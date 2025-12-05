

- BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day bring over 180 speakers and more than 420 exhibitors - BIP Asia Forum spotlights IP financing and launches a new IP Go-Global Business Matching Session offering up-to-date information and professional support for Mainland enterprises - Entrepreneur Day showcases innovative solutions across AI, healthtech, cybersecurity, construction & logistics, spatial computing, and sustainability - “Start-up Express International” global start-ups share entrepreneurial journeys and opportunities HONG KONG, December 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 15th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), together with the 17th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day), hosted by the HKTDC, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two flagship annual events bring together over 180 speakers and more than 420 start-ups, innovative projects and start-up support organisations, offering a strong line-up of programmes designed to advance the exchange and application of innovation and technology (I&T) and intellectual property (IP). The events further reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector and value-adder to strengthen regional and global collaboration. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director and David Wong, HKSAR Government Director of Intellectual Property, officiated the opening session this morning and delivered remarks. Sophia Chong said: “Fostering collaboration and partnerships – that is something we at the HKTDC care about deeply, to help those seeking to grow and thrive. At the BIP Asia 2025, we endeavour to do just that.” She added: “Robust IP protection encourages investment in R&D and commercialisation of new ideas. Multi-stakeholder collaboration – across government, industry, academia and more – also helps translate IP into measurable economic impact. Hong Kong – as a regional centre for IP trading and an international hub for innovation and technology – is taking the lead in supporting the sustainability of this vital sector. Over the next two days, BIP Asia will explore a variety of areas, including financing, sustainability, creativity, licensing and more, highlighting the integral role of IP in driving business growth, and helping companies identify and capture valuable opportunities.” Exploring IP financing and global trends This year’s Forum, themed “Leverage IP to Finance Business Growth”, examines IP’s role as a core driver of sustainable expansion. The keynote session, “IP Valuation and Financing”, features Lewis C Lee, Founder and CEO of Moat Metrics, Inc.; Terence Koh, Managing Director and Head of Telecommunications, Media and Technology at United Overseas Bank Limited; and Sung-tae Ha, Director of IP, Valuation and Management Center of Korea Invention Promotion Association. Speakers shared insights into how enterprises can leverage IP assets as a source of capital. The day’s plenary session, “Propelling Sustainability with IP”, brings together Dr Lorenz Kaiser, Senior Counsel, GE Aerospace; Krishna Singhania, Senior IP Counsel at Maersk; and Dr Pratheeba Vimalnath, Lecturer in Innovation, Intellectual Property and Sustainability, University of Exeter Business School, UK. The speakers will explore how companies can strategically deploy intellectual property to achieve sustainability goals and accelerate industrial standardisation. Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, Li Shengjun, Deputy Head of the Patent Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and Wang Binying, Deputy Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization, delivered speeches in the afternoon. Secretary Yau shared with the participants HKSAR’s efforts to strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a regional IP trading centre. He said: “Our patent examiner team is expanding and we are taking forward the preparatory work for introduction of regulatory arrangement for local patent agent services; our Copyright Ordinance and registered designs regime will be modernised to ensure our legal framework is fit for the digital age; and finally, we are creating the deal flow by arranging business-matching programme connecting Mainland enterprises with Hong Kong’s world-class IP service providers to embody our “bringing in and going global” strategy.” He emphasised that the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Support Centre helps innovators create quality assets; the patent valuation subsidy scheme helps establish patents’ technical and economic worth; the legal reforms provide the certainty. Business matching and regional partnerships generate the opportunities. And the “IP financing sandbox” turns it all into financeable, scalable reality. Strengthening Go-Global strategies for Mainland enterprises Co-organised with the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, the afternoon session, titled “Cross-Border Empowerment: Forging a New IP-Driven Investment Ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area”, focuses on regional collaboration, cross-border IP protection and financing strategies to help enterprises scale from the GBA to global markets. Tomorrow morning’s session, “Brand Global Gateway – WIPO’s Services Empowering Global Brand Value”, co-organised with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the HKSAR Intellectual Property Department, will discuss how enterprises can use international IP services to enhance global brand competitiveness and accelerate overseas expansion. For the first time, the Forum will introduce an “IP Go-Global Business Matching Session”, allowing local professional service providers and IP lawyers to offer one-on-one consultations to Mainland enterprises. These consultations cover trademark and patent registration, enforcement, litigation, international licensing and dispute resolution, helping businesses develop effective go-global strategies. Tomorrow’s highlights include “Cross-border Transactions in Digital Culture and Protection of Intellectual Property”, where the Zhejiang Culture Assets and Equity Exchange will share how Mainland policies and regulations support protection for and commercialisation of digital cultural IP including online literature, online games and online dramas. Ant Group Jingtan and HashKey Group will share insights on real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, blockchain-enabled rights certification, and on how these technologies enhance transparency, liquidity, and cross-border circulation of cultural IP to drive cultural diversity, inclusion, and go-global. The onsite showcase area of Asia IP Exchange (AsiaIPEX) Creative Hub will be set up to display local creative IP. Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency*, AsiaIPEX Creative Hub is a free online IP platform and database that showcases local IP across publishing, film, characters and design to connect creators and IP users globally. The Innovation & IP Market, themed “Smart Living”, features over 25 I&T projects from universities, R&D centres, start-ups and tech companies. E-Day ignites innovation and connects start-ups with global opportunities This year’s E-Day continues with the theme “Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight”, bringing together over 360 start-ups, inventor projects and support organisations from 11 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, France and Thailand. Exhibits span six major tech categories: AI, healthtech, cybersecurity, construction & logistics, spatial computing, and sustainability. A wide range of exhibitions, business matching activities and seminars help founders connect with investors and partners. E-Day spotlights three key exhibition zones: the “Start-up and Innovation Zone”, the “University Spin-off”, and “The Boosters”. Within the Start-up and Innovation Zone, Digital Policy Office once again features the “Innovation Hong Kong Pavilion”, showcasing 30 innovation and technology projects that highlight Hong Kong’s cutting-edge innovation and technological excellence. The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau presents over 40 start-ups and Greater Bay Area partners, and hosts the “Symposium of Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area” to introduce opportunities, support measures, and successful cases of starting businesses in the GBA. In addition, the 5th Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong displays more than 130 inventions. Experts and inventors from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Thailand showcases their breakthrough and diverse solutions across multiple fields. “University Spin-off” brings together top research and innovation projects from nine local universities, showcasing the strong momentum in research commercialisation. “The Boosters” features a comprehensive range of service providers, including innovation and technology parks, professional accountants, and company registration and corporate service firms, which offer one-stop support for start-ups and demonstrating the collective commitment of the Government, academia and industry to nurturing a robust start-up ecosystem. Twenty winners and finalists from local and international editions of Start-up Express 2025 will also exhibit onsite, presenting their innovative products and solutions. Opening day also features “T-Chat: From Labs to Battlefield: Navigating Deep Tech Commercialisation and Global Scale”. Speakers include Yeye Xiao, Innovation Consulting Manager & Central Asia Lead of Hello Tomorrow; Dr Paul Wang, Director of the Techno-Entrepreneurship Core at The University of Hong Kong; Edith Yeung, General Partner at Race Capital; Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder & CEO of PointFit Technology; and Dr Alan Cheung, Chief Director, Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, will discuss how deep-tech founders can access capital, partnerships and global networks. Yeye Xiao said: “The biggest mistake Deep Tech founders make is falling in love only with their technologies and forgetting commercialisation from day one. Think ‘Design for X’ from the very beginning: design for manufacturing, supply chain, testing, and scaling. Also, leverage public ecosystems and free infrastructure instead of spending everything on private labs. Successful Deep Tech companies plan for industrial-scale production and customer integration while they are still in the lab.” The GBA Tripartite Roundtable: “Empowering GBA Startups to Expand into ASEAN with Hong Kong as a Super-connector and Super Value-adder” explores opportunities for Greater Bay Area start-ups to tap into ASEAN and global markets. Speakers discuss how Hong Kong can leverage its dual role as a super-connector and super value-adder to accelerate cross-border innovation collaboration and market expansion. The roundtable features insights from Intan Zalani, the Consul (Trade) of Malaysia in Hong Kong; Ms Ponpicha Pethkaewkul, Senior Innovation Counsellor, National Innovation Agency, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (Thailand); Peter Mok, General Manager of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub; Stephen Chan, Partner of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP; and Prof Martin Chu, CEO & Co-founder, i2COOL Limited, who will offer perspectives from government, incubators, the legal profession and startup founders on how Hong Kong can support GBA start-ups in going global. Intan Zalani said: “Beyond semiconductors and manufacturing, exciting opportunities await GBA startups in Malaysia’s fast-evolving digital payments landscape, where multiple e-wallets and QR-code payments have largely replaced cash, as well as in renewable energy, especially solar and biomass. The government offers attractive tax incentives for green technology investments. With Malaysia’s strategic position as ASEAN’s natural hub and Hong Kong’s role as super-connector, there is indeed a slice of the pie for everyone. We warmly invite Greater Bay Area entrepreneurs to partner with us, establish presence in Malaysia, and together capture the US$1 trillion ASEAN digital economy opportunity by 2030.” Global Start-ups take the stage at “Start-up Express International” This year’s “Start-up Express International” brings together ten quality start-ups across the globe, covering green tech, healthtech, AI, edtech and more—demonstrating Hong Kong’s attractiveness as an international launchpad. The international start-ups will share their entrepreneurial journeys and exchange insights with panel speakers from Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, and InvestHK, exploring opportunities in Hong Kong and the GBA. A seminar titled “Crafting the Next-Gen Wardrobe: Innovation for a Sustainable Future” brings together leading experts in sustainable fashion to explore how innovative technologies are driving the integration of TechStyle and sustainability. Speakers will share insights on nature-inspired sustainable materials and intelligent textile technologies, with the goal of creating a fashion sector that seamlessly blends aesthetics with environmental responsibility. Running concurrently from 3 to 6 December, DesignInspire presents works from leading local and international designers. Together, the three events create strong synergy and reinforce Hong Kong’s positioning as Asia’s hub for innovation and IP. Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3K9ivCs The 15th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officially opened today. Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, delivered remarks at the opening session Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, delivered special address Li Shengjun, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, delivered special remarks Wang Binying, Deputy Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization delivered special remarks An Asia IP Exchange (AsiaIPEX) Creative Hub showcase was set up at the forum, highlighting a selection of local creative IP available for collaboration and licensing opportunities At Entrepreneur Day, the opening-day seminar T-Chat: From Labs to Battlefield: Navigating Deep Tech Commercialisation and Global Scale” featured speakers (from right to left) Yeye Xiao, Innovation Consulting Manager & Central Asia Lead of Hello Tomorrow; Dr Paul Wang, Director of the Techno-Entrepreneurship Core at The University of Hong Kong; Edith Yeung, General Partner at Race Capital; Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder & CEO of PointFit Technology; and Dr Alan Cheung, Chief Director, Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited. They shared insights on transforming research outcomes into market-ready products and scaling them to international markets Winning start-ups of “Start-up Express International” also took the stage to share their entrepreneurial journeys, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to harness technology and creativity to unlock fresh business opportunities *Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. Media Enquiries For enquiries, please contact: Raconteur PR Agency: Molisa Lau Tel: (852) 6187 7786 Email: molisalau@raconteur.hk Chilie Chang Tel: (852) 6910 6607 Email: chiliechang@raconteur.hk HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department: Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.org Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About the HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





