

- ULI relocates to a premium new office space at The Executive Centre, embracing a flexible and hybrid work model.

- The move-in marked a significant milestone for ULI’s mission to prioritise sustainability and represent the future of work.

- This partnership with The Executive Centre strengthens both organisations' commitment to improving urban environments and inspiring cross functional partnerships in the real estate sector. HONG KONG, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Urban Land Institute (ULI), the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world, has officially moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters to The Executive Centre’s location at 28 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong. The relocation was celebrated with a vibrant move-in party on September 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone in ULI’s commitment to fostering innovation and cross functional collaboration within the real estate sector. With over 45,000 members worldwide, ULI is dedicated to shaping the future of the built environment, working alongside industry leaders to transform communities into livible, breathable and more human-centric environments. This strategic move reflects ULI’s forward-thinking approach, embracing a flexible and hybrid workspace model that aligns with contemporary work trends. "This move represents a pivotal moment for ULI as we seek to enhance our impact in the region and extend our partnerships within the corporate real estate sector," stated Alan Beebe, CEO Asia Pacific of ULI. "By situating ourselves in a dynamic environment like The Executive Centre, we can better serve our members and advance our mission to improve urban spaces." The Executive Centre is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. "Welcoming ULI to our centre at 28 Stanley Street is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional premium flexible workspaces that facilitate business growth and collaboration," said Jennifer So, City Head of Hong Kong at The Executive Centre. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our vision of supporting organisations dedicated to elevating the built environment and enhancing the future of work." The new office model features a blend of private office and coworking access, along with the utilisation of TEC’s collaborative shared lounges and event spaces, reflecting a trend among global organisations seeking to optimise their workspace for collaboration and flexibility. This strategic partnership between ULI and TEC is poised to cultivate broader collaboration between ULI Members and TEC’s alike, with both organisations dedicated to improving urban environments and defining the evolution of workspaces. As ULI embarks on this new chapter, TEC looks forward to engaging with the community and collaborating on initiatives that enhance the quality of life in urban settings. About The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 240+ Centres in 37 cities and 15 markets. The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its Members. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit its clients’ business' needs. www.executivecentre.com About Urban Land Institute The Urban Land Institute is a global, member-driven organization comprising more than 45,000 real estate and urban development professionals dedicated to advancing the Institute’s mission of shaping the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Since 1936, ULI has been a source for best practices and impartial information, and a forum in which real estate industry leaders can share ideas, experiences, and best practices. ULI members represent the entire spectrum of land use and real estate development disciplines working in private enterprise and public service. They benefit from and contribute to a body of knowledge and a global network that shapes every aspect of the built environment. Press Enquiries The Executive Centre

Pebble Lee

Pebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Executive Centre

Sectors: Real Estate & REIT

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

