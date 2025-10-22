

- Over 620 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions will showcase alcoholic, low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages including beer, brandy, Chinese baijiu, Japanese sake, whisky, wine, and vodka, - Inaugural “World of Spirits” zone features spirits from 13 countries and regions, helping international brands go global and tap into new markets, leveraging the opportunities brought by the reduction in liquor duty - Homegrown brands are on the rise, and the Wine and Spirits Fair offers a platform for Hong Kong brands to showcase their creativity and strength while exploring and seizing international market expansion opportunities - The Wine and Spirits Fair continues to host blind tasting sessions led by three experts, who will select a list of their favourite wines and spirits HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 17th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (the Wine & Spirits Fair), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held on 6-8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase beer, sake, spirits, wines, low- and non- alcoholic beverages to industry professionals and buyers. This year, 620 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions will participate, with a significant increase in Chinese baijiu exhibitors. The rise of homegrown brands, combined with fine wines from around the world, highlights Hong Kong’s role as a hub for the wine and spirits trade and meets the market’s demand for diverse alcoholic beverages. With a growing market demand for spirits and the HKSAR Chief Executive’s announcement in last year’s Policy Address regarding the reduction in liquor duty, Hong Kong continues to strengthen its role as an international trade platform, helping spirits brands go global. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, said: “The reduction of duty on high end liquor had a positive impact on the industry and encouraged diversified development in the spirits market. At this year’s Wine & Spirits Fair, there is a new World of Spirits zone where buyers and visitors can explore the rich variety of flavours of spirits from around the world. Some 20 activities will further promote the diverse development of the spirits market.” Strong exhibitor line-up with global selections Exhibitors represent Hong Kong and various provinces and cities on the Chinese Mainland, including Fujian, Guizhou, Hubei, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Xinjiang, and Zhejiang (Zhuji) as well as Taiwan. International exhibitors include those from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Chile, Czechia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The inaugural “World of Spirits” zone features spirits from 13 countries and regions, including Chinese baijiu, brandy, gin, rum, tequila, vodka and whisky. Chinese baijiu is a highlight, with six of the “Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands” participating, including Kweichow Moutai, Jiangsu Yanghe, and Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao, Jiannanchun, Langjiu from Sichuan. Kweichow Moutai will showcase its iconic “Flying Fairy” Moutai and the award-winning “Golden Prince” Moutai Prince, which was recognised as a "2024 Annual Golden Case” in Activity Marketing. Luzhou Laojiao, the brand inscribed in the First National Intangible Cultural Heritage List of China, will present a Luzhou Laojiao Antique Edition and Guojiao 1573, and launch a new baijiu on the first day of the Wine & Spirits Fair. Wuliangye and Yanghe demonstrate the trend of integrating innovative technologies into the baijiu industry, aiming for younger and more diverse markets, injecting new energy into the sector. Hong Kong Actor Timmy Hung’s brand Hongjiaban Maotai blends traditional brewing techniques with Hong Kong-style flavours and action movie culture, while strictly following Maotai's ancient brewing methods. Austria’s Martin & Ann Arndorfer Anina Verde, a top-tier Austrian natural wine will be featured in the Wine and Spirits Fair. Italy’s Don Carlo features a unique brewing process that takes over three years, offering a balanced structure and rich layers. Hyakusyun Junmai Daiginjo from Japan uses locally grown “Mino Nishiki” sake rice cultivated through natural farming methods and is unfiltered, preserving its original flavour, aroma, richness, and natural effervescence. With rising demand for low-alcohol beverages, Punch Club OÜ, an Estonian craft cocktail brand, specialises in organic, low-sugar, ready-to-drink cocktails for health-conscious consumers. The Wine & Spirits Fair also features the “Friends of Wine” zone, which showcases gourmet foods designed to complement alcoholic beverages. Spirits-related activities help the industry seize new opportunities To help the spirits industry seize new opportunities in the market, nearly half of this year’s activities are spirits-related, including the 2025 China Baijiu Culture International Promotion Asia Forum, co-hosted by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association and the HKTDC on 6 November. 2025 Hong Kong International Spirits Challenge Awards Ceremony on 7 November, organised by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits, will honour outstanding Chinese baijiu brands. Tomy Fong, Experienced Chinese Baijiu Connoisseur, will present “Baijiu – The Rising Trend” on the same day to explore the current trends of Chinese Baijiu. Baijiu 101 Class on the last day of the Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by VTC, will also allow the public to experience baijiu culture and tasting methods, and learn about its 12 aroma types. Three Masters of Wine will host several major events: Debra Meiburg will lead the Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia Presentation Ceremony, Wine Industry Conference: AI in Wine Business, and Austrian Wine and Local Sauce Pairing Workshop. Jennifer Docherty will share insights in a seminar titled Off the beaten path, gems from unsung regions. Xing Wei will host Tasting Chinese Terroir Wines, and join Carlito Chiu, an award-winning sommelier, along with Calvin Choi, a certified sommelier, in the blind tasting event. They will select their favourite wines and spirits as reference for industry buyers, to be announced on the first of the Fair. Other competitions and food pairing events including HK Best Spirits Awards 2025, Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2025 and Mixology Party. Several exciting pairing sessions have been added, including WINE LUXE Hong Kong TOP 10 Wine Pairing Restaurant Awards Presentation Ceremony 2025 on the second day of the Fair and Sake-Chinese Food Pairing on the final day. Public Day welcomes wine lovers On the final day, the “Wine Fiesta” Zone will be open to public ticket holders aged 18 or above to sample and buy a range of wines and spirits, while enjoying wine tasting experiences through several activities. Regular tickets are priced at HK$220, with specially priced tickets at HK$128 available from 22 October to 7 November via CTG Bus, GoByBus, HK Liquor Store, HK01, HKGO, KKDay, KLOOK, lankwaifong.com, Trip.com, Winenow, Wai Shing Wine International CO., Ltd. and Trans-Island Chinalink. Ticket buyers will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo download: http://bit.ly/3L1lqwS At the press conference, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Jenny Koo (centre) announced that the 16th International Wine & Spirits Fair will bring together more than 620 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions Debra Meiburg MW (left), Master of Wine, and Tomy Fong (right), Experienced Baijiu Connoisseur, also analysed industry trends at the press conference Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (front row centre), Debra Meiburg MW, Master of Wine (front row third left), Tomy Fong, Experienced Chinese Baijiu Connoisseur (front row third right) and representatives from consulates and industry organisations attended the 17th HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair press conference This year's Wine & Spirits Fair will bring exhibitors from Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, and overseas exhibitors from around the world. The Wine & Spirits Fair showcases fine wines and spirits from around the world as well as related products and services to trade visitors and buyers, promoting Hong Kong as a regional trading hub for wine and spirits Kweichow Moutai showcases its iconic “Flying Fairy” Moutai and the award-winning “Golden Prince” Moutai Prince Hong Kong Actor Timmy Hung’s brand Hongjiaban Maotai blends traditional brewing techniques with Hong Kong-style flavours and action movie culture, while strictly following Maotai's ancient brewing methods. The champion of the Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2024 –HK region, Yvonne from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Clubhouse, created a signature cocktail named “Secret”. The champion of the Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2024 – GBA, Kenneth from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Clubhouse, created a signature cocktail named “Harmony”.

