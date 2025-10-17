

- The HKTDC’s two major autumn electronics fairs concluded successfully today, attracting some 60,000 buyers from 142 countries and regions for sourcing and networking - Onsite surveys revealed that 44% of respondents have ventured into the exploration or integration of Generative AI technology - Respondents expressed an optimistic growth outlook for the electronics sector in several emerging markets over the next two years, including the Middle East (77%), Korea (70%), India (69%) and ASEAN countries (69%). HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 45th Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 28th electronicAsia, organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, concluded their physical exhibitions at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today. The four-day concurrent events attracted some 60,000 industry buyers from 142 countries and regions. The number of buyers from Spain, Japan, Brazil and Australia increased on last year, reflecting the status of the fairs as important sourcing platforms for the industry, helping exhibitors expand their international markets and yielding positive business results. In last month’s Policy Address, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region proposed promoting artificial intelligence (AI) as a core industry for the city’s development. Aligning with this direction, this year’s Autumn Electronics Fair focused on three major areas: AI and Robotics Technology, Digital Entertainment, and the Silver Economy. The fair featured multiple themed zones and professional forums, allowing industry players to showcase innovations and exchange ideas on technology applications, and leveraging Hong Kong’s role as an international business platform to help enterprises seize emerging global opportunities. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Amid the recent unstable global trade environment, the HKTDC has been proactively helping companies with business transformation and injecting momentum into new market exploration. As a stage for showcasing the latest electronic products and innovations, the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia serve as important platforms for exhibitors to connect and explore collaborations. This year’s fairs welcomed leading Chinese Mainland tech companies from various sectors to present the latest AI and robotics technologies. Using Hong Kong as a springboard to ‘go global’, we have been pleased to see both local and mainland enterprises making successful connections with quality international buyers through the two fairs, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a bridge to the global market.” In late October, the HKTDC will continue to create cross-industry business opportunities by hosting the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and ECO Expo Asia, Ms Koo added. Survey reveals 44% of industry insiders are exploring or applying Generative AI An independent survey agency commissioned by the HKTDC interviewed 1,092 buyers and exhibitors at the Electronics Fair and asked for their views on growth prospects for the industry. 51% of respondents said they expect overall sales to increase in the next 12 to 24 months. Respondents rated the Middle East (77%), Korea (70%), India (69%) and ASEAN countries (69%) as having very promising or promising growth prospects for products in their target markets in the next two years, while 44% of those surveyed said they have ventured into the exploration or integration of Generative AI technology, with the areas of product design and development (60%), customer service and support (40%) and marketing and advertising (35%) being the most common. New product launches at Electronics Fair – a starting point for “going global” This year’s Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia attracted more than 3,200 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions around the world. The HKTDC organised 120 buyer delegations from 61 countries and regions to attend the fairs – including renowned global corporations such as Mondial from Brazil, Reichelt Elektronik GmbH from Germany, and Dewalt Mobile Solutions from the United States – highlighting Hong Kong’s strong appeal as an international convention and exhibition hub. Staying true to its theme, “World’s Leading Electronics Marketplace”, the fair provided a platform for global exhibitors to showcase their latest electronic products, innovation concepts and applications. These included robotics products from leading mainland tech enterprises such as Deep Robotics and BrainCo from “Hangzhou’s Six Little Dragons” in addition to DIGIT, PaXini and LimX from “Shenzhen’s Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence”. Robotics technologies were demonstrated across various scenarios. For example, exhibitor Ascentiz launched its world's first modular exoskeleton at the fair that has been designed to enhance mobility for the elderly and people with physical impairments, contributing to the silver economy. The fair also introduced a new RoboPark activity zone, hosting over 30 live robot demonstrations and featuring presentations from renowned robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics and Booster Robotics. Several local start-ups and technology companies have stated that they successfully showcased their innovative achievements, launched new products, and connected with potential investors and overseas buyers at the fair. SOTA Robotics, launched and demonstrated its humanoid performing robot CURI Gen2 at RoboPark. Jacky Fan, Robotics Engineer at the startup said: “The newly established RoboPark provided a stage to demonstrate our capabilities to the industry. We successfully established direct contact with potential investors from several countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Pakistan and the Chinese Mainland.” Well-known enterprises from the Chinese Mainland used the fairs as a platform to develop global business opportunities. Xiangru Nie, Co-founder of PaXini Technology, one of the “Shenzhen’s Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence” said: “Through the fair we have seen greater possibilities in technological globalisation. We are leveraging Hong Kong's international network to accelerate the implementation of our technologies in areas such as high-end manufacturing in Europe and the United States, and smart services in Southeast Asia.” He added that through the fair, the company had not only secured procurement intentions with robotics companies from Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and the Philippines but also attracted significant attention from high-end manufacturing sectors in Europe and the United States, including Germany and the United Kingdom. He said this engagement with dozens of high-quality potential clients had led to the total value of intended orders expected to exceed tens of millions of renminbi – far ahead of his initial expectations. Elijah Yu, International Sales Manager of Shanghai Hi-dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd, mentioned that the fairs played a crucial role as a springboard for mainland companies to reach overseas customers: “We met a client from Turkey at the fair who placed an onsite order for 10 COFE+ Robot Coffee Kiosks, totalling US$450,000. Additionally, we engaged in productive discussions with potential buyers from Thailand, the United States and other regions, successfully establishing 200 promising leads.” Overseas exhibitors came to participate in the fair in Hong Kong to explore business opportunities in the Asian market. Michael Obrecht, Director of Siborg Systems Inc, a provider of precision electronic measurement tools from Canada said: “Participating in electronicAsia, we were able to spot and explore new opportunities in reaching a broader international audience, especially in Asia. The fair allowed us to connect with potential buyers from at least eight different countries and regions, such as Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.” Global buyers source new products with strong interest from emerging markets Many high-tech companies were actively sourcing at the fair. Hanafiah Yussof, Founder & CEO of Robopreneur Sdn. Bhd., a service robotics company based in Malaysia, said the fair is keeping pace with the latest industry developments, and he had already seen several suppliers for robots with embedded AI. He had met suppliers from the mainland, Europe and Japan and expected to spend around US$2 million annually. Neelesh Bhatia, CEO of Alraja Trading FZC LLC from the United Arab Emirates, visited the fair to source a range of electronic products, including automotive touch panels, audio systems and beauty devices. He believed that the fair’s strategic location had been crucial in connecting the company with manufacturers from the mainland. His projected purchasing budget is around US$300,000 for this cycle, with the potential to reach up to US$1.5 million annually once partnerships grow. Seminars foster exchange, collaboration and business expansion Over the course of the exhibitions, the organiser hosted more than 100 engaging activities, forums and robot showcases, including the 10th Symposium on Innovation and Technology, the Hong Kong Electronic Forum and the AI-Powered Monitoring and Smart Inspection in Construction seminar. These events featured prominent speakers who shared insights into industry trends and the latest technology applications, helping to foster cross-sector exchange and collaboration. A seminar on e-commerce trends in the Eurasian electronics market was staged during the fair. Influential platforms, including JD.com and Lazada from the mainland and Pepita Group from Hungary, were invited to share strategies for success in e-commerce. Business-matching services were also provided to help exhibitors connect with potential partners. Exhibitors and buyers at the twin autumn tech shows could use the Click2Match smart business matching platform under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model to conduct online meetings. They can continue to explore business opportunities and conduct online negotiations through Click2Match until 23 October. Photo download: http://bit.ly/3KTciKG The HKTDC’s twin electronics events, the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia, concluded successfully today. The four-day events attracted some 60,000 buyers from 142 countries and regions The 10th Symposium on Innovation & Technology, held under the theme “Advancing Innovation Through Collaboration: Robotics Across Land, Sea, and Sky”, invited industry experts to explore how robotics technology, through interdisciplinary collaboration, can drive innovation in various areas, including the development of the robotics economy, applications of smart logistics, and the role of unmanned vessels in ocean exploration BrainCo, one of “Hangzhou’s Six Little Dragons” presented its bionic dexterous hand, Revo2, which can be used as a prosthetic and features multiple active joints that simulate hand movements, enabling precise and flexible control Hong Kong brand SOTA Robotics launched and demonstrated its humanoid performing robot CURI Gen2 at RoboPark The Hall of Fame gathered consumer electronic products from over 500 renowned brands worldwide, including AIWA, Philips, Momax, SKYWORTH and XGIMI The new RISE Avenue brought together a range of emerging electronic technology brands to showcase their latest product developments, including robotics technology, gaming devices and home audio-visual equipment Renowned mainland smart glasses brand Rokid promoted its AI-enabled smart glasses to international buyers The Tech Hall introduced a new Hong Kong Tech Showcase, displaying high-quality innovations and technology products from around 40 local tech companies This year’s Autumn Electronics Fair introduced a new Adventure Hub featuring a wide range of outdoor entertainment products. Within the Immersive Experience Zone, several local companies showcased augmented and virtual reality sports experiences, allowing buyers to personally engage with the latest immersive entertainment technologies The finals of the Future Stage: AI x Performing Arts Awards, co-organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, were held at the fair, showcasing the innovative potential of applying AI in the performing arts The concurrent electronicAsia featured multiple zones, exhibiting products such as electronic components and parts, keyboards and switches, power supply equipment and more The Hong Kong Electronic Forum, organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, and co-organised by the Vocational Training Council, was themed “Powering the Future: Innovations in Advanced Battery Technology & Energy Storage”

