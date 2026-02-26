

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) returned to London Fashion Week this year with its Fashion Hong Kong runway show, presenting the Autumn/Winter 2026 collections of some of Hong Kong’s most innovative fashion labels. The event spotlighted the originality and creative excellence of Hong Kong fashion for the UK and global fashion communities, reinforcing the city’s standing as a key fashion design hub in Asia. Held on the evening of 19 February at The Vinyl Factory in Soho, London, the Fashion Hong Kong runway show drew more than 300 international buyers, media representatives and fashion professionals. The event was supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London. Four Hong Kong designers took part in the fashion show: Angus Tsui (brand name: ANGUS TSUI), Bettie Jiang (brand name: Bettie Haute Couture), Harrison Wong (brand name: HARRISON WONG) and Menu Tsai (brand name: selfFab.). Through a wide spectrum of design expressions – from avant-garde futurism and cultural fusion to zero-waste tailoring and sporty aesthetics – the designers highlighted the innovation, sustainability and global outlook of Hong Kong’s fashion industry. The runway show received overwhelming support from the UK fashion industry, with model Eva Apio, singer CC Clarke, renowned influencer Leo Mandella and celebrated stylist Karine Laudort among those in attendance. The event also attracted attention from leading international fashion media, including BBC News, DAZED, Forbes, Vogues Business and Wonderland. Beyond highlighting Hong Kong designers’ creativity and capabilities to a global audience, the show strengthened the exchange and collaboration between fashion industry players from Hong Kong and the UK and helped to elevate international awareness of Hong Kong fashion brands. Comprehensive support helps Hong Kong brands go global To further highlight the creative strength and sustainability ethos of Hong Kong fashion designers, a curated display of selected works from the four designers was presented at the runway show venue, complemented by creative pieces from “NEXT@Fashion InStyle”, an innovative initiative showcasing the latest products presented by material suppliers from around the world. This initiative is a key highlight of Fashion InStyle, a premier trade platform for the global fashion and garment industry held annually in Hong Kong in April. The showcased designs illustrate how innovation is sparked through designers’ creative use of new materials, exploring the intersection of technology, sustainability and artistry. In addition, the HKTDC has launched a professional designer showroom in London from 18 to 23 February, featuring the designers’ latest Autumn/Winter collections. The showroom provides a valuable platform for international buyers to engage directly with the brands and gain deeper insight into their design philosophies and production details. It also enables the designers to test market responses, build business connections and explore collaboration opportunities, thereby strengthening the international development and global reputation of Hong Kong fashion brands. Since its launch in 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has taken Hong Kong designers to major fashion weeks including New York, London and Tokyo, showcasing the creativity and vibrancy of Hong Kong fashion on the global stage. The return to London Fashion Week in 2026 once again underscores the strong international potential of Hong Kong design. With over 50 offices globally, the HKTDC will continue to connect Hong Kong’s design talent with the global creative ecosystem, supporting local brands in expanding their overseas presence and reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a leading fashion hub in Asia. Photo download: https://bit.ly/46e2q6i The Fashion Hong Kong runway show took place at The Vinyl Factory in Soho, London on 19 February, attracting more than 300 UK and international buyers, media and fashion enthusiasts The event featured the creative talents of Hong Kong fashion designers Angus Tsui (first from left) (brand name: ANGUS TSUI); Harrison Wong (second from left) (brand name: HARRISON WONG); Bettie Jiang (second from right) (brand name: Bettie Haute Couture); and Menu Tsai (first from right) (brand name: selfFab.) Selected pieces by the four Hong Kong design labels were showcased at the runway venue, alongside curated creations from NEXT@Fashion InStyle

Fashion Hong Kong designer labels at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026: Angus Tsui

Brand: ANGUS TSUI Designer and brand profile Founded in 2014, ANGUS TSUI designs are known for their futuristic, avant-garde and otherworldly silhouettes. The brand has presented collections at London, Shanghai and Hong Kong Fashion Weeks and has been showcased at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum “Sustainable Thinking” in Florence, Italy and the Vancouver Art Gallery's “Fashion Fictions” in Vancouver, Canada. The brand was named in the Top 100 Designers globally at the JOOR x NJAL 100 Project and has been honoured in the DFA Design for Asia Awards multiple times. Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection: 404: Safety Not Found The collection responds to a primal glitch in our hyper-connected world: the fear of exposure. It captures that moment of rupture, examining the armour we build and the private vulnerabilities it is meant to protect. Fashion becomes a firewall – at times impenetrable, at others tragically transparent. Seams are left open like data leaks, while protective layers dissolve into lace. Here, the error message is not a failure but an aesthetic: a beautiful yet unsettling reminder that true security has become obsolete. This is the uniform for an era in which the greatest threat is not being hidden but being seen. Bettie Jiang

Brand: Bettie Haute Couture Designer and brand profile Bettie Jiang graduated from the London College of Fashion at the University of the Arts London, specializing in Fashion Design and Surface Textiles. She has comprehensive knowledge of fabrics and concept-interpretation skills that she always honours in the salient details of fabric in her collections. Founded in 2019, her brand Bettie Haute Couture is dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable and elegant fashion that blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Known for her commitment to zero-waste practices and unique tailoring, Bettie continues to redefine modern sophistication. Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection: Palette of Variation This collection evolves from the designer’s fundamental style, incorporating geometric designs, Bauhaus influences and zero-waste pattern cutting. Inspired by kinetic garment construction, the collection seeks to create pieces that liberate the human body and challenge traditional clothing boundaries, merging style with sustainability. The collection presents a vision of liberating, environmentally conscious fashion that is not only visually appealing but also inherently functional and adaptable to diverse lifestyles. Harrison Wong

Brand: HARRISON WONG Designer and brand profile: HARRISON WONG is renowned for its avant-garde style and innovative designs featuring minimalist structures. Harrison emphasises sharp, structured lines and an understated elegant wearing experience, showcasing exceptional fashion aesthetics and extremely high wearability. The brand currently operates four standalone stores in Hong Kong and is stocked in high-end retail channels such as Harvey Nichols. It is now actively expanding internationally, with its first overseas flagship store opened at Royal Exchange in central London, marking a significant milestone in entering the UK and European markets. Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection: Midnight Snowfall The collection captures the quiet poetry of snow drifting through a starless night sky. Black and white graduated patterns echo falling flakes, with dense white speckles dissolving into inky denim and wool, while checker prints layered with snow like overlays introduce a rhythmic sense of depth. Deconstructed tailoring brings together contemporary menswear and subtle sporty elements, forming hybrid constructions and relaxed silhouettes that move with effortless urban ease and evoke a sense of serene winter tranquility. Menu Tsai

Brand: selfFab.

Designer and brand profile: Menu Tsai previously worked as a creative director in advertising, earning multiple international and local awards and developing a strong foundation in storytelling and emotional connection. These experiences shape selfFab., a brand where fashion meets culture in motion. Drawing inspiration from sports culture, global youth communities and heritage references, selfFab. explores hybridity, bridging past and present, craft and experimentation, individuality and community, inviting wearers to express who they are beyond teams, borders or labels. Autumn/Winter 2026 Collection: THE HYBRID LEAGUE Inspired by football culture, jerseys are reimagined not only as national symbols but as cultural icons shaped by everyday life. The collection transforms training wear into a daily uniform, redefining how sports apparel is worn and understood. THE HYBRID LEAGUE views football culture through a different lens – not as sport, but as a shared language absorbed into cities, music scenes, fashion and personal expression.

Main event: Fashion Hong Kong Designer Showroom

Date: 18 February (Wednesday) to 23 February 2026 (Monday)

Time: 10am-6pm (reservation required)

Venue: Unit 505, 70 Wapping Wall, London E1W 3SS Websites - Fashion Hong Kong: www.fashionhongkong.com

- Fashion Hong Kong Instagram: @hktdcfashionhk Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.org HKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About Fashion Hong Kong Fashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diversified designs. Footprints include New York, London, Milan, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

