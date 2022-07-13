Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 31st HKTDC Education & Careers Expo will be held from 21 to 24 July (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The expo will run in parallel with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and HKTDC World of Snacks. Featuring two major sections, Education and Careers, the four-day expo is open to the public free of charge, hosting more than 90 inspiring events and providing comprehensive information on education and job opportunities available in Hong Kong and overseas.

Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: "The Education & Careers Expo provides a one-stop platform with information on further studies and career development, and with events that equip people with the necessary hard and soft skills for the new future."

Representatives from different organisations give details of the key expo events and offer the latest information on vocational education and pre-job and on-the-job training.

The 31st edition of the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo runs from 21 to 24 July. The photo shows scenes from last year's event.

Speaking at today's press conference to announce details of the expo, Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: "The Education & Careers Expo will host over 780 organisations from 18 countries and regions include educational institutions, professional associations, government departments, public organisations and private companies, offering more than 2,700 job openings. The expo provides a one-stop platform with information on further studies and career development, and with events that equip people with the necessary hard and soft skills for the new future. This year's event will see new exhibitors from countries such as the consulate general offices of Japan, Finland, Ireland and Switzerland, helping to offer a greater diversity of higher education options for students."



Four career theme days, introducing the latest career trends



There will be four theme days during the expo to highlight the latest career trends. For the Skilling for the Future: New Technology and New Talents theme day (21 July), co-organiser the Vocational Training Council (VTC) will introduce new technologies and skills such as geospatial data, Chinese medicine research and art technologies, highlighting more choices for further study. The Electrical & Mechanical Engineering theme day (22 July), co-organised by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, will invite industry professionals to speak on the current and future prospects in areas such as railway engineering, car engineering and the electrical and mechanical engineering industry. On the third day of the expo, the brand-new Professional Development for the Future theme day (23 July), supported by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, will address hot topics such as gerontechnology application and digital marketing through a series of seminars. On the last day, the Exploring Construction Industry theme day (24 July), co-organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction (HKIC), will invite construction professionals to share on current industry prospects and help interested applicants get prepared in advance.



Various zones cater to needs of students and jobseekers



Recruitment Square will cooperate with various recruitment platforms, public organisations and private companies, including Cathay Pacific, QB house, Tai Hing Group and Asia Airfreight Terminal, to recruit on the spot. Over 2,700 job opportunities will be offered, and visitors can bring their CV along to the expo to apply for the posts they are interested in.



Youth Square will be set up as a summer job and internship zone. Being the first youth career path planning service centre, Career Sparkle will arrange multiple working experience activities to help teenagers explore their personal interests and abilities.



One exhibitor, the Y.Elites Association Limited, invited Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited to deliver seminars on preferential policies for Hong Kong people, covering housing, starting a business, financial support, innovation and technology backing, and household registration. Young people interested in working in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area centres, especially Qianhai, should not miss these seminars providing policy details.



Three education-themed zones highlight local and overseas opportunities



Three educational zones will be set up at this year's expo. The Local Education Zone features universities and community colleges such as Hong Kong Shue Yan University, the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, as well as Chu Hai College of Higher Education, Caritas Institute of Higher Education and Caritas Bianchi College of Careers that provide educational support services.



The Overseas & Mainland China Education Zone gathers consulate general offices and officially approved organisations from different countries and regions. The consulate general offices of Japan, Ireland, Finland and Switzerland will run booths at the expo for the first time, providing valuable consultation services. With further study in mainland universities becoming a growing trend in recent years, the Heung To College of professional studies will speak on the most popular majors among local students and give details of preferential policies offered to Hong Kong students by top-ranked universities in the mainland. In the Continuing Education Zone, the Hong Kong School of Commerce and Tak On Driving School will offer self-betterment programmes for visitors.



The expo will feature four educational theme days, namely European Union (21 July), Japan (22 July), France (23 July) and Germany (24 July). Representatives from the consulate general offices of these countries will provide details about admission requirements, the preparation processes and campus life in their respective higher education institutions.



In addition, various overseas studies centres will provide consultation service for preferred education destinations such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the consulate general offices of countries such as Hungary, France and Germany will offer information on working holidays that are very popular among the younger generation.



90+ inspiring events, famous speakers sharing their success stories



More than 90 inspiring events will be held during the expo, with celebrities and education experts joining to share their success stories:



- Kandy Lui, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management, will talk about the new normal in workplace under the pandemic and tips for enhancing personal capabilities.

- Tsang Yip-kiu (Siu Mai), a contestant on television talent show King Maker IV, will share valuable experiences in the pursuit of her dream.

- Wong Kim-fung, founder of threezero and Chairman of the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association, and two vice chairmen, Howard Chan (founder of Hot Toys) and Kenny Wong (designer of brand toy "Molly" and creative director of Kennyswork), will talk about how to turn hobbies into careers and offer tips on joining the toy industry.

- Pinky and Tammy, members of the construction industry KOLs, "Dream Girls", will share their interesting working experiences and how they joined the construction industry.

- Education expert and one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons, Principal Chu Tsz-wing, will share on how he brought experiential learning to Hong Kong and offer advice on career planning for students.

- Samuel Chan, an expert on British education, will introduce the British educational system and strategies for applying for schools in Britain.

- Patrick Sir, TV host, actor and education centre/international kindergarten founder, will talk about his journey from the education field to the television industry, encouraging young people to further explore their potential in both their careers and personal lives.



Enhanced on-site hygiene measures ensure participants' safety



The safety of the public is a top priority for the HKTDC, and various measures will be implemented throughout the concurrent events to protect the health of participants. Following the HKSAR Government's COVID-19 protocols, all staff members, exhibitors and visitors will be required to wear masks in the venue and use the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app and show their COVID-19 vaccination record before entering the HKCEC. Except for designated food and beverage areas, no food, drinks or food tasting will be allowed inside the venue, including at the booths. Other safety measures include temperature-screening stations, the provision of hand sanitisers and disinfection items at multiple locations around the HKCEC, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfection at the venue.



