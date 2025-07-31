Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 31, 2025
Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 22:40 HKT/SGT
HKTDC welcomes the 'Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment' and continues to actively promote Hong Kong's advantages

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the release of the "Report on Hong Kong’s Business Environment: Unique Strengths under 'One Country, Two Systems'" by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today.

Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said, "This report details Hong Kong's business environment and advantages in various sectors, providing concrete analyses with cases and data on business opportunities. It will further attract global businesses to leverage Hong Kong's business platform and professional services."

Prof Ma also pointed out that under 'One Country, Two Systems', Hong Kong possesses unique advantages in connecting both Hong Kong and international markets, playing a vital role as a superconnector and super value-adder.

He continued, "As an international investment and financial centre, Hong Kong can provide diverse financing channels and options for infrastructure projects in the mainland and other regions, contributing to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative." The 10th Belt and Road Summit will be held from 10 to 11 September, promoting multilateral cooperation.

The HKTDC will continue to align with HKSAR policies, actively promoting Hong Kong's business advantages, facilitating international trade and business activities and providing comprehensive support, especially for SMEs.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.




