Source: HKTDC
Rainstorm special arrangements of Food Expo and concurrent fairs

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was issued at 7:50am, the opening of Food Expo, and the concurrent Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo, will be postponed. The opening ceremony originally scheduled for 10:30am, is cancelled. The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine will be accessible via livestream.

The organiser will make appropriate arrangements to ensure the safety of those already at the venue and will closely monitor the weather conditions. The organiser will open the Food Expo, Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo two hours after the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is cancelled.

HKTDC Food Expo PRO

foodexpopro.hktdc.com

HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair

hkteafair.hktdc.com

HKTDC Food Expo

hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com

HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo

hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com

HKTDC Home Delights Expo

homedelights.hktdc.com

The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine (ICMCM)

icmcm.hktdc.com


Media enquiries

Ogilvy Public Relations:

Rex Cheuk

+852 5618 9908

rex.cheuk@ogilvy.com

Daisy Leung

+852 9275 7704

daisy.leung@ogilvy.com

Leanne Pok

+852 9379 9694

leanne.pok@ogilvy.com

HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department

Stanley So

+852 2584 4049

stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung

+852 2584 4272

serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Clayton Lauw

+852 2584 4472

clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn




Source: HKTDC
