Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
HKTDC appoints new Deputy Executive Director
Role oversees international trade fairs and digital business

HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has appointed Ms Sophia Chong as Deputy Executive Director overseeing international trade fairs and digital business for the Council. She succeeds Mr Benjamin Chau, who is retiring after 37 years at the HKTDC.

"Sophia is an industry veteran whose drive, commitment and talent have contributed to Hong Kong's role as a global leader in international trade fairs and conferences," said Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC.

"Her experience in all aspects of the Council's work has given her a broad perspective and insights that will be crucial in helping Hong Kong's SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] ride through this period of unprecedented challenge and capture new opportunities."

Ms Fong added, "I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to Benjamin whose ingenuity and dedication helped the Hong Kong business community weather many economic challenges over the past three decades, and whose marketing talent helped our city become one of the most important trade fair capitals of the world. He will be greatly missed."

Ms Chong has been promoted from the position of Assistant Executive Director, in which she was responsible for supervising some 30 annual HKTDC exhibitions, a number of which are the largest marketplaces of their kind in Asia or the world. Prior to that, she served as Director, Exhibitions and worked with the HKTDC's global network of offices and industry multipliers worldwide.

She also served as Director, Publications & E-Commerce, overseeing the HKTDC's online marketplace and over 20 product magazines and industry supplements. Ms Chong joined the HKTDC in the 1990s.

Biography of HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong: https://bit.ly/31lXca8

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Media enquiries:
HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department
Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, Email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org


Topic: Press release summary
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
Dec 16, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 4Q21: Hong Kong export growth set to slow to 8% in 2022
Dec 13, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show | Physical + Online concludes, attracting some 9,500 buyers
Dec 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mark Carney and Jean-Claude Trichet to speak at AFF
Dec 7, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC: Three online expos and forum conclude successfully
Dec 2, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia Forum opens today
Nov 29, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
GBA companies eyeing ASEAN opportunities
Nov 25, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health successfully explores healthcare landscape
Nov 24, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health opens today
Nov 23, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show opens next Wednesday
Nov 23, 2021 14:30 HKT/SGT
Discovering and realising new opportunities in Asia
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       