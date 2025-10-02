Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 2, 2025
Thursday, 2 October 2025, 12:01 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
HKTDC's New Executive Director Sophia Chong takes up post

HONG KONG, Oct 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is pleased to announce that Sophia Chong assumed the role of Executive Director on 1 October.

Ms Chong states: “The global economy is ever-changing, and Hong Kong’s role as a "superconnector" and "super value-adder" is more crucial than ever. The HKTDC has long stood shoulder to shoulder with Hong Kong businesses, helping enterprises seize opportunities amid global uncertainty. We will continue to enhance the depth and breadth of our services, leveraging Hong Kong’s unique strengths and advantages, to support businesses in boosting competitiveness and exploring new markets. At the same time, we will attract more enterprises to utilise the Hong Kong platform for international expansion, which will inject new momentum into our city’s economy and solidify its position as an international business hub.”

On the same day, Jenny Koo took over the office of Deputy Executive Director, overseeing international exhibitions and related services and digital business.

Ms Chong comments: “Jenny has served the HKTDC and SMEs for many years, bringing extensive experience and a broad perspective across areas. She is well-equipped to help enterprises navigate challenges and capture fresh opportunities. Her wealth of experience and innovative mindset will empower our team to deliver dynamic results.”

Prior to her promotion, Ms Koo served as Assistant Executive Director, overseeing exhibitions and digital business initiatives, with a focus on promoting Hong Kong’s external trade.

In 2020, as Director of Exhibition Market Development, she successfully transitioned physical exhibitions to virtual platforms. In 2021, she took on the role of Director of Digital Business, leading the formulation and implementation of the HKTDC’s digitalisation strategies as well as the upgrade of our hktdc.com Sourcing platform, all to enable SMEs to embrace digital technology.  

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Sunny Ng

Tel: (852) 2584 4357

Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.




