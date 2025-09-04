

- The 10th edition of CENTRESTAGE runs from 3 to 6 September at the HKCEC, with free admission on all four days for both industry professionals and the public

- Over 260 brands from 25 countries and regions are participating, making this the biggest and most international edition to date. Six themed zones cover accessories, athleisure, circular fashion, craftsmanship, contemporary design and urban street style

- The United Kingdom joins for the first time as Partner Country, presenting 16 British brands and bringing fresh perspectives to the fair

- Internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei and legendary fashion figure Professor Jimmy Choo OBE will both host sharing sessions

- Around 30 runway shows will be staged, including the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show that features creative collections from four local brands

- The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC) closes the fair on 6 September, with Charles Jeffrey, designer of London label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, serving as guest judge HONG KONG, Sep 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Culture and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s annual fashion extravaganza, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai. The fair runs until 6 September, with free admission on all four days for both industry professionals and members of the public. This year marks a major milestone for CENTRESTAGE as the event celebrates its 10th edition. Over 260 brands from 25 countries and regions are taking part – a record high for CENTRESTAGE – with more diverse international participation helping to cement Hong Kong’s role as Asia’s fashion hub. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “For the past decade, CENTRESTAGE has been committed to providing a platform where designers from Hong Kong and Asia can showcase their work and exchange ideas. As it celebrates its 10th edition, the scale of the fair has reached another new high, and for the first time we are delighted to welcome the United Kingdom as Partner Country. At CENTRESTAGE ELITES, held on 1 September, we were greatly honoured to have internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei present her new couture collection ‘Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance’. This was her very first solo couture show in Hong Kong and it provided a dazzling highlight to the fair. During the exhibition period, more than 40 exciting events will take place, including a record number of around 30 fashion shows. These events will create more opportunities for designers, brands and the industry, while allowing the public to experience world-class fashion at close quarters.” International pavilions gather while design masters host sharing sessions This year’s CENTRESTAGE has attracted brands from around the globe. The United Kingdom is participating for the first time as Partner Country, presenting 16 brands, including the works of sustainable designer Patrick McDowell, to showcase the diversity of British design. Thailand has brought more than 40 brands for its largest pavilion ever, including KANZ BY THAITOR and SUNTREE ATELIER, highlighting the vibrancy of Southeast Asian fashion. Czechia is participating with brand LINDA PRO incorporating traditional glass craftsmanship into its unique handbag designs. The Canada pavilion highlights cultural diversity, presenting brands led by female, indigenous and multicultural designers, while Japan presents a number of emerging labels such as HOUGA and THE NERDYS. The Australia pavilion features brands such as BONDI BORN and bond-eye. Pavilions from Korea, Macao and the Philippines are also showcasing their latest designs. The fair has also attracted design forces from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, the Netherlands, the United States, Ukraine and Vietnam – a total of 25 countries and regions, with nine of them exhibiting for the first time – further consolidating CENTRESTAGE’s role as an international exchange platform and Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s fashion hub. CENTRESTAGE is not only a showcase for fashion brands but also a platform for industry exchange and discussions on the future development of fashion. This year sees several internationally renowned fashion gurus and industry leaders taking part in seminars and designer sharing sessions. On 1 September, Guo Pei presented more than 30 meticulously crafted works under the theme "Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance" at CENTRESTAGE ELITES. Some of these pieces are on display during the fair, and on 4 September Guo Pei will attend in person a master sharing session to share her design philosophy and journey with the audience. Earlier today, international fashion legend Professor Jimmy Choo OBE hosted the “Meet the Fashion Legend” session, introducing the JCA – London Fashion Academy and showcasing works by its emerging designers. And on 5 September, Charles Jeffrey, designer of the London label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, will discuss his avant-garde creations and fashion vision at another sharing session. The fair also features forums on topics such as the fashion design, circular fashion and sustainability, further promoting industry dialogue and collaboration. Fashion Hong Kong’s 10th anniversary showcases local brand power More than 40 events will take place over the four days of CENTRESTAGE, including around 30 fashion shows – the highest number in a decade – to offer audiences a dazzling fashion feast. The Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, organised by the HKTDC, was staged earlier today, showcasing the creative collections of four local brands: ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO and selfFab. This year’s show also marks the 10th anniversary of the Fashion Hong Kong overseas promotion campaign series, presented under the theme “A Decade in Design: What is Seen' What is Felt'”, which explores the creative journeys of Hong Kong designers. The fair also features fashion shows from both local and overseas brands, presenting a wealth of cultures and styles. Highlights include new works by Hong Kong labels 112 mountainyam, DorisKath and KOWLOON CITY BOY; collections by Cambodian brand NATACHA VAN and Japanese brand Snidel; and a finale by CAMMIE CHAN CHEONGSAM, showing how cheongsam design can be extended to adult, children’s and even pet wear, promoting the concept of inclusivity. Multiple cross-regional and cross-sector collaborations are also featured, such as the “GBA Fashion Fusion 2025” organised by the Fashion Farm Foundation, the “Macau Fashion Parade” presented by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, and a Thai designers’ showcase. All these events further highlight CENTRESTAGE’s role as a platform for international exchange within the industry. In addition, a series of fashion design competitions will be held during the event, including the “Young Knitwear Designers’ Contest” organised by the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society, and the “THREAD OF CREATIVITY – Fashion Design Competition" organised by Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association, providing a platform for young designers to showcase their talent. Redress, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainability, will host the Redress Design Award Grand Final, marking its 15th cycle, further encouraging the industry to embrace eco-conscious design. An important platform for nurturing new talent, the grand final of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC) will take place on 6 September. This year, the guest judge is British designer Charles Jeffrey, renowned for his label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY that is celebrated for its bold use of colour and combination of performance art with fashion design. His work is highly respected in the London fashion scene and beloved by international stars including Harry Styles, Rita Ora and Tilda Swinton. A panel of professional judges, including Mr Jeffrey, will select winners in four categories: Champion, Excellence Award, Best Visual Presentation, and the My Favourite Collection award. Members of the public can vote online for their favourite collection in the latter category with the chance to win one of five HK$2,000 Lee Gardens e-shopping vouchers sponsored by Hysan Development. (Voting link: https://bit.ly/YDC2025_IG_Vote_Now) This year’s fair features six major themed zones that cover multiple facets of the fashion industry. The newly added Accessories zone focuses on jewellery, footwear, handbags and lifestyle items, responding to strong market demand for fashion accessories. The Athleisure zone showcases sportswear that combines design and functionality, while the Craftsmanship zone highlights exquisite artisan techniques. The Contemporary zone presents avant-garde design, and the Urban zone focuses on youth-oriented street products, including Petrolhead, the design brand run by actor Louis Cheung. The Circular Fashion zone, meanwhile, showcases circular and sustainable design. Some exhibitors are offering retail products on site, allowing visitors to purchase directly from brands such as Bethel, Glocal Mahjong, IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO, Petrolhead and YUE HWA. In addition to exhibitions and runway shows, the fair features interactive AI experiences and workshops where visitors can design and create their own fashion accessories, unleashing their creativity and experiencing the joy of fashion design. Local fragrance brand CitiScent has developed a bespoke scent specially for CENTRESTAGE, blending vitality and elegance. Visitors can redeem a 2ml sample with any onsite purchase, available while stocks last. The HKTDC continues to invite buyers from around the world to source at CENTRESTAGE, including major retailers such as Canada’s WDLT 117 Apparel Inc, Indonesia’s Zalora, Italy’s Sugar Srl and Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores. CENTRESTAGE is held concurrently with the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE, offering visitors a multifaceted fashion journey where apparel and timepieces converge, with visitors able to take part in the CENTRESTAGE x Watch & Clock Lucky Draw. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3JJX5ev CENTRESTAGE opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over four days, brands from around the world are unveiling their latest collections, including internationally acclaimed labels Joining the glittering spectacle at CENTRESTAGE ELITES were Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government (seventh left); Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC (seventh right); acclaimed fashion designer Guo Pei (sixth left); Andrew Leung, President of the Legislative Council (sixth right); Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (fifth left); Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee (fifth right); Vivian Sum, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government (fourth left); Dr Peter K N Lam, Council Member of the HKTDC (fourth right); Dr Lo Kam Wing, Council Member of the HKTDC (third left); Lowell Cho, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of the HKSAR Government (second left); Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC (second right); Shirley Chan, Council Member of the HKTDC and other guests The four-day CENTRESTAGE fair is fully open to industry buyers and the public free of charge. Selected brands are also offering retail on site, enabling visitors to purchase fashion pieces from around the world Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei unveiled her new collection “Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance” at CENTRESTAGE ELITES on 1 September. Selected works from the collection are on display at the fair The fair’s opening runway show, FASHIONALLY Collection, featured four local designer labels: MARCCH, Oplus2, OUS and phenotypsetter International fashion legend Professor Jimmy Choo OBE joined a sharing session today, introducing his JCA – London Fashion Academy and presenting creations from some of its emerging designers. This year’s CENTRESTAGE has attracted brands from across the globe. The United Kingdom is participating for the first time as Partner Country, bringing 16 British brands to the fair The Czechia pavilion is making its debut, with brand LINDA PRO incorporating traditional glassmaking techniques into handbag designs, offering strikingly original creations

