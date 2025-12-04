

- Renowned design master Alan Chan and emerging artist Chilai Howard present BOTTEGA HONG KONG and TINY STUDIO respectively, spotlighting inspirational dialogue between Hong Kong and Italian creatives - French design authority Maison&Objet returns with an upgraded presence under the new banner Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025, featuring two signature pavilions: Design Factory and Design Showcase, and business lounge Le Club - Designers and exhibitors from places including the Chinese Mainland, Belgium, Czechia, France, Italy, Macao and Taiwan, appear alongside local showcases by the Hong Kong Design Centre, Hong Kong Design Institute and others, demonstrating the convergence of creativity and culture - 13 InnoTalks sessions and 20 creative workshops will be held during the fair, covering sustainable design, retro aesthetics and craftsmanship, fostering professional exchange and building public engagement HONG KONG, December 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), DesignInspire 2025 opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and runs until 6 December. From tomorrow until Saturday, the exhibition will welcome industry professionals and the public with free admission. The event brings together over 260 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, providing an opportunity for design enthusiasts, buyers and members of the public to explore how design connects culture, industry and everyday life through exhibitions, dialogues and workshops. A global platform weaving creativity and commerce The HKTDC’s commitment to promoting the development of Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries continues, cementing the city’s role as an east-meets-west centre for international cultural exchange. Since 2017, DesignInspire has provided a platform for designers, brands and creative institutions to connect with potential buyers from around the world, unlocking design-led business opportunities. Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “This year’s DesignInspire unites global creative and business talents, presenting major international collaborations that underscore the event’s mission as a world-class design platform. Artistic exchange is not only where ideas and inspiration are born – it also provides the opportunity to build new partnerships. With its unique position as a global business hub, Hong Kong is ideally placed to foster international exchanges and collaboration.” A key highlight of this year’s DesignInspire is the triumphant return of French lifestyle and design authority Maison&Objet* which presents the upgraded Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025*, bringing together 16 internationally renowned designers and artisans and more than 200 brands. Centred on the concept of “Crossroads,” the curation presents a cross-cultural design language spanning dialogue, sustainable innovation and avant-garde craft. Design Factory, curated by four international curators, features over 200 pieces that envision future living through materials, crafts and narrative, including works by French trend hunter Elizabeth Leriche and the co-founders of COLLECTIBLE, Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg. Meanwhile, Design Showcase connects seven design capitals – Dubai, Hong Kong, Milan, New Delhi, Paris, Seoul and Shanghai – each interpreting diverse lifestyles and spatial imaginations through a distinctive urban context. Italian brand Moroso presents special showcase, Resonant Landscapes, a public art installation curated by Creative Director Patrizia Moroso that fuses sculptural form and sensory experience to create a poetic encounter between art and design. Philippe Delhomme, Executive Board Chairman of Maison&Objet, said: “Thanks CCIDA and DesignInspire for the continuous support. After our first showcase in Hong Kong last year, we received positive feedback and attention. This year’s upgraded Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 nearly doubles in scale. We will showcase the future of interior design and we look forward to gathering with global industry peers and potential buyers to explore deeper collaborations.” In its mission to connect global creativity and foster cross-industry collaboration, DesignInspire 2025 features international pavilions from places including the Chinese Mainland, Belgium, Czechia, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, presenting a diversity of design viewpoints and cultural dialogues. The Czech Pavilion gathers Prague-based brands Artisème, Braasi Industry and Pigmentarium, showcasing Bohemian crystal and porcelain craftsmanship, handcrafted urban backpacks and artistic fragrances, and fusing centuries-old crafts with contemporary sensibilities through light, texture and scent. In addition, this year’s event features several first-time exhibitors, including the Hefei Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia and the Macao Product Design Association, to showcase creative works that highlight local characteristics. Beyond international showcases, a renowned designer and an emerging artist anchor the show’s cross-cultural narrative. BOTTEGA HONG KONG, with Alan Chan as Creative Director, along with UNVEIL LIMITED and Su Chang Design Research Office, reimagines everyday aesthetics through an “open carton” inspired by Italy’s alimentari and Hong Kong’s “si dor” neighbourhood stores. The pavilion showcases Hong Kong and Italian talent, including anothermountainman; Didi Ng, the first Hong Kong finalist of the LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize; Italian fashion brand FERRAGAMO; Italian furniture design powerhouse Moroso; glass artist Lucia Massari, known for pieces created for Dolce & Gabbana Casa; Alessandro Stabile Design Studio, one of Italy’s top emerging designers; and David Leung, photographer and artist. Together they are throwing the spotlight on Hong Kong-Italy design sensibilities and cultural narratives. Curated by rising artist Chilai Howard, TINY STUDIO takes inspiration from Hong Kong’s street stall culture to shape 12 studio pavilions with unique designs, bringing fashion designer Angus Tsui, renowned illustrator Pen So, local fragrance brand BeCandle, acclaimed music producer Edward Chan, and Kelly Cheuk and Kwokin from the music video and visual production studio (Re). The set-up hosts creators from both Hong Kong and Italy working across the fields of digital art, sound, scent, sculpture and hands-on workshops, inviting visitors into immersive interactions that capture the creative energy between the two places. This year, DesignInspire has partnered with Tatler to present “The A.I. Atelier”, an experience zone that blends design and technology. Supported by Gen.T and powered by Preface—a tech-enabling company founded by Tommy Lo, an outstanding young honouree from the Tatler Generation Tomorrow Community—this zone explores creativity through artificial intelligence (AI). It analyses visitors’ unique design spirit and styles, generating personalised visual creations on the spot. This gives audiences a first-hand experience of how AI is radically reshaping design language and forging a new era of intelligent synergy between design and technology. Local exhibitors also unveil new designs, including GERI, an intelligent textile technology company, which collaborates with graphic design master Kan Tai-keung to leverage DesignInspire debuting a new series of smart handbags as a seamless fusion of innovation and craftsmanship. Global creativity converges to expand collaborative horizons To connect local and international cultural and creative design communities, foster collaboration, and pave the way for future industry development, DesignInspire is hosting an exclusive VIP preview today. The event brings together leading creative and cultural organisations from Hong Kong and overseas, major institutions across various sectors, international enterprises and design service users and buyers. The fair aims to catalyse new business partnerships through face-to-face networking. This year’s participating companies span department stores, retail and residential development, hospitality and lifestyle brands, interior design practices and food and beverage groups, including Yves Saint Laurent Beauty from France, L'Oreal Luxe, Thai retail leaders The Mall Group and Central Retail, India’s Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) and Bombay Shirt Company. Also in attendance are design and brand-strategy firms from Singapore and Europe such as Cameron Woo Design, First Sight International and Saguez & Partners. From the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, buyers include Eslite Spectrum Corporation, CHECK Hospitality Management, Haiguihai Group and Xiaochuniang Fast Food Co., Ltd., all of which are looking to leverage DesignInspire as a platform to explore cross-border collaboration opportunities that reflect the continued growth of cross-disciplinary design in the Asian market. InnoTalks explores diverse themes leading a new wave of design ideas To foster professional dialogue and knowledge sharing, the InnoTalks series returns with 13 sessions this year, convening creators and experts to discuss sensory experiences and business models. Highlights include “Time Warp – When Nostalgia Meets the Future”, where local studios Nopaperstudio and Hoopla unpack how retro elements and craft vocabularies evolve into contemporary visual languages, and why the trend for nostalgia resonates in a fast-paced digital era. Another session, “Future development potential of Art Toy IP”, sees international designer Winson Ma analyse industry trends and explore how designer toys forge unique value chains across art, collecting and commerce, covering licensing, production and promotion models that turn creative characters into marketable cultural icons. Other InnoTalks sessions span topics including multisensory design, sustainable interiors and more, running alongside the Maison&Objet Exhibitors’ Forum and the Federation of Hong Kong Industries D Mark Presentation. A series of creative workshops will be open to the public, where participants can experience hands-on art creation, from cyanotype printing, light sculpture and stone painting to miniature art, paper craft and candle-making. Many of the workshops draw inspiration from Hong Kong motifs, integrating local elements into creative experiences. Harnessing the power of design and art to foster community inclusion DesignInspire is also collaborating with St. James’ Creation under St. James’ Settlement to promote artistic development for people in rehabilitation, introducing “MusicCLAY – Noided Music Making Experience Workshop” – a hands-on experience combining clay art with electronic noise music. In addition, the Hong Kong YMCA’s the DOOOR arts space joins the exhibition to integrate art into the community. Running concurrently with DesignInspire are three important HKTDC-led events – Business of IP Asia Forum, Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express: International Edition 2025 – taking place from 4 to 5 December at the HKCEC, helping to create further synergies and business opportunities. One-on-one business matching will also be available to connect participants with design service firms and innovation companies worldwide. * Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) Photo download: https://bit.ly/4iv3RSs Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, DesignInspire runs from 3 to 6 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with free admission for industry professionals and the public from tomorrow A major annual design event, DesignInspire brings together over 260 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions in 2025 A key highlight is the triumphant return of French lifestyle and design authority Maison&Objet with the upgraded Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025, bringing together 16 internationally renowned artisans BOTTEGA HONG KONG, designed by international design master Alan Chan along with UNVEIL LIMITED and Su Chang Design Research Office, draws inspiration from Italy’s alimentari (boutique grocery stores) and Hong Kong’s local “si dor” corner shop culture Curated by rising artist Chilai Howard, TINY STUDIO takes inspiration from Hong Kong’s street stall culture to shape 12 studio pavilions with unique design Multiple photo spots across the venue offer visitors distinctive immersive and multi-sensory experiences

DesignInspire details Date: 4 to 6 December, 2025 (Thursday to Saturday) Time: 4 and 5 December 9:30am-7:30pm

6 December 9:30am-7pm Venue: Hall 3DE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Fee: Free admission with registration Event website: https://designinspire.hktdc.com Media enquiries For enquiries, please contact: Raconteur PR: Betsy Tse Tel: (852) 9742 7338 Email: betsytse@raconteur.hk Clementine Cheung Tel: (852) 9248 0876 Email: clementinecheung@raconteur.hk HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org HKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk. About Business of Design Week Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia’s premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world’s foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





