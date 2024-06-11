

HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited ("Dynasty" or "Group") (stock code: 00828), a premier winemaker in China, announced that its “Dynasty Jin.Y Brandy XO Barrel-Aged 18 Years” won the Gold Award at the 2024 International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) for the first time, and its "Golden Dynasty Dry Red Wine" also won the Bronze Award at the competition. Founded in 1969, the IWSC has a history of more than half a century and is the world’s first official wine and spirit competition. Thanks to its long history and professional team of appraisers, the competition is considered the international standard for wine and spirits quality and is known as the “Olympics of the wine world”. The results of this year’s competition have recently been announced. The judging team, comprising more than 100 top industry experts, selected the best wines from thousands of entries. “Dynasty Jin.Y Brandy XO Barrel-Aged 18 Years” stood out from other entries for its elegant aroma, smooth body and round taste, and won the Gold Award at the competition. In addition, the Group’s “Golden Dynasty Dry Red Wine” won the Bronze Award at this year’s IWSC for its excellent quality. Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, said, "The Gold Award won by ‘Dynasty Jin.Y Brandy XO Barrel-Aged 18 Years’ at the 2024 IWSC marks another high honor bestowed on the Group at a premium wine and spirit competition, following the Gold Awards won by Dynasty Brandy at two wine and spirit competitions last year. It is also the first time that we have won the Gold Award at IWSC, which speaks volumes about the recognition of our products by the industry’s top wine connoisseurs. Looking ahead, we will continue to produce fine wines with excellent techniques, so as to increase the Group’s market share, strengthen our brand influence, develop the Dynasty brand into an iconic brand in China’s wine and brandy industry, and promote Dynasty wines and brandy in Asia and around the world." Dynasty's winning products at the 2024 IWSC are as follows: Gold Award Dynasty Jin.Y Brandy XO Barrel-Aged 18 Years The brandy is made from high-quality grapes grown on the southern foothills of Yanshan Mountain in Jizhou, Tianjin. It is distilled twice using traditional French cognac-making techniques and aged in French brandy oak barrels for at least 18 years. The brandy is dark amber in colour, deep and intense, as transparent as crystal, with a fragrant and long lasting aroma. The complex aromas of oak, flowers, cinnamon, vanilla, and dried fruit, among others, are perfectly integrated. The wine has an elegant aroma, a smooth body, a round taste, rich layers and a long lingering aftertaste. Bronze Award Golden Dynasty Dry Red Wine The wine is made from the grapes grown in north of Tianshan, Xinjiang and the east of Helan Mountain, Ningxia. The immaculate ruby red colour, culminating in a blend of perfection permeated by delectable berry flavours, bursts of oak aromas and herbal fragrances offer an elegant, full-bodied and silky tannin experience. Perfect for pairing with hotpots, dishes with a slightly heavy flavor such as grilled foods and stewed fish.















About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable “Dynasty” brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China. In recent years, Dynasty has won many industry and market awards, including: Year Awards 2019 - Dynasty Premier Royal Selection – Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2008 and Dynasty 5° Sparkling Wine won two Silver Awards at the “Belt & Road Wine & Spirits Awards” - Dynasty Wisemenship Collection – Modesta won the Commended Award at the “Decanter Asia Wine Awards” - Dynasty Merlot Series – Gold Label 2009, Dynasty Wisemenship Collection – Modesta 2010 and Dynasty 5° Sparkling Wine have won one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at the “Cathay Pacific HKIWSC” - Four wines won Bronze Awards at the “HKGCWS Wine & Spirits Judging Awards” 2020 - Six wines won one Platinum Award, one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, one Bronze Award and one Seal of Approval at the “Wine.Luxe International Awards” - Dynasty X.O. 18 Years Old Brandy won the Grand Gold Award at the “2020 International Wine Grand Challenge” - Dynasty won a Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at “The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters” and “The Asian Sparkling Wine Masters” hosted by The Drinks Business Asia - Dynasty garnered two Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards at the “2020 Cathay Pacific HKIWSC” 2021 - Dynasty won two Gold Awards, one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at the “Wine.Luxe International Awards 2020” - Dynasty won three Silver Awards at “The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2021”and “The DB Asia Summer Tasting 2021” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia - Dynasty Garnered Two Silver Awards at the “2021 Cathay Pacific HKIWSC” 2022 - Dynasty won two Silver Awards at “The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2022” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia - “Dynasty Dry Red Wine – Seven-Year Reserve” won the Gold Medal at the “International Wine Grand Challenge (IWGC (China))” - Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the “2022 Cathay HKIWSC” 2023 - Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the 2023 IWSC for the first time - Dynasty won the Master Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at “The Asian Sparkling Masters 2023” and “The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2023” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia - Dynasty won the Gold Medal at the “25th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles” - Dynasty won one Gold Medal and two Bronze Medals at the “2023 Cathay HKIWSC” 2024 - Dynasty won the Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at “The Asian Chardonnay Masters 2024” and “The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2024” hosted by the Drinks Business Asia - Dynasty won one Gold Award and one Bronze Award at the 2024 IWSC





