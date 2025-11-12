

HONG KONG, Nov 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place on 17 and 18 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The conference aligns with recommendations set forth in the 15th Five-Year Plan to reinforce and enhance Hong Kong's position as an international shipping centre and policies outlined in the 2025 Policy Address to advance the development of Hong Kong's maritime and aviation industry. ALMAC will feature over 80 esteemed speakers and is expected to attract 2,300 participants from over 40 countries and regions. As a key annual event for the logistics, shipping and aviation industries, this year's ALMAC is themed “Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape”. The conference will focus on current trends and opportunities in logistics, shipping and air transport with the goal of promoting high-quality development in logistics and supply chain management. It will also facilitate international engagement and foster meaningful collaboration among businesses. Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Hong Kong's status as an international shipping centre is supported by recommendations in the 15th Five-Year Plan. The HKTDC is committed to promoting the advantages of the city's 'Eight Centres', advancing the development of high-value supply chain services and encouraging businesses to leverage our platforms and events to actively explore global opportunities, particularly in high-potential markets such as the Middle East and ASEAN. This year's ALMAC will feature a distinguished lineup of participants, including leaders from key industry sectors. Notably, senior industry representatives from the Middle East and Central Asia will be attending in person, further reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a premier global business hub.” Discussions to focus on three major logistics industry trends In recent years, given the uncertainty in global supply chains across different industries, companies are facing significant challenges resulting from issues such as geopolitical tensions, changes in global tariffs, extreme weather and ongoing supply chain disruptions, while trying to meet urgent demands for sustainability and digital transformation. This year’s ALMAC will focus on three major trends, including supply chain diversification and opportunities in emerging markets, sustainability and green energy, as well as innovation and technology. Distinguished speakers will share the latest industry trends and explore future development opportunities, including Gregory Javor, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations, Mattel, Inc; Mohit Wadhawan, Head, Worldwide Core Print Supply Planning, HP Inc; Samuel Lee, General Manager, DHL Express Central Asia Hub; Henri Le Gouis, Executive Vice President, Global Freight Forwarding, GEODIS and Brian Bourke, Global Chief Commercial Officer, SEKO Logistics. New thematic session put spotlight on Middle East and Central Asia markets The Middle East is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, while Central Asia connects the heart of the Eurasian continent. Both regions are rapidly emerging as significant hubs for global trade and logistics. This year's ALMAC will include a new thematic session titled “Tapping the Middle East: Logistics, Innovation & Trade Potentials”, featuring several high-profile speakers. Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways; Christopher (Chris) Cahill, Managing Director of the Middle East and India Sub-continent, GEODIS; Ako Djaf, Managing Director Warehousing and Logistics, MENAT & APAC, Iron Mountain; Robert P. Frei, Global SVP Freight Forwarding Operations, DP World Logistics; and Joon Woon Chong, Executive Vice President and Acting Chief of Investment Development, Qatar Free Zones Authority, will discuss the significant opportunities in the Middle East's supply chain and logistics sectors, analysing how the region is reshaping the global trade landscape. They will also outline practical strategies for businesses to tap into the Middle East’s evolving market and establish a foothold in this dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking region. A thematic session titled “Unlocking Central Asia: The Next Trade and Logistics Frontier” will provide an in-depth analysis of the significant opportunities and the potential of Central Asia's supply chain and logistics sector in reshaping Eurasia's trade dynamics. Speakers will include Dr Ainur Amirbekova, Deputy General Director, QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, JSC, Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Yeraly Autov, President, Shyngar Trans LLP; Grégory Lecomte, Head of Unit – Central Asia, Global Relations and Co-operation Directorate, OECD; and Timur Ivanov, General Manager, PTC Shanghai. The session will also examine strategies for navigating complex regulatory environments, infrastructure limitations and cargo flow issues to help businesses leverage new trade routes and optimise multimodal connectivity across the region. Driving logistics towards a more sustainable future through green transformation The latest Policy Address outlined the goal of promoting Hong Kong as a green maritime fuel bunkering centre, with a focus on developing green methanol, green ammonia and hydrogen fuels. In alignment with the policy, the second day of ALMAC will feature a special session titled "Green Energy Forum: Fuels, Freight, and the Road to Net Zero". Distinguished speakers will include Essam Al Sheibany, Vice President of Sustainability, Asyad Group; Dr Tryggvi Thor Herbertsson, Head of Hydrogen Strategy and Partnership, Qair Group; James Laybourn, Regional Segment Director, APAC DNV Energy Systems; and Wu Yi, Deputy General Manager, Kunlun Energy Company Limited. The session will explore the pathways, challenges and opportunities involved in achieving a more sustainable low-carbon future. A new era in the low-altitude economy – drone technology and air freight innovation Forging ahead with building a competitive low-altitude economic ecosystem and propelling Hong Kong as an Asia-Pacific hub for innovative low-altitude applications was also highlighted in the Policy Address. A session titled “The Engine of Low-altitude Economy: How Cargo Drones are Revolutionising the Future of Air Logistics” will explore the latest breakthroughs in unmanned cargo transport, from next-generation drone designs and automation technologies to AI-powered logistics systems. Additionally, the Low-Altitude Economy Zone will make its debut at this year's ALMAC. Companies participating in Hong Kong’s regulatory sandbox pilot projects will showcase cutting-edge technologies and applications, including drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and urban air mobility (UAM). This initiative aligns with the HKSAR Government's focus on expediting the development of the low-altitude economy. ALMAC features some 20 thematic forums and workshops over two days On top of the discussions on the three major trends, ALMAC will host around 20 thematic forums and workshops over the two-day conference, covering special sessions on air freight, shipping, supply chain management and logistics. Representatives from several leading international brands will be featured, including Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest consumer goods manufacturers; global electronics company HP; and fast-moving consumer goods firm Reckitt. They will share key strategies for integrating innovation across technology, talent and processes to drive sustainable transformation and achieve long-term success for businesses. Leading companies showcase a diverse range of offerings in the exhibition area This year’s ALMAC brings together over 90 exhibitors, featuring dedicated zones for Aviation, Low-altitude Economy, Logtech Salon, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Services and Maritime and Port Services. The Logtech Salon will showcase AI, big data and cloud technologies applicable to the industry. First-time exhibitors include SF Express, Greater Bay Airlines, a Hong Kong-based business-to-consumer (B2C) cross-border e-commerce parcel service YunExpress, one of the world’s leading container shipping carriers ZIM, and a digital payment platform for the logistics and freight sector, PayCargo. Other prominent companies include KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Networking Limited), Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl), the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, the Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association and Modern Terminals Limited. Many mainland exhibitors are participating for the first time, including the Chengdu International Railway Port, Jiangsu Logistics Industry Promotion Association, Fuzhou (Changle) International Aviation City Administrative Committee, and the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone Authority. Additionally, the Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Commerce Bureau will also make a return. Last year, ALMAC successfully organised more than 330 business-matching sessions, underscoring Hong Kong’s role as a “superconnector” and “super value-adder”. Business Matching sessions will continue to be offered in 2025, bringing together shippers and service providers to create business opportunities and promote industry development. NextGen Logistician Awards Inspire Youth to Join the Logistics Industry The Hong Kong’s NextGen Logistician Awards Presentation Ceremony 2025 will be held on the second day of the conference. This is an annual award for the logistics industry advocated by the Transport and Logistics Bureau in the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development and jointly organised by the Hong Kong Shippers' Council and the Hong Kong Logistics Association with the support of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the HKTDC. It aims to recognise young talents in the logistics industry who have made significant achievements and shown remarkable potential in innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics. The Under Secretary for Transport of the HKSAR Government, Liu Chun-san will attend the ceremony. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3WPILo6 A media briefing was held today to share highlights of this year’s Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference and the latest industry trends. Speaking at the event were Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC (second left); Frankie Yick, Chairman, HKTDC Logistics Services Advisory Committee and Legislative Council member (Functional Constituency – Transport) (second right); Gary Lau, Chairman, Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics Limited (first left); and Tony Chan, Business Development Director, Esri Chain (HK) Limited (first right)

