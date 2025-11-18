

- The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) opened today under the theme “Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape” - The event brings together over 80 heavyweight speakers to explore industry trends and opportunities, driving high-quality development in logistics and supply chain management - New thematic sessions spotlight the Middle East and Central Asia markets, with speakers sharing the latest developments and future opportunities, analysing key strategies and investment directions - John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, and Almaz Turgunbaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, attended the Special Address session on the first day of the conference. Their participation aims to deepen international exchange and cooperation, helping to further enhance Hong Kong’s position as an international shipping and aviation hub and its roles as a “superconnector” and “super value-adder”. HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today (17 November) and runs for two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme “Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape”, the conference aligns with recommendations in the 15th Five-Year Plan to enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international shipping centre, and policies laid out in the Policy Address to strengthen the development of the shipping, aviation and logistics sectors in the city. As the industry’s annual flagship event, the two-day conference gathers over 80 distinguished speakers, including government officials and industry leaders, to discuss trends and opportunities and promote high-quality development in logistics and supply chain management. John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, attended the first day of the conference to deliver a Special Address. In addition, this year’s ALMAC invited Central Asian official Almaz Turgunbaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, to also deliver a Special Address. John Lee said: “The conference theme this year, ‘Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape’, is a timely response to rising geopolitical tensions and the volatile global trade policies, which present considerable challenges for our maritime, aviation and logistics industries, from route planning and shipping fleet deployment to inventory and warehouse management. Nevertheless, as the Chinese saying goes, ‘where there are challenges, there are opportunities’. Geopolitical risks can be overcome by market diversification. Increased costs related to supply chain concerns can be offset, at least partially, by technology-enabled efficiencies.” Mr Lee also shared: “I am particularly pleased to announce that Hong Kong has established Partner Port relationships with Guangxi port and Dalian port in the Chinese Mainland, and Port San Antonio in Chile. These ports are of strategic importance, and true to our character and policy priorities. As an international maritime centre, we connect the Chinese Mainland with the world and seek partners who support an open, international trade order.” In her welcome remarks, Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Now is the perfect time to embrace new possibilities, as trade networks and supply chains around the world undergo a sweeping transformation. The ever-changing trade polices of major economies continue to keep business agile. At the same time, the world is being rapidly reshaped by technological advances – particularly the digitalisation of trade – and a growing industry-wide commitment to sustainability. Hong Kong, as a major hub for aviation, shipping, logistics and supply chain management, is at the forefront of these changes. The HKTDC remains committed to leveraging the city’s unique strengths to help businesses establish resilient and sustainable supply chains, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector and super value-adder.” Strengthening Hong Kong’s logistics hub role and promoting regional cooperation Recommendations in the 15th Five-Year Plan to support the consolidation and enhancement of Hong Kong’s status as an international shipping centre carry profound strategic significance. The HKTDC will continue to deepen Hong Kong’s role as an international exchange platform, facilitating connections and substantive cooperation between local and overseas industries, assisting enterprises in “going global”, helping to expand their businesses in global markets, and enhancing their competitiveness. A key focus is promoting trade linkages and actively encouraging enterprises to leverage the HKTDC’s trade platforms and events to achieve greater cooperation across industries. This year’s ALMAC continues to feature business-matching sessions, connecting shippers with service providers to foster regional partnerships and drive industry growth. ALMAC this year features exhibition zones dedicated to aviation, the low-altitude economy, technology, supply chain management and logistics services as well as maritime and port services. Over 90 exhibitors are showcasing the latest leading logistics and supply chain solutions. Notably, the Low-altitude Economy zone makes its debut at ALMAC, with enterprises from the Regulatory Sandbox pilot projects – including SF Express (Hong Kong) and Esri China (Hong Kong) Limited –demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and applications in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM), promoting awareness of the latest innovations and applications in this fast-rising sector. Three key trends in focus; unlocking opportunities in the Middle East and Central Asia This year’s ALMAC focuses on three key trends: supply chain diversification, sustainability and green energy and innovation and technology, highlighting Hong Kong’s critical role in global connectivity. On the first day, the key session “Insights into a New Era of Global Trade: Driving Business Growth” will feature international industry leaders from SEKO Logistics, GEODIS, and Mattel who will explore the challenges and opportunities arising from changes in trade policies and economic fragmentation. Newly launched thematic sessions will focus on the potential of the Middle Eastern and Central Asian markets. In the Middle East Session, representatives from Etihad Airways, DP World Logistics and the Qatar Free Zones Authority will share insights on logistics innovation and investment strategies. The Central Asia Session will engage representatives from QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, JSC, under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shyngar Trans Logistics Company, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development and PTC. The discussion will address regional supply chain development and the advantages of multimodal transport. Low-altitude economy and smart ports: reshaping the air and maritime transport landscape In the first-day session “The Engine of Low-altitude Economy: How Cargo Drones Are Revolutionising the Future of Air Logistics”, Manal Habib, CEO and Founder, MightyFly; Bobby Healy, CEO and Founder, Manna; Kenny Lau, Chief Technology Officer, SF Express (Hong Kong) Limited; Ryan Walsh, Founder and CEO, Valqari; and Andrea Wu, CEO, Urban-Air Port Ltd, shared the latest breakthroughs in drone freight design, automation and AI-driven logistics systems. Meanwhile, the Low-altitude Economy zone at the conference is showcasing drones and related applications, allowing participants to experience first hand the future of air transport and explore the potential of low-altitude economy innovations in the logistics sector. In addition, the Port Community System X LSCM Maritime Summit 2025 will focus on the future development of smart ports and smart trade. The summit will explore how applying the Port Community System (PCS) can significantly enhance operational efficiency and supply chain visibility through cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things. It will also showcase Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international shipping centre and a hub for smart trade. Conference and workshops support enterprises’ green transformation A first-day workshop, “Sustainable Finance: Navigating a Sustainable Future across Logistics, Shipping, and Aviation Industries”, focused on how ESG (environmental, social and governance) is reshaping operational models and development directions in the logistics, maritime and aviation sectors. Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, gave the Opening Address at the workshop, followed by industry experts including KT Ting, Chief Operating Officer, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency; Calvin Chung, Director, Chimbusco Pan Nation; Wai Yeung Tam, Senior Finance Manager, SF REIT Asset Management Limited; and Eric Liu, Chief Executive, Cathay United Bank Hong Kong Branch. They discussed challenges and opportunities in the industry’s green transformation and addressed the important role of sustainable finance to support enterprises in the transition. As the world strives towards net-zero emissions, Hong Kong is committed to developing as a green maritime centre. The recent Policy Address proposes establishing Hong Kong as a green marine fuel bunkering centre, focusing on green methanol, green ammonia and hydrogen. A session titled “Green Energy Forum: Fuels, Freight, and the Road to Net Zero” will be held tomorrow (18 November) to share pathways, challenges and opportunities for a more sustainable and low-carbon future. Speakers include Essam Al Sheibany, Vice President Sustainability, Asyad Group; Tryggvi Thor Herbertsson, Head of Hydrogen Strategy and Partnership, Qair Group; James Laybourn, Regional Segment Director, APAC, DNV Energy Systems; and Wu Yi, Deputy General Manager, Kunlun Energy Co., Ltd. ALMAC offers a rich and diverse programme for participants, with tomorrow’s highlighted sessions, including the Hong Kong Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Panel, “Logtech Forum: Stay Ahead in the Next Wave of Supply Chain Innovation”, and the Youth Empowerment Workshop. Representatives from companies such as HP, Reckitt, DHL Express, LALAMOVE and Procter & Gamble will share valuable insights and practical skills, helping participants stay ahead of the latest industry developments. The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference Date 17 and 18 November 2025 (Monday and Tuesday) Venue Hall 3FG, HKCEC Websites ALMAC: https://almac.hktdc.com/conference/almac/en Programme: https://almac.hktdc.com/conference/almac/en/programme Speaker list: https://almac.hktdc.com/conference/almac/en/speaker

Photo download: https://bit.ly/4ojiKsF The 15th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, opened today. Under the theme “Collaboration and Growth in the New Trade Landscape”, the event brings over 80 heavyweight speakers to explore industry trends and opportunities John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, attended the first day of the conference to deliver a Special Address Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, delivered welcome remarks at the Opening Session Business-matching sessions at ALMAC are connecting shippers with service providers to foster regional partnerships and drive industry growth The Low-altitude Economy zone made its debut at this year’s ALMAC Exhibition, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and applications in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility The session titled “Steering Business Growth in a New Era of Global Trade” explored the ripple effects of evolving trade policies and the impact of rising economic fragmentation In the session “Tapping the Middle East: Logistics, Innovation & Trade Potentials”, industry leaders from the Middle East shared the huge opportunities and transformation potential in logistics and supply chains

Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hk HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Transport & Logistics, ASEAN, Local Biz, Trade Finance, Startups, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

