

- Expansive 20,000 square feet centre featuring nearly 300 workstations in the prestigious One IFC.

- Luxurious VIP Lounge and designer Members’ Lounge complemented by a fully serviced Barista Bar.

- TEC's 13th centre in Hong Kong, reinforcing its leadership in premium flexible workspace solutions. HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The Executive Centre (TEC), a premium flexible workspace provider, is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest centre at Level 9, One IFC, an iconic address in the heart of Central Hong Kong. This new centre spans nearly 20,000 square feet and accommodates close to 300 workstations, marking a significant milestone as TEC’s 13th centre in the city. This new location epitomizes exclusivity and sophistication, offering a range of high-end amenities tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals. Among its offerings are premium Private Offices, Manager Suites, and an exclusive luxury VIP Lounge designed for high-level meetings, complemented by two additional Meeting Rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology to facilitate seamless collaboration. Jennifer So, City Head of Hong Kong at The Executive Centre, remarked on the importance of this launch: “Since our inception in Hong Kong in 1994, we have strived to set the standard for premium flexible workspaces across Asia. Today, as we celebrate the opening of our new centre at One IFC during our 31st anniversary, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence. This centre is not merely a new location; it embodies our belief that a harmonious blend of luxury and flexibility is essential for providing our clients with a competitive edge in an ever-evolving business landscape. Our expansion here reflects our confidence in the Hong Kong market and our commitment to supporting businesses in this vibrant city.” The centre features a meticulously designed Members’ Lounge that boasts breathtaking panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, along with a fully serviced Barista Bar. The interior design, characterized by curve-inspired ceilings, a contemporary marble reception, and warm wooden accents, creates an inviting and inspiring atmosphere for all members. Additional highlights include: - A luxurious VIP Lounge that exudes a sense of ‘quiet luxury’ with designer furnishings and exquisite finishes.

- Two contemporary Meeting Rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology and exceptional soundproofing for privacy and focus.

- Over 2,000 square feet of elegantly appointed Event Space, ideal for hosting corporate events and networking functions.

- A thoughtfully designed nursing room featuring a massage chair, catering to the needs of working parents. The Executive Centre at One IFC stands as a testament to TEC’s dedication to delivering best-in-class service and innovative workspace solutions, ensuring that members have access to an environment that fosters productivity and creativity. As TEC continues to expand its footprint in Hong Kong, the opening of this new centre at One IFC reinforces its position as a pioneer in the flexible workspace sector, committed to enhancing the professional experience for all its members. About The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 240+ Centres in 37 cities and 15 markets. The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its Members. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit its clients’ business' needs. www.executivecentre.com Press Enquiries The Executive Centre

Pebble Lee

Pebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888





