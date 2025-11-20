

HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host the Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) flagship promotion campaign at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan on 27 November. This marks the event’s first return to Italy after a previous edition in 2014. The event is expected to gather over 700 business leaders, officials and investors to explore business and partnership opportunities in Asia via Hong Kong. The event takes place against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global business landscape and growth in markets such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as opportunities arising from Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis initiative, and will offer Italian businesses an opportunity to explore new markets, build partnerships and foster collaboration across Asia. After successful recent editions in Paris and Jakarta, TBTHK Milan will gather some 80 delegates from Hong Kong, including government officials, business and creative industry leaders, financial and professional services providers, investors and start-up entrepreneurs, as well as executives from Chinese Mainland companies based in Hong Kong, for a day of dialogue, networking and partnership-building with Italian companies keen to expand into Asia. The event will highlight Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector and super value-adder, enabling both Hong Kong and mainland enterprises to go global and seize opportunities in Italy and across Europe. At the Opening Session, Paul Chan, Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary, and Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, along with an Italian government representative will deliver remarks. At the Plenary Session, high-profile speakers from various industries, including Bernard Chan, Chairman of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Claudio de Bedin, Partner of Justin Chow & de Bedin Solicitors LLP; Fabio De Rosa, Head of Global Transaction Banking of Banco BPM; Hans Michael Jebsen, Chairman of The Hong Kong-Europe Business Council and Jebsen Group; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, will share their insights. The programme will also include five thematic sessions, focusing on a strategic area that reflects shared priorities between Hong Kong and Italy and will offer in-depth insights into practical collaboration opportunities. Prominent business leaders, including representatives from Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council, Hong Kong Design Centre, Hong Kong Designers Association, HSBC, Bank of China, as well as start-ups, will share their successes and insights. The thematic sessions will cover: Digital Trade and Finance : Highlighting global economic and digital transformation trends, key challenges in cross-border trade, Hong Kong’s role as a leading financial and trade hub strengthening ties with Europe and Italy, its advanced digital trade initiatives and infrastructure, success stories using new technologies, and plans to build trade corridors linking Italy, Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

: Highlighting global economic and digital transformation trends, key challenges in cross-border trade, Hong Kong’s role as a leading financial and trade hub strengthening ties with Europe and Italy, its advanced digital trade initiatives and infrastructure, success stories using new technologies, and plans to build trade corridors linking Italy, Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. Innovation and Technology : Exploring Hong Kong’s role as a leading testbed and launchpad for AI, robotics, and smart city solutions, featuring breakthroughs in greentech, industrial digitalisation, and urban innovation backed by case studies in AI logistics, automation, and sustainable management to unlock partnership opportunities for Italian firms in Asia’s fast-growing smart city ecosystem.

: Exploring Hong Kong’s role as a leading testbed and launchpad for AI, robotics, and smart city solutions, featuring breakthroughs in greentech, industrial digitalisation, and urban innovation backed by case studies in AI logistics, automation, and sustainable management to unlock partnership opportunities for Italian firms in Asia’s fast-growing smart city ecosystem. Global Supply Chain : Highlighting the shared priorities between Hong Kong and Italy, this panel showcases Hong Kong’s drive for global supply chain innovation through strong European partnerships, leveraging its capital market and superconnector role to empower pioneering companies in transforming cutting-edge technologies into sustainable, greener, and more resilient growth.

: Highlighting the shared priorities between Hong Kong and Italy, this panel showcases Hong Kong’s drive for global supply chain innovation through strong European partnerships, leveraging its capital market and superconnector role to empower pioneering companies in transforming cutting-edge technologies into sustainable, greener, and more resilient growth. Creative and Design: Master designers will introduce distinctive lifestyle design cases and partnerships that re-define cross-cultural elegance, while emerging talents unveil cutting-edge design solutions and share inspiring stories of successful brand collaborations in another panel. In addition to a full-day symposium, the TBTHK programme will feature an exhibition comprising the Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon, where over 20 Hong Kong service providers and start-ups will showcase innovative services, solutions, and technologies, creating opportunities for collaboration with Italian participants. One-on-one business consultations and on-site business matching will be arranged to facilitate deals and collaborations between Italian and Hong Kong companies. The day will conclude with the Hong Kong Dinner, providing further opportunities for the business communities of Italy and Hong Kong to connect. Survey reveals Italian businesses eye Hong Kong as key gateway to Asia The HKTDC and the Milan-headquartered Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF) have jointly conducted a survey titled Italian Companies’ Asian Expansion Priorities: Innovation, Healthcare and Retail Sectors. Key findings indicate that Hong Kong is regarded as a priority market and an essential trading partner by many of Italy’s increasingly Asia-focused businesses. Primarily targeted at Italian companies with business in Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and wider Asia, the research survey was conducted in Q3 2025, covering 172 Italian C-suite and senior business leaders. According to the findings, 77% of surveyed Italian businesses are strongly committed to expanding in Asia, citing the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong as their priority markets. When asked how Hong Kong can facilitate Italian business expansion in Asia over the next three years, some 93% of respondents believe Hong Kong can effectively support their plans. The city’s unrivalled status as a strategic gateway to many Asian markets, along with its strengths as a logistics and supply chain management hub, were also widely acknowledged. Strong Italy-Hong Kong ties Italy is an important trading and investment partner for Hong Kong. In 2024, bilateral trade amounted to US$8.3 billion. This positions Italy as Hong Kong’s fourth-largest EU trading partner and export market, and its third-largest EU import market. As of the end of 2023, Hong Kong was the third most popular destination for Italian investment in Asia. Hong Kong investors also recorded substantial investments in Italy, with the city being the third-largest Asian investor in the country. As of 2024, there were 200 Italian companies operating in Hong Kong. The sectors recording the most trading activity include fashion and luxury goods, electronics and food and beverages, as well as high-value professional services industries – areas where Italian excellence is globally recognised. The Asian metropolis offers a unique regional business ecosystem, combining competitive taxation, a robust legal framework based on the common law, strong IP protection and privileged access to the Chinese Mainland and emerging Asia-Pacific markets. This combination makes Hong Kong an ideal platform for Italian companies eager to expand into Asia, diversify their operations, and strengthen their presence in one of the world’s most vibrant regions. For more information, please visit the official TBTHK Milan website:

https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2025-milan/symposium/en/index.html Register for the event on 27 November:

https://milan.hktdc.com/index.php Photo download: https://bit.ly/3XmdzNj The next edition of the flagship promotional event, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, will take place in Milan, Italy, on 27 November. This photo shows the Paris edition held in 2023.

Media enquiries HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department: Jane Cheung Tel: +852 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org Weber Shandwick Nadia Lauria Tel: +39 3356962981 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.it Marco Pedrazzini Tel: +39 3470369222 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.it Ines Baraldi Tel: +39 3428650498 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.it About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Daily News, ASEAN, Trade Finance, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

