HONG KONG, July 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), begins today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs until 26 July. Running in tandem with the Book Fair are the 5th HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and 2nd HKTDC World of Snacks. Together, they are host to more than 700 exhibitors. Officiating at today's opening ceremony for the three events was John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), along with Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC.

John Lee (front row, centre), Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at today's opening ceremony for the 2022 HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair along with Dr Peter K N Lam (front row, R), Chairman of the HKTDC, and Margaret Fong (front row, L), Executive Director of the HKTDC.

Hong Kong's literature lovers eagerly awaited the opening of the Book Fair in the hope of buying their favourite books and discovering new reading adventures.

The second edition of World of Snacks presents a global selection of tasty treats.

As one of the events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, this year's Book Fair, under the theme "History and City Literature" and with the tagline "Reading the World: Stories of Hong Kong", has gathered numerous acclaimed writers and will host more than 600 seminars and cultural activities at the HKCEC and across the city to celebrate the joy of reading.



Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "As the first large-scale public event this year, we hope the Book Fair can help bring positive energy to the community. This year's theme is 'History & City Literature'. The fair's Art Gallery features five 'History Writers' and 25 books from the 'City Literature' category chosen to mark the 25th Anniversary of the HKSAR. We hope the public can discover and be inspired by the city's historical development."



Thematic exhibitions highlight Hong Kong's culture and history



In keeping with this year's Book Fair theme, four exhibitions are being staged at the Art Gallery in the HKCEC Hall 3 Concourse. The "History Writers" exhibition features the works of five outstanding writers, namely (in no particular order) Ting Sun-pao, Lui Tai-lok, Elizabeth Sinn Yuk-yee, the late Yeh Ling-feng and Cheng Po-hung. A selection of their books, out-of-print works, manuscripts and precious memorabilia is on display to help readers understand the philosophy and inspiration behind their lives and works.



Ting Sun-pao will share his experiences delving into the past in a seminar titled "My Journey on Historical Research" this Friday (22 July), while Lui Tai-lok will analyse the historical context of Hong Kong from multiple perspectives in the seminar "Hong Kong Society's Social Landscape: Description" (23 July). Elizabeth Sinn Yuk-yee will discuss the ups and downs experienced in her historical research in the seminar "Hardships and Joys in 40 years" (24 July). Yeh Zhong-min, attending the Book Fair on behalf of her late father, Yeh Ling-feng, will speak about his research into Hong Kong's literature and history in the seminar "Hong Kong - My Second Home" (25 July). Meanwhile, Cheng Po-hung discusses the city's culinary delights and entertainment development in two seminars, "A Century of Hong Kong Food and Delicacies" (20 July) and "A Century of Hong Kong's Entertainment" (25 July).



"City Literature" features 25 literary works about Hong Kong by renowned local writers, including Xiao Si, Xi Xi, Eileen Chang, Shu Xiang-cheng, and Liu Yi-chang. There is an interactive exhibition that takes readers on a tour of the city from multiple perspectives through words and texts.



The two other thematic exhibitions are "Tastes of Hong Kong" and "Hong Kong Architecture". Working in collaboration with Cheng Po-hung, Lau Tsz-chun, James Ng, Ng Gui-long, the Chinese Culinary Institute, Tao Heung Museum of Food Culture and Yung Kee Restaurant, "Tastes of Hong Kong" presents the evolution of Hong Kong's culinary culture through valuable artefacts. The "Hong Kong Architecture" exhibition is run in partnership with Urban Sketchers Hong Kong and National Geographic, showcasing paintings and photographs by artists depicting Hong Kong's historical sites and city landscapes.



"Eight Seminar Series" connects writers with booklovers



The "Eight Seminar Series" continues to be a major highlight at the Book Fair. The topics this year cover a wide spectrum of literary interests, including "Stories of Hong Kong", "Renowned Writers", "English and International Reading", "World of Knowledge", "Children and Youth Reading", "Lifestyle", "Hong Kong Culture and History", and "Personal Development and Spiritual Growth". Authors and booklovers are able to interact and exchange ideas at the seminars.



Partnering with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan, the HKTDC has again organised the "Renowned Writers Seminar Series", inviting leading authors to share their creative journey and insights. Documentary photographer Liu Heung-shing shared his insights on capturing the visual history of the city in person today (20 July). Art curator Li Pi will describe how the M+ Museum has made Hong Kong a cultural capital in the region (21 July), while Hong Kong writer Shum Sai-shing will reminisce about the late Ni Kuang in the seminar "Recalling Our Literary Giant - Ni Kuang" (23 July).



The "English and International Reading Series" supported by Book Depository, an international online bookstore, has invited a number of famous English- and foreign-language writers to host virtual and in-person seminars, helping readers learn more about foreign cultures. Two British writers, Clare Mackintosh and Gillian McAllister, met reading enthusiasts virtually today (20 July). Clare Mackintosh described the way she moved from being a police officer to an accomplished crime writer, while Gillian McAllister shared her creative journey and the sources of her ideas.



This year's fair also continues with the "Storytelling by Celebrities" events, inviting former Chinese champion diver Guo Jing-jing, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council Gilly Wong and Hong Kong Museum of Art Chief Curator Mok Ka-wing to tell their inspirational stories to children. For seminars registration and authors line-up at the Book Fair, please visit: https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/en/Events/Event-Schedule.html



Thematic zones present diverse cultures



The Book Fair features numerous thematic zones, including General Books Pavilion, English Avenue, University Press Square, Spirituality Zone, Children's Paradise and more. The International Cultural Village is attended by representatives of various consulates in Hong Kong to promote their own cultures and publications. The Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau will present French culture through classic works of art in the seminar "Uncovering the Smile of the Mona Lisa", while the Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong and Macau will introduce the attractions of Switzerland in the seminar "Exploring Switzerland through Train Rides". The Virtual Classroom zone continues to cater to the new normal in teaching. For instance, a Hong Kong start-up highlights its research and development into cloud-based interactive virtual classrooms, providing artificial intelligence and programming certificate courses and assisting schools to promote science and technology education.



Cultural July in hybrid mode



Alongside the Book Fair, the HKTDC is collaborating with numerous partners, including the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, publishers, cultural and educational institutions, shopping malls and cafes, to organise a series of more than 300 cultural events in the 18 districts of Hong Kong as part of the "Cultural July" campaign. This year, a set of four exquisite Chocolate Rain stickers has been designed for the event. Participants can redeem gifts at the Book Fair after collecting a full set of four stickers. For further details, please visit: https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/CulturalJuly



Exciting experiences at Sports and Leisure Expo



This year's Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo features eight thematic zones - Sports Hub, Outdoor Adventure, Health & Fitness, Fun & Learn, Board Games, Photography World, Japan Pavilion and Handicraft Market - presenting a variety of sports and leisure brands, products and experiences.



A range of fun activities is offered in the Sports Hub zone for visitors to enjoy free of charge, including an e-sports racing competition and simulator trials, lacrosse demonstrations and mini-games. Exhibitors from the Health & Fitness zone are offering free massages and a massage-chair experience while Fun & Learn promotes boules and petanque along with a 3D printing workshop. Hong Kong racing driver Darryl O'Young and members of the Hong Kong Baseball Association have also been invited to join the sharing sessions at the expo.



The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and nine Japanese prefectures and cities have once again joined the Japan Pavilion to showcase the country's attractions and cultural characteristics. JNTO's experience hall has set up a Japanese hotspot map to display the featured attractions and delicacies of many counties and cities. Visitors can choose their own Japanese tour route from the map according to their preferences. Meanwhile, Kadokawa Corporation, among the top four publishing houses in Japan, has collaborated with Tottori Prefecture to introduce local cultural highlights and bestselling books and magazines from Japan. There will also be sessions on traditional Japanese dance, strategies for travelling in Japan and more to showcase the charm of Japanese culture.



In addition, Photography World and Board Games showcase a variety of products, including the world's first F2 aperture mirrorless camera with a high-magnification zoom lens, Kodak cameras, and fascinating table games with Hong Kong themes.



World of Snacks returns with global selection of tasty treats



Following the success of last year's debut event, World of Snacks returns to feature six thematic zones - Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar - bringing together more than 1,200 popular treats from across the globe.



Public safety is a top priority for the HKTDC, and various measures have been implemented throughout these concurrent events to protect the health of the participants. All staff members, exhibitors and visitors are required to wear masks in the venue, use the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app and show their COVID-19 vaccination record before entering the HKCEC in accordance with the HKSAR Government's COVID-19 protocols. Other onsite safety measures include temperature-screening stations, the provision of hand sanitisers and disinfection items at multiple locations around the HKCEC, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfection provision at the venue. Visitors are encouraged to make purchases using e-payment, which is accepted by about 85% of the exhibitors.



To ensure a more even flow of visitors throughout the day, the HKTDC has introduced morning admission tickets, night admission tickets as well as a special re-entry promotion. There are no physical ticket sales at the fairground in order to avoid the use of cash and minimise contact. Visitors can pay with their Octopus cards at the entrance's toll booths. More details of the ticketing arrangements can be found below.



The HKTDC Education & Careers Expo will be held at the HKCEC from tomorrow (21 July) to 24 July, running in parallel with the Book Fair and other events. Youngsters and jobseekers can access the latest information on education and career opportunities at this one-stop event. Admission is free of charge.



