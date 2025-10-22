

- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) teamed up to stage two tech pavilions at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, helping Hong Kong exhibitors break into the Middle East market. - Multiple pitching sessions were held along with a networking dinner to help Hong Kong's I&T enterprises establish local business connections. - Hong Kong exhibitors achieved fruitful results, with one exhibitor set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the authorities from Oman after the event. HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – GITEX Global 2025 concluded successfully last Friday. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) joined hands with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) to stage two pavilions featuring 22 exhibitors showcasing the latest applications and solutions in AI and robotics, IoT and greentech. The HKTDC also helped organise pitching sessions and a networking dinner to help Hong Kong’s I&T enterprises establish local business connections. During the exhibition, exhibitor Robocore Technology Limited was in discussion with a multinational outdoor advertising company that was actively considering purchasing Robocore’s advertising robots for global use. Roy Lam, CEO of Robocore Technology, said: “GITEX marks our fourth overseas exhibition this year with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, following CES in Las Vegas, USA, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, and Viva Technology (VivaTech) in Paris, France. We established connections with more than 250 Middle Eastern companies over the five-day exhibition in GITEX. Many buyers expressed interest in purchasing our robots or becoming local distributors. We are also delighted to have met with the authorities from Oman again at GITEX and confirmed that we are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hong Kong this Thursday, aimed at co-establishing an AI and Robotics Center in Oman, advancing localised talent training and certification, and implementing cross-departmental pilot projects.” He is very pleased to see the strong demand for Hong Kong's I&T products and services in the Middle East market and will continue to actively expand into the region. To help Hong Kong exhibitors establish a stronger network with the Middle East and international markets, the HKTDC hosted a networking dinner on 14 October together with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (ETO) in Dubai. Around 100 industry representatives attended from Hong Kong, the local region and beyond. Hong Kong exhibitors were able to connect with local counterparts to explore business opportunities. Winnie Leung, founder of exhibitor WYNI Technology, shared after the dinner: “The HKTDC has bridged the gap between Hong Kong’s I&T enterprises and the Middle East market by helping us to establish contacts locally to understand the diverse opportunities and challenges in the Middle East market, and by connecting us with local banks and companies to advance business expansion efforts in the region.” Moving forward, WYNI Technology will follow up further to solidify potential partnerships and continue expanding in the Middle East market. Another exhibitor, Canpanion Group Limited, engaged with a local education company during the networking dinner. Both parties are exploring ways to integrate Canpanion’s technology into inclusive education. They also established contact with relevant local authorities and will further explore collaboration opportunities through the help of the ETO in Dubai. Additionally, another local educational institution expressed interest in partnering with them and the government to establish an AI school, thereby fostering an ecosystem for smart education. Start-up and investor event Expand North Star took place from 12 to 15 October at Dubai Harbour, where HKSTP set up a Pavilion showcasing innovative solutions from its 10 park companies. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University also participated in the exhibition. The HKTDC continues to lead Hong Kong businesses in participating in major international tech exhibitions, helping local start-ups expand overseas and reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a global innovation and technology hub. Following GITEX Global 2025, the HKTDC will once again organise the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion next year at CES in Las Vegas, USA in January, the MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain in March and VivaTech in Paris, France, providing an effective platform for I&T companies to showcase their cutting-edge technologies. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3WQ6eVW Hong Kong I&T enterprises showcased their latest solutions at GITEX Global 2025 Robocore Technology Limited established connections with over 250 Middle Eastern enterprises during the five-day exhibition, which has helped them expand into the Middle East market. The HKTDC hosted a networking dinner with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai on 14 October, helping Hong Kong's I&T enterprises establish local business connections.

