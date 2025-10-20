

HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the highly anticipated lighting industry flagship events — the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo — will open next week. The Autumn Lighting Fair will be staged from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will run from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. Under the theme “Illuminated Designs for a Smarter Future”, the twin lighting shows will bring together leading brands from around the globe to present an extensive array of innovative and intelligent lighting products and solutions. The two fairs will feature some 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan, as well as exhibitors from across the Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore; from Europe, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Türkiye and the United Kingdom; and from North and South America, including Brazil, Canada and the United States. Highlights include a variety of distinctive exhibits, such as lighting products designed to enhance wellness and lifestyle, Japanese luminaire crafted with specialty materials and unique technologies, and energy-efficient outdoor lighting solutions. A highlight zone of the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Hall of Connected Lighting makes a return in 2025, bringing together some 70 leading brands to showcase cutting-edge smart lighting and IoT applications. They include local brand GRE Alpha, Foshan Electrical and Lighting, and TUYA Smart from the Chinese Mainland, as well as international names such as Casambi and LEDiL from Finland, Moorgen from Germany, Koizumi from Japan and Signify from the Netherlands. The zone will showcase a variety of award-winning designs and immersive lighting experiences, allowing industry professionals to gain deeper insights into cutting-edge technologies and their applications. Signify will unveil its latest product series during the fair. Global buyers are welcome to visit the fairs and may register now for a free buyer badge – https://tinyurl.com/4xrh93ek Highlighted exhibits at the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) include: Signify (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Product Zone: Hall of Connected Lighting

Booth No.: GH-D02 VitaUp Vitamin D3 Modules

The Philips VitaUp Vitamin D3 Modules offer a safe, controlled source of low-intensity UVB exposure to naturally support healthy vitamin D levels. Designed for long-term use, five-days of exposure delivers the equivalent UVB dose of a 15-minute midday walk two to three times per week in spring or summer, as recommended by global health authorities. The modules are compatible with SNS accessories, allowing seamless integration into existing luminaire systems or can be installed as standalone ceiling units, offering outstanding flexibility and functionality. LEDiL Oy

Product Zone: Hall of Connected Lighting

Booth No.: GH-P25 CORAL

The CORAL series lenses combine standout aesthetics with precision-engineered performance. The oval-shaped 115° + 6° beam is ideal for a wide range of demanding lighting applications, and the 2-component moulded construction ensures both exceptional durability and optical excellence. With superior colour mixing and compatibility with clustered high-power LEDs, CORAL lenses can transform ordinary spaces into vivid and dynamic environments in limitless ways. Koizumi Sangyo (H.K.) Corporation Limited

Product Zone: Hall of Connected Lighting

Booth No.: GH-C10 Gold/Silver Weaving Pendant Light

This pendant light, co-created by Koizumi Lighting and NISHIMURA Shoten in Kyoto, celebrates traditional craftsmanship through use of the distinctive Hikihaku technique. Artisans delicately embed metal foil onto the surface of the lampshade, resulting in a unique interplay of pattern and texture. A wall-mounted version is also available. Jiangsu Insona Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Zone: Hall of Connected Lighting

Booth No.: GH-D06 Smart Lighting System

Using human-centric lighting technology, the system features a circadian algorithm that precisely synchronises with local sunrise and sunset times without requiring network connectivity. By supporting the body’s natural biological rhythm, it promotes wellness and comfort in indoor spaces. This innovation in design has earned it the Magnolia Lighting Award – Gold Award for Technological Innovation, and the system is accredited with WELL Certification and Apple HomeKit smart ecosystem certification. General Lighting Innovation Limited

Product Zone: LED Lighting

Booth No.: 5B-E20 LED Neon Strip

Renowned for its exceptional flexibility, impact resistance and all-weather durability, the Neon Strip – Flexi Cites Series features high-quality silicone materials with a smooth, seamless surface. The latest models allow custom cutting and instant connection on site, enabling versatile installation to suit various spatial designs and creative lighting applications. With an IP67 protection rating, dimming capability and an impressive LED lifespan of up to 50,000 hours, the series delivers energy-efficient performance and durability without compromising aesthetics. Ideal for commercial façades, art installations and outdoor advertising displays, it provides professional users with a perfect balance of functionality, flexibility and visual appeal. First Bright International Limited

Product Zone: Hall of Aurora

Booth No.: 1E-D10 Edge-Lit Exit Light

With over 30 years of industry expertise, Hong Kong-based First Bright International Limited supplies smart, energy-efficient and safety-focused lighting solutions that provide stable support for intelligent buildings and sustainable urban development. First Bright specialises in the design and manufacture of safety lighting products, including exit signs, emergency luminaires, emergency power devices, and intelligent emergency lighting systems compatible with DALI-2 and Zigbee control technologies. All production processes strictly comply with the ISO 9001 Quality Management System and the products are certified to multiple international safety standards, ensuring superior quality and dependable performance. Shenzhen LED Home Opto-Electronics Co., Ltd

Product Zone: Residential Lighting

Booth No.: 3C-A01 Linear Light APT3055

Developed by Shenzhen LED Home Opto-Electronics, the Linear Light APT3055 features a precision-engineered, seamless design that delivers exceptionally uniform and continuous illumination with a soft and natural lighting effect. Constructed from high-strength die-cast aluminium, it meets IP68 and IK10 protection ratings, and can withstand loads of up to 3,000 kg without damage. The light output remains stable with enduring brightness, meeting CE and RoHS European safety and environmental standards. Ideal for in-ground applications such as interior and exterior pathway lighting, landscape projects, and exhibition spaces, this robust fixture delivers a perfect blend of durability, performance and visual refinement.

Highlighted exhibits at the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo include: Dongguan Dianming Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Zone: Outdoor & Public Lighting

Booth No.: 8-F14 P7 Stadium Light for Large Sports Venues

Specially developed for large-scale sports venues, Dongguan Dianming Technology Co., Ltd.’s P7 Series Stadium Light delivers a luminous efficacy reaching up to 160 lm/W through an optimised optical design. Its anti-spill and anti-glare features minimise light leakage while a range of beam angle options — with the narrowest reaching 10 degrees — ensures flexible adaptation to diverse lighting requirements. Its multi-layer modular structure enhances heat dissipation and overall stability, and the magnesium-aluminium alloy housing significantly reduces weight. Combining high performance, durability and precision engineering, the P7 Series provides a professional-grade solution ideally suited to stadiums and major sports facilities. Suzhou Tonhi Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Zone: Outdoor & Public Lighting

Booth No.: 8-B28 Little Eagle Solar Floodlight 500W

The Little Eagle Solar Floodlight 500W is designed for residential courtyards, parks, roadways and other outdoor environments. Its high-performance module is built to withstand high-intensity usage and integrates intelligent control technology to deliver safe and consistent performance. With high efficiency, low energy consumption and multiple protection mechanisms, the floodlight ensures reliable operation — making it an ideal solution for both industrial and commercial lighting applications.

Photo download: http://bit.ly/4hnPE9w In addition, both the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will present a range of internationally award-winning lighting designs and lighting products featured in world-renowned architectural and cultural projects. These include Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, the BBC Headquarters in London, the Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan province, and the M+ visual art museum in Hong Kong, underscoring Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s premier hub for smart lighting innovation. This year’s Autumn Lighting Fair continues to feature a diverse line-up of thematic zones and product areas. Among the highlights, the prestigious Hall of Aurora will bring together some 540 renowned brands from across the globe, presenting a curated selection of meticulously designed, creative and high-quality lighting products. Taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will focus on outdoor, industrial and public lighting products and technologies, promoting the advancement of smart city development and sustainable lighting solutions. The fair will also feature a series of dedicated zones, including “Outdoor and Public Lighting”, “Smart Pole and Solution”, “Horticultural Lighting” and “Technical & Professional Lighting”, offering a comprehensive view of the latest applications in lighting technology. Among them, the “Smart Pole and Solution” zone will unveil innovative products integrating IoT sensors, data collection, communications and energy management, enabling smarter and more efficient urban lighting infrastructure. Eco Expo Asia 2025, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be held concurrently from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. A complimentary shuttle bus service between the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai and AsiaWorld-Expo will operate throughout the exhibition period, ensuring seamless connectivity between the two venues for exhibitors and buyers. Websites Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): hklightingfairae.hktdc.com/en

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: hkotlexpo.hktdc.com/en

Free Admission Buyer Registration – https://tinyurl.com/4xrh93ek Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

HKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





