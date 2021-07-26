Sunday, 25 July 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run until 29 July. The twin shows are the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the HKTDC since the pandemic began and are being held in a hybrid format for the first time, with both physical and online exhibitions. The online show will run until 5 August to help global jewellers capture business opportunities as the pandemic continues.

The highlight zone at the Jewellery Show, World of Glamour, showcases a selection of refined and precious pieces.

The Antique & Vintage Jewellery zone features a wide selection of antique pieces.

The physical fairs have attracted close to 440 exhibitors and are open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time. The majority of exhibitors are local companies as travel restrictions are still in effect between Hong Kong and the rest of the world. However, some overseas exhibitors have sent their local representatives to participate in the fairs, representing companies from Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy and India. Some of the overseas exhibitors are also joining the online exhibition. In addition to local trade buyers, the HKTDC has mobilised its 50 global offices to invite overseas buyers to take part in the fairs and conduct business deals via video conferencing.



Hong Kong exports of pearls, gemstones and rough diamonds increase by 83.1%



As the global economy begins to recover, and taking into account the relatively low base in the same period in 2020, Hong Kong's exports of fine jewellery registered a sharp increase in the first five months of 2021, climbing 82.3% year-on-year to a total of HK$28.65 billion. For raw materials, the gross export value of pearls, gemstones and rough diamonds climbed 83.1% in the same period this year to HK$57.24 billion. The total export value of fine jewellery is already back to the pre-pandemic level with a positive export outlook for pearls, gemstones and rough diamonds.



There has also been a corresponding rise in confidence in the retail market. The provisional figure for retail sales in the first five months of 2021 is HK$146.31 billion, a rise of 8.9% year-on-year. There was also a sharp increase in the sale of jewellery products, watches and clocks and valuable gifts, climbing 34.2%. The jewellery industry is heavily reliant on the retail sector, which remains hampered by ongoing travel restrictions and compulsory quarantine measures. The full recovery of business and leisure travel is still dependent on the pandemic situation.



HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: "The HKTDC twin jewellery shows provide a one-stop marketing and sourcing platform to showcase the latest and finest jewellery items as well as raw materials, helping Hong Kong to maintain its position as a trading and sourcing hub for this important sector. We are happy to see that the jewellery export and retail markets have been picking up, and we hope our fairs can assist industry players in navigating the current challenges."



He added: "Following the availability of vaccines and the gradual rollout of the global vaccination programme, we have seen some easing in the local pandemic situation with a corresponding improvement in the consumer sentiment. The first payment under the Consumption Voucher Scheme will be made at the beginning of August, and we believe Hong Kong companies will grasp the opportunity presented by our shows to source jewellery of different types and price ranges in anticipation of this business opportunity. Meanwhile, consumers will soon have some extra money in their pockets and can join the shows to look for daily wearable or collectable jewellery items."



World of Glamour showcases wide range of precious jewellery



Different product zones have been set up at the Jewellery Show this year, including the World of Glamour, the highlight zone that has attracted several well-known local jewellery companies to showcase a selection of refined and precious pieces including:



- A Blue Sapphire and Diamond Set from Valerie & Co Limited (Booth 3E-F11) with natural South African diamonds and rare Sri Lankan sapphire that highlight its extraordinary preciousness. This is an extravagant and timeless piece for the collector.



- The Monet collection designed by Sabina Lee of Green G. (Booth 3E-E12) pays due respect to the famous French impressionist painter, Claude Monet. Referencing Monet's unique broken-colour painting technique, the designer has used precious and semi-precious stones of different colours and shades to create the Monet ring and earrings.



In addition, products zones such as Antique & Vintage Jewellery, Fine Jewellery, and Silver and Finished Jewellery highlight different kinds of accessories, such as jewellery made with gemstones, Fei Cui, antique pieces, trendy designs and more. Highlighted pieces include:



- The Sparkling Ocean jewellery set from John Chan Jewellery Limited (Booth 3E-G29) in the Fine Jewellery zone features 14 baroque pearls, 94 emeralds and 735 diamonds. The set is one of a kind, showcasing a gorgeous and eye-catching glamour.



- The Kingfisher Brooch presented by YUKINGFISHERART (Booth 3E-H11) in the Antique & Vintage Jewellery zone demonstrates traditional Chinese handicraft. This gorgeous and elegant piece has a bright shine and vibrant colours that will never fade.



Valuable jewellery raw materials on display



The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features different product zones arranged according to raw stone categories to make it easier for buyers to find what they need. The Hall of Fine Diamonds showcases prime quality diamonds of different shapes, cuts, grades and rare colours. The Treasures of Nature zone displays a wide array of dazzling coloured stones and semi-precious gems from various regions, while the Treasures of the Ocean zone houses some rare fine pearls. An impressively large number of special exhibits are on display, including:



- A Paraiba Tourmaline from RMC Gems Limited (Booth 3G-C02) features a delicate briolette cut where the refraction highlights the quality of the gem. The stone is a copper-bearing tourmaline with an extraordinary neon blue colour.



- The Mix Shape Light Yellow Diamond Ring presented by Dynamic International (Booth 3F-F04) uses 18K white and yellow gold together with a pear-shape rose-cut diamond to create an elegant yet unique style.



- Bright Town Gems Jewellery Co (Booth 3G-F02) showcases a series of 925 Silver Pendants with different precious stones such as black agate, prehnite, smoky quartz and rose quartz.



Expert sharing sessions broaden horizons of industry players



A host of seminars are being held during the twin shows, helping to boost the knowledge and broaden the horizons of jewellery industry players. The seminar "What's Next for Jewellery Industry Supply Chains" will be hosted by a representative from De Beers tomorrow (26 July); representatives from Chow Tai Fook will talk about digital marketing on Tuesday (27 July); and a speaker from the Gemmological Association of Hong Kong (GAHK) will talk about the internationalisation and testing standards for Fei Cui.



Since the twin fairs are open to the public for the first time, there are also expert talks aimed specifically at jewellery-loving visitors. They include a representative from internationally renowned jewellery college L'ECOLE sharing on the art and science of rubies; representatives from the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong and Jade Manufacturers Association discussing how to appreciate rare-colour diamonds; and a representative from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) introducing its pearl evaluation methods. In addition, visitors can learn how to make rose twist rings at the "Rosy Twist - Handmade Rose Ring Tutorial".



Daily lucky draws offer quality prizes



The Jewellery Smart Bidding session is being held today (25 July) with visitors invited to bid for their favourite jewellery items among 20 pieces starting at around 10% of the original prices. Various jewellery parades and lucky draws are also being held throughout the fairs. Lucky draw prizes include an 18K white gold pendant with a natural ruby and diamonds, an Italian 925 Sliver 18K rose gold vermeil simple-cuff bangle, Fei Cui ornaments, and more.



Physical edition of International Sourcing Show runs concurrently



The physical edition of the HKTDC International Sourcing Show begins tomorrow and runs for four consecutive days (26 to 29 July) in parallel with the twin jewellery shows at the HKCEC. The International Sourcing Show will take the form of a display showcase featuring thousands of the latest products. Themed "Your Source of Inspirations", the event will highlight a broad range of quality lifestyle products and solutions under four themed categories:



- Smart Home features household and textiles items for the bathroom, bedroom, dining room, kitchen, living room, home workspace and garden



- Smart Play showcases kids' products, including dolls and figurines, vehicle toys, interactive and educational games, as well as baby care and nursery products, accessories, strollers and gear



- Smart Tech displays electronic products, medical and healthcare products, and lighting solutions



- Smart Style highlights a range of garments, fashion accessories and gift ideas, as well as printing and packaging solutions



Moreover, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, Guizhou Provincial Department of Commerce from Mainland China, Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency as well as the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Korea have organised group pavilions presenting a quality selection of offerings to buyers.



- Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com/

- Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: http://hkdgp.hktdc.com/

- International Sourcing Show: http://isshow.hktdc.com/

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3zwBc7V



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.



