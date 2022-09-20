Monday, 19 September 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC Export Index 3Q22: Exporter confidence continues to improve Traders more cautious on business strategies

HONG KONG, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The sentiment among Hong Kong exporters continues to improve. The HKTDC Export Index increased a further 1.9 points to 32.8 in the third quarter of 2022, indicating a sustained improvement in confidence in the short-term export performance. However, exporters are facing downward pressure on prices, with the Trade Value Index falling 11.5 points to 40.2.

HKTDC Director of Research Irina Fan and Corey To announced the HKTDC Export Index for the third quarter of 2022 at a press conference today (19 September).

HKTDC Director of Research Irina Fan told a press conference today that a deteriorating external environment was keeping the recovery slower than hoped. "Weakening demand in major markets dampened by high inflation and aggressive monetary tightening, coupled with rising Sino-US trade tensions and other fallouts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, also cloud the export outlook," she said.



The HKTDC conducts the Export Index survey every quarter, interviewing some 500 Hong Kong exporters from six major industries - machinery, electronics, jewellery, watches and clocks, toys and clothing - to gauge business confidence in near-term export prospects. The Index indicates an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, with 50 as the dividing line.



Shift in focus



Ms Fan said more than half of the respondents (52.0%) in the latest exporters' survey view the shortened quarantine requirement in the Mainland China - a seven-day centralised stay plus three days of home confinement - as positive for business. She added that enabling more flexible business travel arrangements (53.8%), the gradual resumption of cross-border commerce and trade (33.0%), and a smoother production flow (31.8%) were cited as the top benefits.



While the impacts of the pandemic continue to decline, COVID-19-related issues remain among the top concerns for Hong Kong exporters over the next three months. Most respondents said COVID-19 persistence (40.2%) and border closure (22.6%) are the major impediments to export performance.



"To help them deal with this changing environment, Hong Kong businesses are tending to shift from being market-focused to more money-focused," Ms Fan said. Developing other product categories (36.9%) and stabilising finances to ensure sufficient cash flow (35.6%) are the most popular business strategies adopted by the survey respondents. Additionally, more of them said they intend to increase unit prices (35.2%, up 18 percentage points).



Jewellery, Japan outperform



HKTDC Economist Corey To said jewellery was currently the most promising sector with the highest sub-index at 44.2, followed by toys at 37.0. The jewellery sector also showed the largest improvement, with a 9.9-point increase from the previous quarter, while the electronics sector gained 2.3 points to 32.7.



Mr To said Asia continues to provide a relatively promising outlook, adding that Japan remains the best performer at 48.4 (up 0.8 points), followed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc (46.9, up 3.6 points) and Mainland China (45.8, up 2.7 points).



Recovering supply chains



He said the pandemic impact on businesses tended to be less severe in the third quarter as compared with April-June. "Fewer respondents experienced negative impacts on their business resulting from the pandemic (77.9%, down 1.2 percentage points). Among them, those whose business had been very negatively affected fell 11.8 percentage points to 23.4%."



Mr To said rising transportation costs (64.1%) and logistics disruptions (51.8%) remained the key challenges for Hong Kong exporters, though both fell significantly - by 8.5 and 13.4 percentage points respectively - from the previous quarter, reflecting the gradual easing of supply chain issues. "But it is worth noting that more respondents reported communications issues with overseas buyers/suppliers (48.2%, up 26.6 percentage points) and order cancellations (21.2%, up 4.5 percentage points)."



References

- HKTDC Research website: http://research.hktdc.com/

- HKTDC Export Index 3Q22: Gradual Recovery Underway https://bit.ly/3BetyBI

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Lm8UUV



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communication and Public Affairs Department:

Beatrice Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4049, Email: beatrice.hy.lam@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

