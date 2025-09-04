Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, September 4, 2025
Thursday, 4 September 2025, 13:47 HKT/SGT
Fashion Hong Kong celebrates 10th anniversary, Four local brands present 'A Decade in Design: What is Seen? What is Felt?'

HONG KONG, Sep 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Annual fashion extravaganza CENTRESTAGE kicked off with the spectacular Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show on 3 September. The show featured the creative collections of four Hong Kong brands: ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO, and selfFab.

This year celebrates the 10th anniversary of Fashion Hong Kong. To mark the milestone, the runway show adopted the theme “A Decade in Design: What is Seen? What is Felt?”, reflecting on the creative journey of Hong Kong designers. Through their unique works, the four designers have showcased personal stories, cultural heritage and design ingenuity, fusing the “seen” with the “felt” to deliver a fashion experience that resonates both visually and emotionally.

The show received enthusiastic acclaim from the multitude of industry professionals, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts in attendance, including luminaries such as Grace Chan, Tony Wu, DeeGor Ho and Isabella Chan.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, CENTRESTAGE is now in full swing, running until 6 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year's fashion showcase has brought together participants from 25 countries and regions and features a record-breaking number of more than 260 local and international brands. The four-day event is open to both trade professionals and the public with free admission for all. Visitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas are invited to come along and experience the excitement and vibrancy of the fashion world.

CENTRESTAGE is held concurrently with the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE, offering visitors a multifaceted fashion journey where apparel and timepieces converge, with visitors able to take part in the CENTRESTAGE x Watch & Clock Lucky Draw.

Photo download: http://bit.ly/4604T36

Celebrities at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show

Grace Chan
(wearing ANGUS TSUI)

Tony Wu
(wearing IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO)

DeeGor Ho
(wearing selfFab.)

Isabella Chan
(wearing selfFab.)

Winnie Chan
(wearing ANGUS TSUI)

Marco@P1X3L
(wearing IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO)

Adams Ho
(wearing ARTY:ACTIVE)

Manson Cheung
(wearing ANGUS TSUI)

Alice Hui
(wearing ARTY:ACTIVE)


ANGUS TSUI (Designer: Angus Tsui), 10th Anniversary Edition

Brand: ANGUS TSUI; Collection: A Decade of Creating Otherworldly Universe in Fashion

To celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary, the collection titled “A Decade of Creating Otherworldly Universe in Fashion” revisits iconic designs from past seasons, reimagining them through bold new approaches. Concluding the “Xeno” narrative on future space colonisation, the collection introduces fresh creations that deliver a visual spectacle of otherworldly aesthetics.


ARTY:ACTIVE (Designer: Gary Tsang), Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Brand: ARTY:ACTIVE; Collection: Pulsy Bouncy

Inspired by the concept of bouncing, the collection “Pulsy Bouncy” translates the essence of resilience, energy and dynamic motion into a visually striking fusion of traditional craftsmanship and technology. Influenced by streetwear, the collection merges futuristic and sporty aesthetics, evoking optimism, fluidity and bold self-expression.


IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO (Designer: Max Tsang), Chapter 06 Collection

 

Brand: IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO; Collection: Relics from a Near Future

Inspired by Maya from the movie The Creator, the "Relics from a Near Future" collection explores the journey of a solitary figure navigating ruins and wilderness – observing, sensing, and surviving. Stonewashed and abraded textures evoke the erosion of time, while functional cuts meet the demands of movement, defining a new aesthetic for fractured future fashion.


selfFab. (Designer: Menu Tsai), Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

 

 

Brand: selfFab.; Collection: Hybridized Armour: Cultural Codes Reconstructed

Drawing inspiration from military tailoring, football kits and court silhouettes, the collection reinvents cultural codes into bold, oversized forms. Camouflage, jerseys and abandoned emblems are patchworked into modern armour, offering a new means of expression for a generation navigating fragmented identities.


CENTRESTAGE details:
Date: 3 to 6 September 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday)
Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Date

CENTERSTAGE opening hours

3-5 Sept
(Wed to Fri)

10am-7pm

Free admission for trade visitors (aged 18 and over) and public visitors

6 Sept (Sat)

10am-6pm


Websites

- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk
- CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/4m8mv33
- Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/en
- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en

Media enquiries

Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing
Diana Tang  Tel: (852) 3594 6443  Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com
Reni Kwok  Tel: (852) 3594 6443  Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com

HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Sharon Ha

Tel: (852) 2584 4575

Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org

Katy Wong

Tel: (852) 2584 4524

Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org


HKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

About Fashion Hong Kong

Fashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena.

Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events to showcase Hong Kong’s unique and diversified designers, with footprints in New York, London, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul.

About the HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk.




