

- The 10th Belt and Road Summit successfully concluded today after a two-day run, attracting 6,200 participants from more than 70 countries and regions

- A record 45 MoU were signed, covering multiple sectors such as aviation, energy, finance, infrastructure and technology

- Over 300 matched investment projects were showcased, and more than 800 one-to-one project matching meetings were arranged during the 2-day Summit HONG KONG, Sep 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 10th Belt and Road Summit, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) concluded successfully today. The Summit attracted 6,200 participants from more than 70 countries and regions. Delegates explored new models of collaboration, expanded opportunities for mutual benefit, and advanced Belt and Road cooperation. During the Summit, a record 45 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, more than 300 matched investment projects were showcased, and over 800 one-to-one project matching meetings were arranged, all showcasing Hong Kong’s strengths as a super connector and super value-adder in dealmaking, and reinforcing its role as a functional platform for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Fostering concrete cross-border cooperation Attributing to HKSAR Government and HKTDC’s proactive outbound missions and overseas trade promotions, the Summit facilitated the signing of 45 MoUs (9 government to government (G2G) and 36 business to business (B2B)), spanning Mainland China, Hong Kong, ASEAN – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Middle East - Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, as well as Australia, Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Pakistan and the United States. For example, a MoU was signed between HKTDC and Invest Oman to promote investment and business cooperation, facilitating bilateral economic and business cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the creation of new opportunities between the two economies. Other B2B MoUs included several “small and beautiful” deals with notable social impact, such as cross-sector collaborations between finance and agri-tech. For example, a joint venture agreement was signed between Chickin PTE LTD from Indonesia and LINKTA Technologies Limited from Hong Kong for applying agricultural technology to Indonesia’s layer hen market. This not only supports business expansion but also contributes to improving local livelihoods. Tubagus Syailendra, Co-founder and CEO, Chickin, said “This Joint Venture agreement aims to have a better partnership in the food security sector between China and Indonesia. We are focused on developing poultry tech to support the farmers’ efficiencies in the whole value chain. With Hong Kong company LINKTA’s involvement, we believe we could acquire technology that could help farmers battle with issues like feed waste, mortality rate, thereby increasing their efficiencies and profit margins.” Many other overseas enterprises had also leveraged the Summit to forge international partnerships. Notably, an agreement between four parties was signed between Planex from Australia, ESCP Business School from Germany, Carbon Offset Association Limited from Hong Kong and Arx Veritas from the United States. They will jointly develop the ESG and carbon credit trading education in Hong Kong, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a hub for carbon expertise in the Asia Pacific region. Colin Lam, Co-Founder of Planex, said: “Compared to the EU, Asia started relatively late in establishing a carbon exchange, but this delayed start has provided excellent reference points for Hong Kong and the entire Asian region. The reason we chose Hong Kong as a hub for our carbon exchange business is precisely because Hong Kong has consistently functioned as one of the world's top three financial centers for decades. We naturally aim to use Hong Kong as a hub to extend our reach to mainland China and also beyond to the Middle East. This is absolutely aligned with our strategic direction.” In addition, Infinite Water New Zealand Ltd had signed two MoUs with Realtime Purity and DAUM Consulting from the United States respectively, to establish a close strategic collaboration framework in water treatment technology. Dr Yum-Keung Ip, Managing Director, Infinite Water New Zealand Limited, said: “The HKTDC’s Australia and New Zealand office has been instrumental in bringing our technology to the Summit for further expansion to overseas. We have been through R&D in the past years, and the two MOUs signed today are just a starting point for us to enter the commercialisation phase, which we expect to be an exponential growth stage. It presents an opportunity for us to build confidence and credentials among our other stakeholders. Having our suppliers, partners and key investors witness this development is highly beneficial.” Synergising diverse platforms to build investment bridges The Summit has always been committed to providing participants with opportunities to showcase project outcomes, exchange the latest information, and establish concrete collaborations. This year, the Project Investment Session featured more than 300 matched investment projects. Over 800 one-to-one project matching meetings for the Belt and Road Deal Making, helping enterprises connect precisely with potential partners. Deal-making will continue online to promote substantive cooperation from 15–16 September. Meanwhile, the Exhibition area hosted over 120 exhibitors, showcasing innovative solutions and industry strengths, and facilitating cross-border exchanges. New elements were introduced this year to enhance collaboration and the deal-making process. The new Signature B&R Projects-featured Session drew strong attention in the major infrastructure projects in Thailand and Saudi Arabia. The new theme, Middle East & ASEAN Market Focus, under the Project Investment Session was also well-received. The Exhibition area was expanded to include the new ASEAN Zone, showcasing the latest multi-sector projects from the region. Fostering cross-regional dialogues Today's Special Address Session included Santiphap Phomvihane, Minister of Finance, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Ferry Irawan, Deputy Minister for Coordination of State-Owned Enterprises Management and Business Development for Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Indonesia, and Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board, World Economic Forum. The Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable 2025 will be held tomorrow morning (12 September) as an important component of Belt and Road Week. The event will connect Hong Kong, Mainland and international organisations and associations, promoting information exchange, experience sharing, and the creation of new opportunities for multilateral cooperation. Photo download: http://bit.ly/4glaJkj The 10th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC concluded successfully today. The Summit brought together about 100 distinguished speakers, including government officials and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions, and attracts 6,200 participants from more than 70 countries and regions A record 45 MoUs were signed during the Summit, one was signed between HKTDC and Invest Oman to promote investment and business cooperation Among the B2B MoUs, several were “small and beautiful” deals with notable social impact. For example, a joint venture agreement was signed between Chickin PTE LTD from Indonesia and LINKTA Technologies Limited from Hong Kong for strategic egg-layer technologies business expansion in Indonesia Santiphap Phomvihane, Minister of Finance, Lao People's Democratic Republic delivered a special address Ferry Irawan, Deputy Minister for Coordination of State-Owned Enterprises Management and Business Development for Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Indonesia delivered a special address Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board, World Economic Forum delivered a special address The Exhibition area hosted over 120 exhibitors, showcasing innovative solutions and industry strengths, and facilitating cross-border exchanges Over 300 investment projects were matched, and more than 800 one-to-one project matching meetings took place The Business Plenary II, themed Exploring Frontiers in New Markets and Industries, focused on the development prospects of emerging markets in air transportation, digital finance, and innovative technologies

Media Enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hk Fung Wong Tel: (852) 3428 3122 Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hk HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org Sam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, Local Biz, Startups, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

