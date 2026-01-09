Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 9, 2026
Thursday, 8 January 2026, 19:31 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Tech Innovations to Draw Global Buyer Interest
- Record-breaking Hong Kong Tech Pavilion showcases three award-winning innovative technologies, highlighting the city's leading role as an International I&T Hub

HONG KONG, January 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors exploring the latest local innovations and potential collaboration. The participation enables local tech firms to access overseas markets, showcase their R&D strengths, underscores the city’s role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile, three of the city’s rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for “Product in Support of Human Security for All”. Eieling and PointFit were honored under the “Digital Health” category, with the world’s first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab® and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: “We believe in catalysing tomorrow’s world and this celebration of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city’s unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage.”

Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC pinpointed that, “Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a regional and global innovation hub.”

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3N2DQP1

The largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured 61 tech companies at CES 2026, signifying Hong Kong’s fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (2nd from left), Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC (2nd from right), Eddy Chan, Executive Vice-Chairmen of HKEIA (1st from left) and Janenne RemondinoSenior Director of International Programs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® (1st from right) officiated the opening of Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES 2026. 

Three of the city’s innovation stars received global recognition at the CES Innovation Awards 2026 including (from left) Eieling Technology, Widemount Dynamics Tech and Point Fit Technology.

Co-organised by HKSTP, HKTDC and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office of San Francisco, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception was conducted to inspire tech professionals, business partners and investors in the US to discover the wealth of opportunities in Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem.
From left:
- Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC
- Terry Wong, CEO, HKSTP
- DC Cheung, Director, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, San Francisco

Product demo and pitching sessions were arranged for startups to enhance exposure and visibility during the show.

 

 

The delegation saw enthusiasm drawn to Hong Kong-based innovative solutions spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health.


Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order) 

No.

Company Name

Booth Location

1

0x Limited

Eureka Park

2

AIeveR Robotics Limited

Global Pavilion

3

Airoma AI Limited

Eureka Park

4

AniMed Technology Limited

Eureka Park

5

AP Infosense Limited

Global Pavilion

6

Aporion Technology Limited

Eureka Park

7

BuyHive Limited

Eureka Park

8

Cartesius Robotics Limited

Global Pavilion

9

Cresento Limited

Eureka Park

10

Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited

Global Pavilion

11

Dealer Send Logistics Limited

Global Pavilion

12

Decennium Platforms Limited

Eureka Park

13

Dentomi Limited

Eureka Park

14

DRESIO Limited

Global Pavilion

15

Eieling Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

16

Entoptica Limited

Eureka Park

17

Ezygreenpak Limited

Global Pavilion

18

Feelings Group Limited

Eureka Park

19

Firefilm Group Limited

Global Pavilion

20

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Global Pavilion

21

Gembody Limited

Eureka Park

22

Glassdio Scientific Company Limited

Eureka Park

23

GoGoChart Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

24

Green Vigor Limited

Eureka Park

25

Greenbulb Trading Limited

Global Pavilion

26

Hay-koze Limited

Eureka Park

27

Haylo Tech Limited

Eureka Park

28

HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB

Global Pavilion 

29

Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited

Global Pavilion

30

iCombo Tech Company Limited

Eureka Park

31

ImageVector MedTech Limited

Eureka Park

32

Immune Materials Limited

Eureka Park

33

Innobound Limited

Eureka Park

34

Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited

Global Pavilion

35

Mangdang Technology Co., Limited

Eureka Park

36

MedVision Limited

Eureka Park

37

Meridian Innovation Limited

Global Pavilion 

38

MintMind Limited

Global Pavilion

39

Mirror Caring Limited

Eureka Park

40

MMSTAR Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

41

moftBODY Limited

Eureka Park

42

Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

43

Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited

Global Pavilion

44

Nuvatech Limited

Eureka Park

45

On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited

Eureka Park

46

Plasticvore Chain Limited

Eureka Park

47

Point Fit Technology Limited

Eureka Park

48

ReSaTech Limited

Global Pavilion

49

Robocore Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

50

Shannon & Turing Technology Limited

Eureka Park

51

Solos Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

52

TG0 Limited

Global Pavilion

53

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Global Pavilion

54

UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

Eureka Park

55

Vcare Vision Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

56

Vista Innotech Limited

Global Pavilion

57

Webuild Tech Limited

Eureka Park

58

WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited

Global Pavilion

59

Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited

Eureka Park

60

Xeroptix Technology Limited

Eureka Park

61

XOXO Beverages Limited

Global Pavilion


About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and around 2,600 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus

Media Contact:

 

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Angela Lau
Tel: +852 6535 7611
Email: angela.lau@hkstp.org

HKTDC – Communications & Public Affairs Department
Winnie Kan
Tel: +852 2584 4055
Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.org



Topic: Press release summary
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Trade Shows, Electronics, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

