

HONG KONG, Mar 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The real estate sector that is largely relationship-driven, asset-heavy in nature has traditionally been among the last industries to embrace advanced technological transformation. However, as data becomes central to decision-making, digital transformation is rapidly redefining how real estate organisations operate. The Executive Centre (TEC) announces a pioneering leap forward, unveiling a comprehensive digital transformation strategy powered by Artificial Intelligence and advanced data analytics, poised to dramatically reshape how commercial real estate operates and delivers value. The Executive Centre is advancing a structured digital transformation strategy anchored on three pillars: enterprise AI integration, advanced data intelligence, and scalable automation architecture purpose-built for the real estate sector. At the forefront of this evolution is ECHO, TEC’s first internal AI agent, embedded within Microsoft Teams to support its global workforce. ECHO connects employees to a secure generative AI layer, enabling immediate access to institutional knowledge, operational playbooks, and market insights. By reducing information retrieval time and standardising best practices across markets, ECHO enhances productivity, shortens decision cycles, and improves execution consistency across Centres. Beyond ECHO, TEC has deployed a network of AI agents across customer service, marketing, digital engagement, and operational workflows. Built on a modular, API-driven automation framework, this ecosystem enables seamless orchestration across internal systems, CRM platforms, and performance data environments. AI agents support real-time enquiry routing, lead qualification, campaign optimisation, multilingual content localisation, reporting automation, and data enrichment, ensuring faster turnaround times and greater precision in execution. In parallel, TEC is strengthening its advanced data mining, scraping, and analytics capabilities to create a scalable digital backbone for real estate operations. By consolidating market signals, behavioural insights, and search intelligence, TEC can deliver hyper-personalised client solutions, forecast demand across cities, optimise space utilisation, and refine expansion strategies. Data is translated into actionable intelligence that directly enhances commercial performance and client experience. Paul Salnikoff, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at TEC, commented, “The future of real estate will be defined by how effectively we mine, analyse and interpret data. For an industry that has traditionally relied on relationships and experience, technology is now becoming a critical differentiator. AI is not about replacing human judgement, but about strengthening it with speed, accuracy and intelligence. Gen-AI will reshape how real estate decisions are made, from operations to long-term strategy. We are proud to be pioneering this integration, crafting a future-forward platform that will not only redefine our operations but also elevate our client experiences and provide us with a strategic edge in a rapidly evolving market. ” Together, these initiatives position The Executive Centre at the forefront of technology-enabled real estate, where AI augments human expertise, drives measurable productivity gains, and serves as a strategic force multiplier across global markets.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Executive Centre

Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Artificial Intel [AI]

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