  • Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Tuesday, 29 March 2022
Rosa Ochoa Joins SCCG Management Mexico and Latam Team

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced that Rosa Ochoa has joined the SCCG Management leadership team for Mexico and Latin American Countries.

Rosa Ochoa has more than 20 years of experience developing business plans and client relationships, managing project execution and leading local operations for the most prominent international gaming and lottery companies.

Throughout her professional career she has created strategies to position diverse products and services in gaming, technology, education and entertainment, generating B2B/ B2C opportunities. Rosa is also a certified coach and passionate about generating content for digital media.

She is also an active member in the community serving as board secretary and volunteer in Junior League of Mexico City.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry. https://sccgmanagement.com

