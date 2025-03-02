

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 12th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show opens today and will run for five consecutive days at AsiaWorld-Expo. The 42nd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held from 4–8 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “As the world’s largest one-stop jewellery marketplace, the HKTDC’s twin jewellery shows return under ‘Two Shows, Two Venues’ format, presenting an extensive spectrum of product categories. These include diamonds, gemstones and pearls, as well as showcasing the finest finished jewellery pieces, designer brands, mounting components, product packaging and identification instruments and technologies. This year, the twin shows bring together some 4,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, with 70% coming from outside Hong Kong, reinforcing the highly international nature of the events.” International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show showcases top-tier raw materials The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features more than 20 pavilions representing various countries, regions and trade organisations, such as Germany, Italy, Colombia, the United States, India, Thailand, etc. Notably, the Zhushan Turquoise Pavilion is making its debut. Zhushan County in Hubei Province of Chinese Mainland, is known as the “Hometown of Chinese Turquoise” and is one of the world’s renowned production regions for high-quality turquoise. The pavilion brings together 11 exhibitors showcasing natural treasures formed in the Qinba Mountains. The Tanzanite Foundation, a long-time favourite among buyers, once again participates in the show. The International Colored Gemstone Association presents 37 exhibitors with a wide array of rare coloured gemstones. Cody Opal (Australia) Pty Ltd (Booth: AWE 8--E01) features Lightning Ridge black opal. Three major product zones at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show—the Hall of Fine Diamonds, Treasures of Nature, and Treasures of Ocean—highlight materials including high-end diamonds, natural gemstones and pearls sourced from around the world. Hong Kong exhibitor Arihant Star (HK) Limited (Booth: AWE 5--C15) showcases a fancy intense pink VVS2 diamond. U.S. exhibitor Emco Gem Inc. (Booth: AWE 7--H01) presents an 11-carat cushion-cut Colombian emerald. French exhibitor Alain Boite S.A.S. (Booth: AWE 1--A20) exhibits a freshwater pearl strand measuring 14 to 15.8 mm. This year, around 10 exhibitors are featured in the GIA Hong Kong Laboratory Limited (Booth: AWE 9, offering jewellery authentication services. GIA Hong Kong Laboratory Limited (Booth: AWE 9--M03) will launch a new coloured gemstone report that presents clearer information on a stone’s type, processing and origin, helping the industry and consumers understand the unique value of each gem. Hong Kong Limited (Booth: AWE 7-- laboratory and research institution, provides professional testing services and actively promotes H26), a leading-laboratory and research institution, provides professional testing services and actively promotes origin technologies to enhance accuracy and transparency in gemstone identification. Exciting events to uncover market trends Throughout the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, multiple industry seminars, jewellery parades, networking receptions and other activities will be held. Highlights include: Date Theme Seminar 2 March

(Monday) Diamonds Forever Forward: Igniting Desire for Natural Diamonds Representatives from De Beers analyse trends and developments in the natural diamond market from multiple perspectives. 4 March

(Wednesday) Jewellery origin-tracing certification Sustainable Gem Practices: Provenance & Ethical Traceability from Gem LabGübelin Gem Lab Limited, will , a gemological laboratory, will introduce integration of scientific testing and blockchain records. 5 March

(Thursday) Turquoise from Zhushan Special Promotion Conference for Zhushan Turquoise The speaker will share the process of how Zhushan Turquoise is mined and transformed into jewellery, and will explain how to appreciate the beauty of turquoise.

International Jewellery Show to shine on Wednesday In addition to the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will open this Wednesday and showcase a wide array of finished jewellery pieces. The fair will feature 20 group pavilions from around the world. Notably, the World Gold Council will debut the Hard Pure Gold Pavilion, bringing altogether 11 exhibitors to promote innovative gold craftsmanship from Chinese Mainland. Also making its debut is the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Pavilion, highlighting exquisite jewellery and timepiece craftsmanship. The creative design zones, including Designer Galleria, will feature about 50 designer exhibitors. Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame has expanded by more than 40%, presenting an even broader selection of magnificent international jewellery brands. To facilitate buyer visits to both shows, the HKTDC will arrange free shuttle bus services between AsiaWorld-Expo and urban areas (including the HKCEC in Wan Chai). Special measures have also been continued this year to facilitate Muslim buyers visiting the shows. These include the provision of dedicated prayer rooms at both exhibition venues, providing shuttle buses to and from local mosques, as well as offering a list of Muslim-friendly hotels and restaurants. Additionally, to enrich the sourcing experience for international buyers, the HKTDC has partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and various enterprises to offer exclusive buyer privileges, including dining, air tickets, hotels and more, allowing visitors to enjoy Hong Kong’s unique charm while attending the twin jewellery shows. Digital platform helps participants explore business opportunities around the clock This year's twin jewellery shows continue to adopt the Exhibition+ online and offline hybrid format. The AI-powered Click2Match will provide online business matching for exhibitors and buyers from 23 February to 13 March. Physical buyers can use Scan2Match to scan the QR codes of exhibitors, enabling them to continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. Buyers can also enhance their efficiency by completing registration and buyer verification in advance through the HKTDC Marketplace App and the official websites of the two fairs. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3OHSZGk The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and Hong Kong International Jewellery Show have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features over 20 national, regional and industry pavilions, and three high-end product zones – the Hall of Fine Diamonds, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean – to showcase top-quality diamonds, gemstones, pearls, and jewellery raw materials from around the world Zhushan Turquoise Pavilion from Hubei Province makes its debut at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, showcasing high-quality turquoise with rich, vibrant colour to global buyers German exhibitor Caram e.K. (Booth: AWE 8--F05) is showcasing a 7 carat Mozambique ruby —a particular rare find. French exhibitor Alain Boite S.A.S. (Booth: AWE 1--A20) exhibits a freshwater pearl strand measuring 14 to 15.8 mm

Fair details Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Date Opening hours 2 March 2025 (Monday) 10:30am-6:30pm 3-5 March 2025 (Tuesday to Thursday) 10am-6:30pm 6 March 2025 (Friday) 10am-5:30pm Venue AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong Press Registration & Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo’s East Lobby (Next to Hall 3), or at the Media Centre (Room 201B, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification** Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Date Opening hours 4 March 2025 (Wednesday) 10:30am-6:30pm 5-7 March 2025 (Thursday to Saturday) 10am-6:30pm 8 March 2025 (Sunday) 10am-5pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai Press Registration & Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of HKCEC Hall 1D Concourse, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC) by presenting a business card or media identification** **For security reasons, all media will be required to present a business card and identity card (or passport) for press registration. Individuals with a valid press pass will be required to present their identity card (or passport) again at the entrance to the exhibition halls for identity verification. Please allow sufficient time for registration and admission. Websites Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Hong Kong International

Jewellery Show Exhibition website https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk

jewellery/en Shuttle bus details https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en/travel-to-fairground-awe https://www.hktdc.com/event/

hkjewellery/en/travel-to-fairground-hkcec Activity list https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en/intelligence-hub https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkj

ewellery/en/intelligence-hub

About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





