exploring how the publishing industry can respond to the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.


Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

Source: HKTDC
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
