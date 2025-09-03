

- The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME to be held from 2 to 6 September, attracting over 650 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions - The Watch & Clock Fair features eight major themed zones, covering a wide range of watch and clock products, providing buyers with a one-stop sourcing platform - Exhibitors will launch new products during the fairs, capitalising on market trends, and introducing items featuring Chinese cultural designs, crossover and products incorporating eco-friendly and innovative elements - Salon de TIME is once again open to both industry professionals and the public for free, offering an array of exciting activities, including luxury watch parades, new watch launches, lucky draws, and sessions for watch appreciation and tea art experiences, among others HONG KONG, Sep 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 13th Salon de TIME, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, open under the theme “Our Time Our Moments”. The two fairs have attracted over 650 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, presenting a wide array of exquisitely crafted and distinctive watch and clock products. This year's exhibition features pavilions from Guangzhou, Taiwan, the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP), and the French pavilion by Francéclat. It also welcomes the return of exhibitors from Germany, Japan, Lebanon and the Netherlands. The physical fairs will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for five consecutive days, from 2 to 6 September. Meanwhile, the Click2Match AI-driven business matching platform is open until 13 September, allowing exhibitors and buyers to continue their negotiations online. Salon de TIME remains open to both industry professionals and the public for free. Some brands also provide on-site retail so the public can purchase directly. A comprehensive range of watch products and services At the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, there are eight specialised zones, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers. Among them, Pageant of Eternity showcases high-end finished watches produced through Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM). Other zones include Complete Watches, Clocks, Machinery & Equipment, OEM Smart Watches, Packaging & Display, Parts, Components & Accessories, and Trade Services, covering a wide range of industry needs. Salon de TIME brings together over 140 global brands, marking a post-pandemic high. It features six themed zones, including this year's addition of the Microbrands, which showcases several unique niche brands offering high-value, creatively designed watches. The World Brand Piazza, now in its 15th year of collaboration with Prince Jewellery & Watch, remains a highlight of the fair especially for watch collectors. This year, it presents limited edition and prestige watches from nine major international brands: Baume & Mercier, Corum, Cvstos, DeWitt, Kerbedanz, Montblanc, Peonia Diamond, Sarcar, and Ulysse Nardin. Other zones include Renaissance Moment, Wearable Tech, Craft Treasure, and Chic & Trendy. This year, exhibitors are launching new products based on a close evaluation of current market trends. Some of the highlighted and innovative watches from the two fairs include: Watches with Chinese cultural elements In recent years, some watches have incorporated elements of traditional Chinese culture into their designs, earning recognition from international award bodies. This has drawn increased attention to domestic brands and watchmakers from Mainland China. - Ma Xushu, the first member from mainland China of the Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI), along with fellow member Tan Zehua and independent watchmakers from mainland China, Qian Guobiao and Gong Xun, will showcase multiple watches that blend exquisite craftsmanship with Chinese cultural designs. (Booth: 3F-D03)

- Shanghai Watch presents a timepiece that won the Gold Award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards in the US, drawing inspiration from Shanghai's city flower, the white magnolia. The watch face features the traditional “Suzhou embroidery” technique, depicting upward-blooming magnolias. (Booth: 3F-D01) Introducing collaborative work to create synergy Some watch brands are collaborating with popular film and anime IPs to launch joint series and limited-edition models. These collaborations aim to attract specific consumer groups and enhance brand visibility and influence. - During the fair, Zbioland and Harry Potter are unveiling the “Dynamic Snake” collaborative watch for the first time, a limited edition of 200 pieces. The titanium snake on the watch twists around the bezel when wound, and when fully wound, it can move for up to 45 seconds. (Booth: 3F-D03)

- Local brand INFANTRY has collaborated with Super Dimension Fortress Macross to launch a watch series. Each watch comes with two sets of accessories, allowing anime enthusiasts to freely switch styles and showcase the fusion of anime spirit and watchmaking craftsmanship. (Booth: 3G-B16) Personalised and chic luxury designs attract young consumers In recent years, the growing demand for unique designs and the desire to express personal style have led to the increasing popularity of niche watch brands. Some microbrands have captured the young consumer segment with their distinctive designs and affordable prices, such as eOne, Le Tandy, OVD, Sunrex and No Identity, all participating in this year's exhibition. The Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP) and the French pavilion Francéclat are also showcasing 19 uniquely designed, collectible European watch brands this year. In addition, the International Luxury Group (ILG) pavilion features 13 fashionable brands with diverse styles, including Cerruti 1881, Ducati Corse, Kenneth Cole, Police, Sandoz, Tsar Bomba and Timberland. - Swiss brand Sandoz has launched a sporty watch that combines mechanical and fashionable styles. The watch features a green skeleton dial that showcases the movement's operation and is equipped with luminous hands and silver hour markers for clear readability. (Booth: 3G-A08)

- Point Tec, as one of Germany's largest-selling watch companies, is participating for the first time this year with three brands: Zeppelin, Bauhaus, and Ruhla. (3G-B13A) Recycled or sustainable materials meet environmental protection demands The market has increasingly valued environmental, social, and governance (ESG) based products. Some consumers have started to pay attention to the material sources, manufacturing locations, and production processes of watches, prompting some watch brands to switch to recycled or sustainable materials. To make it easier for buyers to purchase products that meet environmental standards, this year's exhibition continues to feature a Green Solutions Suppliers label to identify over 30 selected exhibitors showcasing sustainable watches, including: - German brand Lilienthal Berlin which follows the launch of the world's first watch with a case made from recycled coffee grounds last year, with a watch that features a dial made from recycled tea leaves, giving it a subtle tea fragrance. (Booth: 3F-D07)

- Hong Kong brand Memorigin presents the Genesis Series (Ocean Blue) tourbillon watch, featuring a polished metal case paired with an eco-friendly strap jointly created with Austrian strap manufacturer Hirsch. The strap is made from ocean recycled yarn, making it both stylish and environmentally friendly. (Booth: 3F-C03) Smart trends bring new opportunities to the industry The popularity of wearable smart devices has brought new opportunities to the watch industry. Many brands are actively developing features such as health monitoring, GPS, temperature measurement, and weather forecasting. - German brand Oskron has introduced a smartwatch that offers organ health scoring, health monitoring, personalised wellness guidance, and sub-health warnings. Drawing on data from 300,000 traditional Chinese medicine cases and advanced AI analysis, the watch enables users to gain a comprehensive understanding of their health status. (Booth: 3F-E03)

- Exhibitor Longitude Limited (Hong Kong) presents the Fila's smartwatch, which helps wearers track calories burned during physical activities. (Booth: 1C-A02) Exciting activities welcome public participation Salon de TIME will offer a variety of special activities for the public, including a series of luxury watch parades and the launch of new watches. Several celebrities have been invited to the events, including Aka Chio, Michael Tong, and Kaman Kong, as well as Olympic karate medallists Grace Lau and Ariel Torres, and retired Hong Kong wheelchair badminton players Daniel Chan. In addition to bidding on special edition watches at an exclusive starting price through Smart Bidding, the public can participate in a lucky draw to win luxury watches. On the fourth day of the exhibition (5 September), Hong Kong metal engraving artist Carlos Koo will demonstrate the art of watch engraving. “Precision in Time, Peace in Tea” will take place on the fifth day (6 September), featuring watch collector Noel Wong and the President of the Hong Kong Association of Tea Tasting Masters and Sommeliers Limited, Stephen Cheung. They will offer a session that combines luxury watch appreciation and a tea art experience, allowing participants to enjoy the fusion of watchmaking craftsmanship and tea culture. Industry experts analyse development trends This year's Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair has organised over 35 exciting activities, including seminars, forums, and networking events. Among these is the Hong Kong International Watch Forum, held today (2 September), featuring leaders from watch associations in Mainland China, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, and South Korea. They will share the latest trade data and industry trends from their regions and discuss global supply chain strategies. On the same day, the seminar Ancient Wisdom Meets Innovative Technology: Smart Wearables for Preventive Healthcare will feature medical experts from around the world. Speakers include Prof Hui Ka-kit, Director of the Center for East-West Medicine at UCLA, and Prof Zhang Qi-ming from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, among others. They will discuss how smart wearable devices can integrate with Eastern and Western medical concepts to monitor health. The Asian Watch Conference, taking place tomorrow (3 September) with the theme “Redefining Eternity: Trends, Values, and Visions in Watchmaking”, will feature a senior analyst from international market researcher Euromonitor International, who will discuss the latest developments in the watch market. Also speaking will be an independent watchmaker and chief representative from the SIWP, as well as a seasoned independent watch collector, member of the Academy of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). They will share insights into the artistic concepts and philosophy behind independent watchmaking and microbrands. The exhibition will also feature renowned Chinese watchmakers and members of the AHCI, Ma Xushu and Tan Zehua. Along with Zhang Shusheng, a watch critic, collector, and the President of Macau Watch Association, they will explore the current state of development for Chinese independent watchmakers and the essence of independent watchmaking. Additionally, the HKTDC, the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, and the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited are organising the 42nd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition. It aims to promote exchanges in watch design and nurture local creative talent. The themes for this year are "Memorable" for the open group and "Believe in Yourself" for the student group. The competition continues to feature the Made-to-Sell Award, recognising student entries with significant market potential. Celebrity Bowie Cheung served as a guest judge and will attend the award ceremony. Winning and shortlisted entries will be displayed during the exhibition, with the award ceremony taking place on 6 September at the event stage. Scan2Match extends online connections with exhibitors The two fairs will continue to be held in the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, with the AI-driven “Click2Match” business matching platform opening one week before the physical fairs, from 26 August to 13 September. This enables exhibitors to identify suitable buyers and conduct online meetings at their convenience. HKTDC also provides its Scan2Match offline-to-online service, allowing buyers to scan exhibitor QR codes at the fairs using the HKTDC Marketplace app. Buyers can also use the app to bookmark favourite exhibitors, browse product information and the interactive floor plan, make enquiries and chat online with exhibitors during and after the fair. CENTRESTAGE will be held from 3 to 6 September at the HKCEC bringing together fashion brands and designer collections from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest products from approximately 400 watch and fashion brands. Photo download: http://bit.ly/4628nlJ The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 13th Salon de TIME opened today. Guests at the opening ceremony included Maggie Wong (centre), HKSAR Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Margaret Fong (fourth right), HKTDC Executive Director; Ethan Cheung (first right) and Vincent Chan (first left), Co-chairmen of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2025 Organising Committee; Gary Lau (fourth left), Chairmanship of the HKTDC Watches & Clocks Advisory Committee; Kan Lam (second right), Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited; Raymond Cheng (third right), Principal Honorary President of the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited; Richard Leung (second left), President of the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited; Lawrence Chan (third left), Chief Honorary President of the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and various industry representatives The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair showcases a wide variety of exquisitely crafted timepieces, accessories, and components, offering a one-stop sourcing and trading platform for global buyers Salon de TIME features over 140 international brands and comprises six major themed zones, all of which are open to the public Sponsored for the 15th consecutive year by Prince Jewellery & Watch, the World Brand Piazza showcases nine world-class watch brands During the exhibition, multiple luxury watch launch events and watch parades are held, , providing an impressive visual experience for attendees The winning and shortlisted entries of the 42nd Hong Kong Watch and Clock Design Competition are currently on display in the foyer of Hall 1, showcasing local creative talent

