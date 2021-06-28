Monday, 28 June 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

ADELAIDE, AUS, June 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the leading Australian CRO for international biotechs and Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient, announced the appointment of Andy Hu as Business Development Manager APAC, to support increasing biotech clinical trial demand from the region.

Andy Hu

Formerly with Informa Pharma Intelligence, the international biopharma data company, Andy will head up the APAC business development program for Avance Clinical.



Andy says the main drivers for Asian biotechs looking to Australia are speed, data quality and access to international regulatory authorities.



"They select Avance Clinical in Australia because its CRO data is accepted by the FDA, and it gives them a rapid pathway for international licensing, investment and ultimately drug approvals," he said.



"I wanted to work with Avance Clinical because it's a mid-sized CRO that offers deep therapeutic experience, expedited timelines, and exceptional support to APAC biotech clients."



Avance Clinical has grown significantly over the past two years with an increasing number of clients coming from APAC to conduct their trials in Australia.



Chief Strategy Officer Ben Edwards said the appointment of Andy Hu will further support growth and strengthen relationships with clients in the region.



"Andy is multilingual, being fluent in English, Mandarin and Korean, and has completed both a Bachelor of Korean Language and Culture as well as a Master of Translation and Interpreting. He will be responsible for developing business across the APAC region to better serve our clients operating in the region," he said.



The Avance Clinical team is attending BIO Digital 2021 virtually and is available on the BIO One-on-One Partnering(TM) platform to discuss the benefits of conducting trials in Australia.



Avance Clinical has recently won the BDO Excellence in Business Award 2021 for rapid managed growth and attracting and nurturing experienced staff in a competitive global environment.



The mid-sized CRO has a reputation for going beyond the industry time and support for Sponsors, and for providing staff the training and resources needed to deliver excellence in clinical research management.



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical is the largest specialist Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. Avance Clinical has been delivering CRO services in the region for the past 24 years. Our clients are international biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services. Avance Clinical delivers customised solutions designed around specific client needs rather than a one size fits all approach. As a company we have focussed on state-of-the-art technology and systems across all functional areas to provide our clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, and Medrio are just some of our technology partners. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of candidates who demonstrate passion and expertise in their chosen field. Visit http://www.avancecro.com for more information.



Recent Awards:

Excellence in Business Award 2021

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award 2020



Media Contact:

media@avancecro.com





