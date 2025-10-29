

- The 20th edition of Eco Expo Asia opens today for four days at AsiaWorld-Expo, gathering some 340 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions - The Expo features diverse activities and product technologies in response to the Policy Address, covering three key areas – Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green & Smart Mobility and ESG-related Services - The ‘Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environmental Business in Overseas Markets’ will be held tomorrow. Government officials and representatives of quasi-governmental organisations from Belt and Road countries will share strategies for local market development, to help green companies expand their international networks HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 20th Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), opened at AsiaWorld-Expo today and runs until 31 October. Some 340 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions are showcasing innovative green technologies and products, as well as ESG and sustainable solutions. The last day of the Expo, 31 October, will open to the public for free, to encourage sustainable living practices. Yu Huiwen, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China; Ding Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China; Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the Hong Kong SAR Government; HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong; and Richard Li, Executive Director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, attended Eco Expo’s opening ceremony today. HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong said: “This year, we celebrate a significant milestone of the Expo - its 20th edition. This not only marks our commitment to sustainability but also underscores our ongoing mission to develop the ecosystem for driving innovation and collaboration to support the green agenda. Under the theme ‘Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality’, Eco Expo Asia provides invaluable opportunities for the green industry. This year, once again, we are bringing together leading players from the eco sector to pave the way for a more sustainable future, in alignment with the Hong Kong SAR Government’s net zero goals.” Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Tse Chin-wan, said, "In the global journey towards sustainability, Hong Kong serves as a ‘super connector’. With our unique position as an international city within the Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area and a bridge between Chinese Mainland and the world, Hong Kong brings together talent, technology, and capital to foster collaboration and scale up green innovation. Global exhibitors gather to showcase innovative environmental technologies This year’s Expo brings together 17 pavilions. For the first time, the Environmental Campaign Committee is hosting a pavilion, presenting 22 local green start-ups, alongside a joint government pavilion featuring 11 bureaux and departments, including the Environment and Ecology Bureau. Chinese Mainland delegations from Guangdong, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Guangxi, Hunan, Inner Mongolia and Shanghai are also joining the Expo. The ANSO Environmental Technology Industry Alliance, led by the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions (ANSO), is making its debut, together with 11 mainland enterprises, showcasing technologies related to water resources and the atmospheric environment, and laying the foundation for future expansion overseas. New overseas pavilions include Italy and South Korea, while Canada, the Netherlands and Norway are returning this year. The Expo is also actively building a platform to support Hong Kong and mainland enterprises to go global and explore new opportunities in green trade, attracting buyers from Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hungary and Poland to visit and source at the event. For tomorrow’s ‘Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environmental Business in Overseas Markets’, the Hong Kong SAR Government has invited government officials and representatives from quasi-governmental organisations from Belt and Road countries to share strategies to develop local markets. In collaboration with the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Expo extends invitations to government service providers from the Chinese Mainland, as well as from ASEAN and Belt and Road countries, to visit and source green technologies and products. Three major green and smart areas supporting the Policy Address Environmental protection has become a key policy focus in recent years. The Chinese Government recently released guidelines on advancing low-carbon transition and strengthening the development of China’s carbon trading market. This year’s Policy Address highlighted new directions in green policy in Hong Kong, including fostering green and low-carbon living environments, and expediting the application of green technologies. In line with industry development, the Expo brings together a diverse range of green tech, showcasing the latest achievements in Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green & Smart Mobility and ESG-related Services. In Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green AI Technology Limited (Booth No. 3-D38) displays its AI-powered smart sorting bin with real-time waste identification, demonstrating good recycling methods through interactive learning. Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd (Booth No. 3-E30) showcases its comprehensive waste treatment project, contributing to sustainable urban development. In Green & Smart Mobility, SANY Turbo Fly Machine Limited (Booth No. 6-C26) from Hong Kong and Macao, a subsidiary of SANY Group, a leading equipment manufacturing company in the Chinese Mainland, brings its SANY Mobile Charging Power Station, which can charge two electric trucks simultaneously. CIMC Enric Investment Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Booth No. 3-F14), a leading manufacturer of advanced clean energy equipment, showcases innovative hydrogen and green methanol technology solutions for transportation and storage. The Expo also showcases ESG-related services. Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited (Booth No. 6-D14) displays AutoTwin, a patented AI-powered integrated management platform for the construction industry, which helps reduce building operating costs, time and carbon emissions. XSIM AI Canada Inc.,(Booth No. 6-C23), a Canadian technology company, empowers wastewater and industrial facilities with its AI-driven system to reduce downtime and lower operational costs, while cutting carbon emissions by up to 30% . Research institutions and start-ups also play a significant role in the Expo. In addition to the return of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Booth No. 3-G24), Lingnan University (Booth No. 6-A25) and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Jinjiang Technology and Innovation Research Institute (Booth No. 6-A23) are joining for the first time this year. The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (Booth No. 3-F20) presents start-up afterNATURE (Booth No. 3-F20), which is showcasing its Deep Hexagonal Basin product. This innovation creates habitats for marine life on its surface, helping to preserve coastal biodiversity. Another start-up, Formwork IO (Booth No. 3-F20), exhibits AtmosBrick and is globally debuting AtmosTile at the Expo. These ‘carbon-negative’ building materials are designed to help reduce carbon emissions. Eco Asia Conference brings together industry leaders, focusing on construction and transportation sectors Eco Expo’s highlight event, Eco Asia Conference, began today with the Government Session. Ding Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, shared the country’s latest environmental policies and trends. Officials from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and other Belt and Road countries also elaborated on their latest green policies and projects. Another session, ‘Revolutionising with Circular Economy: From Waste to Innovative Solutions’, featured experts led by the Business Environment Council, who explored the application of circular economy concepts in business operations. The Hong Kong Circular Built Environment Guidebook is also making its debut at the Conference, providing the latest green guidelines for the construction industry. On the third day of the Expo, on 30 October, the Conference will have two main themes: ‘Building a Sustainable Future: Gearing Towards a Net-Zero Built Environment’ and ‘Green & Smart Mobility – Envisioning the Future of Transportation’. Industry leaders and experts, including Pak-cheung Chan, Deputy Director, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government, and Dr Rick Mo, Head of the Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS), Hong Kong Productivity Council, will share insights and discuss how the construction and transportation industries can build sustainable cities through effective collaboration. Other exciting activities include the FHKI Q-Mark Low Carbon Restaurant Award 2025 on 28 October, the first day of the Expo. The 6th Hydrogen Economy Forum will be held on the second day of the Expo, on 29 October. Diane Wong, JP, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Hong Kong SAR Government will deliver the keynote address, while Dr Wang Ziyuan, Vice President, China Hydrogen Development and Innovation Alliance for Urban Gas will share insights on the opportunities and challenges of hydrogen energy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Expo also features various seminars, including ‘Startup Edge’, which promotes the development of green start-ups, featuring presentations by start-up representatives from various environmental fields. On 31 October, Eco Expo will open to the public free of charge, to encourage public participation in environmental initiatives through a series of talks, workshops and activities. These include a seminar on the recent hot topic of extreme weather by Man Yee Chan, Chief Experimental Officer, Hong Kong Observatory, and a presentation by Ocean Park on Mission R, an initiative to protect endangered wildlife and their habitats. The public can also participate in various environmental workshops, and purchase eco-friendly products from the Green Mart. Other concurrent events The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo takes place from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing outdoor and professional technical lighting solutions for commercial and industrial use; while the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) opened yesterday and will run until 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Free shuttle bus services are offered between these venues and other locations in the city throughout the fair period. Please refer to the following page for details:

The HKTDC's Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. About Messe Frankfurt The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world's leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity. For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60%) and the State of Hesse (40%). For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com





