

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), led a delegation of 20 local innovation and technology (I&T) companies and institutions to Barcelona, Spain, concluding a highly successful participation at the world’s premier connectivity event—Mobile World Congress (MWC), and debuted at the startup-centric stage—4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2026. This participation has enabled local tech firms to access markets overseas, showcasing their strengths in research and development (R&D), and demonstrating the city’s role as a leading international I&T hub. The delegation effectively spotlighted Hong Kong’s cutting-edge innovative solutions in Connectivity, Devices and Systems, Digital Transformation, and support from Ecosystem Partners, successfully engaged global industry leaders and investors to generate business collaboration, technology co-development and investment opportunities. Iris Wong, Director, Merchandise Trade and Innovation / Director, External Relations, HKTDC, said, “Hong Kong is committed to developing into an international I&T centre, actively promoting cross-industry integration and driving high-quality development of the industries through technological innovation. We possess a robust mobile communications infrastructure, and the industry is highly competitive in research and development as well as technology related to 5G/6G applications and AI integration. This year, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion adopts a dual-pavilion layout to showcase the city's I&T capabilities on two international platforms – MWC and 4YFN – helping the industry expand into European and broader global business opportunities.” Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, HKSTP said, “MWC and 4YFN bring together the world’s most influential stakeholders across connectivity and innovation ecosystems. Our dual-zone presence gave our innovators the global stage to validate solutions, gain visibility and drive business traction. HKSTP will continue to strengthen the I&T ecosystem and bring Hong Kong's research excellence to Europe and beyond.” A series of dialogues and exchanges—spanning networking reception and themed talks to pitching sessions—were held at the Pavilions and attracted an enthusiastic response. The events highlighted the dynamism of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem to European audiences, while enabling participants to more deeply understand the city’s unique advantages as a “super-connector” and “super value-adder”. This positions the city as a strategic springboard for international companies entering Asian markets, while enabling local and Chinese Mainland firms to leverage this edge to expand globally. Following his visit to the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, Alejandro Gallego, International Business Director of AMEC, said: “The Hong Kong Pavilions are highly inspirational, and the exhibiting companies we visited showcased exceptionally innovative technological solutions. We have started conversations with Hong Kong companies to explore concrete opportunities for collaboration.” Jacobo Pérez-Soba, Manager of the Internationalisation Department, Madrid Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said: “The solutions and services provided by Hong Kong companies are highly forward-looking and demonstrate outstanding technological advancement. I also learned about upcoming tech events in Hong Kong, which are expected to be of significant interest to Spanish companies and startups.” As 2026 marks the opening year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, with technological innovation as one of the national priorities, HKTDC shall continue to join hands with HKSTP to support local tech firms in "going global" through jointly organising the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, accelerating Hong Kong’s I&T by building a vibrant, internationally competitive ecosystem and fostering the development of new quality productive forces. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Nm5qHl Hong Kong Tech Pavilion debuted a dual presence at MWC and 4YFN 2026, featuring 20 Hong Kong I&T companies and institutions in Barcelona to showcase the city’s innovative technology solutions. Throughout the four-day event, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at MWC saw a constant stream of visitors, attracting a significant number of international telecom operators, corporate decision-makers, and investors. The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion debuted at the startup-centric 4YFN, served as a vibrant stage for Hong Kong’s up-and-coming innovation power. A series of dialogues and exchanges—spanning networking reception and themed talks to pitching sessions—were held at the MWC Pavilion and attracted an enthusiastic response. The seminar “Ready for Asia' Take the Fast Track Through Hong Kong” was held at the Pavilion to share strategies for international companies to enter Asian markets, speakers included (starts from the second left in Photo 6) Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel of HKTDC; Paula Kant, Head, Investment Promotion of InvestHK; Jennifer Chan, Board Member of HKSTP; Prof Christopher Chao, Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Daniel Garcia, Founder of a Spain startup VirtuaBroker. Another seminar, the "Hong Kong Tech Disrupt" featured insights from Jennifer Chan, Board Member of HKSTP (first from left); Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP (middle); alongside were representatives from park companies, including Kinson Chan, CEO of eSIX Limited (second from right) and Edward Mak, CEO & Founder of Vista InnoTech (second from left). The seminar drew attention from numerous professionals in the European technology sector.

Full list of 20 tech entities showcasing at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion during MWC and 4YFN 2026: MWC 2026 – Booth 6E44 at Hall 6 1 Entoptica Limited Devices & Systems 2 eSIX Connectivity 3 Faraconix Technologies Co., Ltd. Connectivity 4 FreightAmigo Services Limited Digital Transformation 5 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Connectivity 6 Harvest Elite International Limited Digital Transformation 7 HongKong Umedia Limited Devices & Systems 8 iASPEC Services Limited Digital Transformation 9 InvestHK Ecosystem Partners 10 Robocore Technology Limited Devices & Systems 11 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Connectivity 12 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ecosystem Partners 13 Xeroptix Technology Devices & Systems 4YFN 2026 – Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.1 14 AIGM Limited Digital Transformation 15 BWSea Technology (HK) Co., Limited Digital Transformation 16 Cresento Limited Devices & Systems 17 GoGoChart Technology Limited Digital Transformation 18 HairCoSys Limited Devices & Systems 19 KNQ Technology Limited Digital Transformation 20 Vista Innotech Limited Devices & Systems

