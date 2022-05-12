Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 18:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited Ev Dynamics Selected to Supply Electric Light Buses to a Government Sustainable Public Mobility Pilot Scheme A Solid Base to Promote Energy-efficient Public Transport

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has been selected by the Hong Kong SAR Government as a prequalified supplier of electric public light buses for a sustainable public mobility pilot scheme the Environmental Protection Department plans to launch in 2023. The selected APEX-MINI model which showcases the Group's outstanding technological and product advantages will help promote energy-efficient public transport in the city as well as Ev Dynamics' products to various markets.

Ev Dynamics' APEX-MINI is powered by high-performance lithium-titanate batteries and takes only 15 minutes to charge to run 45 kilometers.





The fast-charging APEX-MINI is powered by high-performance lithium-titanate (LTO) batteries and uses OppCharge, a top-down pantograph interface that complies with related European Union standards for charging electric vehicles. The 7-meter 19-seat pure electric minibus can run 45 kilometers after only 15- minute charging with the OppCharger pantograph installed by the Government at the public transport interchanges. With an extra-low platform, the electric minibus is easy to board for seniors and people with disabilities.



Subject to the type approval of the Transport Department and independent assessor certification, the Group will actively match the operational needs of the pilot scheme in putting the APEX-MINI to use and set up an after-sale service center to provide maintenance and repair services for the minibusses, if succeeded.



Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics said, "We are excited to introduce our APEX-MINI to public-use platforms. The model prides smooth operation, high safety and zero-emission, thus can help reduce roadside air and noise pollution. And our capable service teams can ensure the reliability and efficiency of our products including the APEX-MINI in Hong Kong at all times. We are confident of our electric minibusses gaining acceptance of society at large and see a wide scope of potential applications for them. Affording excellent technological advantages and product quality, we will continue to offer various markets clean, silent, and energy-efficient public transport to help them achieve electromobility."



