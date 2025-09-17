

HONG KONG, Sep 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the Policy Address delivered today by Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee. It outlines a wide-ranging set of initiatives, including deepening international exchange and cooperation and supporting mainland enterprises in overseas expansion. These measures inject strong momentum into Hong Kong’s continued growth. Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: “The Policy Address reflects the Hong Kong SAR Government’s commitment to innovation and excellence. A diverse set of policy measures – from establishing the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global to setting up the Economic and Trade Express, from injecting $1.43 billion into the BUD Fund to supporting the HKTDC’s E-Commerce Express and Hong Kong Shopping Festival – shows the Hong Kong SAR Government’s commitment to showcasing Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector, super value-adder and a high value-added supply chain service centre.” The Chief Executive unveiled the creation of the GoGlobal Task Force to be steered by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, the Economic and Trade Express jointly formed by Economic and Trade Offices as well as overseas offices of InvestHK and the HKTDC. These efforts will enable not only Hong Kong enterprises to expand overseas, but also mainland companies to go global via the Hong Kong platform, helping them tap into new markets and business opportunities. Also, the Hong Kong SAR Government and HKTDC will bolster IP financing at the Business of IP Asia Forum to promote Hong Kong as a regional IP trading centre. Prof Ma commented: “Amid significant changes in international trade and supply chains, the HKTDC will leverage its network of 51 offices in mainland and overseas as well as years of experience in business matching through conferences and exhibitions. We will actively support the initiatives proposed in the Policy Address and work closely with relevant departments to capitalise on Hong Kong’s unique advantages as a connector linking Mainland China and the world.” The HKTDC has been committed in helping SMEs embrace innovation and technology and enhance their competitiveness in key areas, such as digital transformation and supply chain solutions. The Chief Executive has proposed various measures to support the continued organisation of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival under the HKTDC’s E-Commerce Express, covering the mainland and ASEAN e-commerce markets. The proposed implementation of the Creativity • E-commerce - Beyond Limits programme by organisations, including the Hong Kong SAR Trade and Industry Department and the HKTDC and promotion of the digitalisation of trade to lower costs and improve efficiency are among other initiatives highlighted. Prof Ma welcomes these measures, noting they will strengthen competitiveness of Hong Kong enterprises and products in the international market. The HKTDC will continue to align with overall national development and the policy direction of the Hong Kong SAR Government to continue to support SMEs, bring together the business community and proactively attract mainland enterprises to use Hong Kong as a platform to go global – all to drive reform and innovation as well as sustainable economic growth. Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department: Agnes Wat

About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





